-
-
DEVSERIES-LA
Terrazas makes eagle at the last for first pro win in Veracruz
-
December 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- December 19, 2021
- Aarón Terrazas posted rounds of 67-67-66 for a one-shot win at the Mexican Tour's event in Veracruz. (Photo courtesy Gira Profesional de Golf)
VERACRUZ, Mexico – Aarón Terrazas sank a seven-footer for eagle on the final hole Sunday for a one-shot win at the Mexican Tour’s seventh event of the season. The 24-year old who won for the first time as a professional, carded a final-round 66 to finish the 54-hole event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series at 16-under 200.
Terrazas won over Oscar Fraustro, who came close to making an albatross at the last that would have forced a playoff. Fraustro shot 68 to finish solo second at 15-under. The Guatemalan duo of José Toledo and José Rolz were joined by Jorge Villar in a tie for third at 14-under. Fraustro and Villar had entered the final round tied for the lead at 11-under.
“I’m very excited to win for the first time on the [Mexican Tour]. It’s also my first win as a pro at the course where I learned the game,” said Terrazas of his victory at La Villa Rica Club de Golf in the port city of Veracruz.
Terrazas got off to a very hot start to take control of the tournament early on Sunday. After birdieing the first four holes, he went on to shoot 5-under 31 on the front-nine, adding three mores birdies on holes 6, 7 and 9 and bogeys on 5 and 8.
With the wind picking up in the afternoon, he made mostly pars on the back nine, dropping a shot at the par-4 14th before recording his closing eagle at the last to secure the win. “I knew 18 was going to be a critical hole for anyone in contention. I had a great number, made a good shot and I was fortunate to make the putt,” said the man who was coming off consecutive top-10 finishes at the VISA Open de Argentina and the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open the last couple of weeks on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Playing in the last group, Fraustro came close to forcing a playoff. After a costly bogey on 17, the 39-year old veteran needed a double-eagle at the par-5 18th and he almost made it. “I had 162 yards to the pin at the last. It was an uphill shot into a par-5 that was playing short, into the wind. Right before hitting my second shot, I saw that Aaron had made eagle, so I knew that I needed to make it and I made a great try with my 9-iron,” said Fraustro of a shot that rested within inches at the last.
The seventh event of the Mexican Tour was the third and final event of the 2021 portion of the 2021-22 Dev Series schedule. Launched in 2013, the Dev Series strengthens the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s reach by putting together a schedule that currently includes events in markets such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela. The top-five players from each Dev Series event earn access into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following season.
Mexican Tour’s Seventh Event Top-15
-
-