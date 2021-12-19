  • DEVSERIES-LA

    Terrazas makes eagle at the last for first pro win in Veracruz

  • Aarón Terrazas posted rounds of 67-67-66 for a one-shot win at the Mexican Tour&apos;s event in Veracruz. (Photo courtesy Gira Profesional de Golf)Aarón Terrazas posted rounds of 67-67-66 for a one-shot win at the Mexican Tour's event in Veracruz. (Photo courtesy Gira Profesional de Golf)