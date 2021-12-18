  • DEVSERIES-LA

    Contini claims first career title in Rosario

  • Martín Contini shot 65-64-72-68 for a two-shot win at 15-under 269 at Rosario Golf Club. (Photo by Enrique Berardi)Martín Contini shot 65-64-72-68 for a two-shot win at 15-under 269 at Rosario Golf Club. (Photo by Enrique Berardi)