DEVSERIES-LA
Contini claims first career title in Rosario
December 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Martín Contini shot 65-64-72-68 for a two-shot win at 15-under 269 at Rosario Golf Club. (Photo by Enrique Berardi)
ROSARIO, Argentina – In a three-way tie for the lead after the opening round, Martín Contini kept the pedal down to hold the outright lead the rest of the way and win the 86th Abierto del Litoral Paladini, presented by Grupo San Cristobal. Organized by the Argentine Golf Association and the host Rosario Golf Club, the tournament was co-sanctioned by the Argentine Tour and the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.
The 26-year old who secured 2022 Korn Ferry Tour status last month at Q-School, turned this into his first victory as a professional. Contini followed his opening 65 with rounds of 64-72-68 to finish at 15-under 269, two shots clear of two-time PGA TOUR winner Fabián Gómez and Andrés Gallegos.
Trailing by five, the fourth spot was shared by Leandro Marelli, Alejandro Tosti and Santiago Bauni. Two shots further back, Rafael Echenique was joined by Daniel Altamirano in a tie for seventh at 8-under.
“I’m closing out an unforgettable year,” said Contini, a native of Tucuman, Argentina. “With the pandemic going I had low expectations, but halfway through the year my game felt good, and I had the opportunity to play the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and I earned my card. Now, I get to finish up the year getting my first victory at such a special event. Honestly, I couldn’t ask for more.”
Leading by one through 54 holes, Contini managed to extend his lead early with birdies on holes 4 and 6. “I stayed calm early in the round, which was a bit surprising to me. I was really enjoying the round, until the nerves caught up with me on the back nine,” said Contini, who had a bogey on 13 and reached the 17th tee in a tie for the lead with Gómez, who charged from behind by firing a 7-under 65 to secure the clubhouse lead at 13-under.
Having played the final two holes at 4-under for the past two days, Contini knew he was in position to restore a lead. At the par-4 17th, he hit a terrific approach within six-feet and made the birdie putt to open a one-shot lead. Then, he proceeded to make one last birdie at the par-5 18th to lock the title.
“I’m really happy about the way I handled things [on Saturday] to get this win. I think I put together everything I had been working on for the past few months,” added Contini, who played the Dev Series Final last October in Mexico before earning his Korn Ferry Tour card at Q-School
The 86th Abierto del Litoral Paladini was the second of three events opening the 2021-22 Dev Series schedule. Launched in 2013, the Dev Series strengthens the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s reach by putting together a schedule that currently includes events in markets such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela. The top-five players from each Dev Series event earn access into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following season.
86th Abierto del Litoral Paladini Top-15
