Terrazas makes eagle at the last for first pro win in Veracruz

VERACRUZ, Mexico – Aarón Terrazas sank a seven-footer for eagle on the final hole Sunday for a one-shot win at the Mexican Tour’s seventh event of the season. The 24-year old who won for the first time as a professional, carded a final-round 66 to finish the 54-hole event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series at 16-under 200.

Terrazas won over Oscar Fraustro, who came close to making an albatross at the last that would have forced a playoff. Fraustro shot 68 to finish solo second at 15-under. The Guatemalan duo of José Toledo and José Rolz were joined by Jorge Villar in a tie for third at 14-under. Fraustro and Villar had entered the final round tied for the lead at 11-under.

“I’m very excited to win for the first time on the [Mexican Tour]. It’s also my first win as a pro at the course where I learned the game,” said Terrazas of his victory at La Villa Rica Club de Golf in the port city of Veracruz.

Terrazas got off to a very hot start to take control of the tournament early on Sunday. After birdieing the first four holes, he went on to shoot 5-under 31 on the front-nine, adding three mores birdies on holes 6, 7 and 9 and bogeys on 5 and 8.

With the wind picking up in the afternoon, he made mostly pars on the back nine, dropping a shot at the par-4 14th before recording his closing eagle at the last to secure the win. “I knew 18 was going to be a critical hole for anyone in contention. I had a great number, made a good shot and I was fortunate to make the putt,” said the man who was coming off consecutive top-10 finishes at the VISA Open de Argentina and the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open the last couple of weeks on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.