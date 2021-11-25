Hill hires caddie, moves into the lead

LUJAN, Argentina—John Hill carried his own bag for the first two rounds of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Country Club Las Praderas de Lujan. But with bad weather looming over the course—rain and wind—Hill decided to hire a caddie for the third round. His investment paid off. Hill shot a solid, 2-under 70 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow American Landon Lyons with one round to play. The winner of the tournament will have invitations into every 2021-22 tournament.

“Today was the right day to have a caddie. It made it a lot easier for me not having to juggle the bag and the clubs and the umbrella and towel,” said Hill. “It took a lot of pressure off me, allowing me to just hit the golf shots. It was extremely useful today.”

Hill took the lead, in part, because of his play on No. 17. After a solid drive on the par-5, he faced a 181-yard second shot, which stopped nine feet from the hole. From there, he rolled it in to move to 13-under overall.

“It was the best look at eagle I’ve had in a while, so it was nice to knock that one in,” Hill said.

He began his day with three pars— “I was grinding for par,” he said—then made his first birdie of the day, at No. 4. “It seemed like a little back and forth after that, with birdies and bogeys.” He didn’t make a birdie on the back nine, with seven pars and a bogey, on No. 10, to go with his eagle.

“After playing well the first two days, I was able to be in the position where I could pick and choose what shots to hit and not have to force anything,” Hill added. “I was able to hit it to the middle of the green a lot and get it in the fairway. I didn’t have to be far out there, and I could play pretty safe today.”

Lyons, who has his dad, Lance, on the bag this week, was abundantly aware of the weather, and how it’s changed, seemingly daily. “We’ve had a little bit of everything this week. The practice rounds were almost 100 degrees and windy, then good weather on day one and day two,” he noted. “Things kind of turned sideways today. That’s part of the game, and you learn to adapt and learn to do what you can do.”

His “do” was six birdies and one bogey, two birdies on his opening nine, the course’s closing nine holes, and four birdies after making the turn, including bookend birdies on the 10th and 18th.

“I’m enjoying it, man. It’s completely different,” said Lyons of his first visit to Argentina. “I’m adapting and picking up on some Spanish.”

Did you know John Hill, playing for the University of Incarnate Word in Texas, won back-to-back college tournaments in 2019? He was the co-champion at the Big Texan in Kerrville, Texas, with Calvin Ross, a week after sharing the title at the Bash at the Beach, with Simon Zach and Logan Lowe in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Key Information

How the Tournament Works

One-hundred-two players started the tournament Tuesday, and 100 remain. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica statuses available this week: