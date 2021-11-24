Steady Hill joins Benitez in lead at halfway mark

This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

Players in this week’s field come from 14 countries and territories: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.

In February 2020, John Hill earned PGA TOUR Canada membership but was unable to play because of the pandemic. His conditional status gave him 2021 Forme Tour membership, but he was unable to get into any of the eight tournaments. “I thought this would be a great opportunity to come and get status and get used to tournaments sanctioned by the PGA TOUR. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is a great opportunity to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour and to get used to traveling and knowing what to expect in four-day events while going from country to country,” he said of his reasons for trying to qualify this week.

After going bogey-free in the first round, Mexico’s Isidro Benitez played his first 11 holes of his second round without a bogey. One finally came on No. 3, his 12th hole of the day, but he got that stroke back on his closing hole, No. 9, with a birdie and his 2-under 70.

On his way to a bogey-free, 5-under 67, Josh Radcliff made four birdies in a row, starting at No. 9. He had a two-putt birdie at the par-5 ninth and then enjoyed wind-against-his-back holes on the next three, putting his drive into a greenside bunker on 10 and getting up and down and then rolling in back-to-back putts on his next two holes.

The day’s biggest mover was Argentina’s Alan Wagner, who opened with a 1-over 73 only to fire a 67 in the second round. Wagner began the day tied for 12th through 36 holes. American Casey Fernandez enjoyed a 14-shot difference between rounds, shooting a 66 Wednesday. His was the best improvement of the day, and he will begin the third round tied for 54th.

Andrew Arft had the biggest drop, going from an opening 67 to a 77. He is tied for 36th after beginning the day tied for fourth.

Of the five amateurs in the field, Argentina’s Aram Yenidjeian leads the way. He’s tied for 12th, at 4-under, after rounds of 71-69. Jon Moles is the only other amateur at par or better. He fired consecutive, even-par 72s and is tied for 36th.

