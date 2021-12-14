-
Fernández Valdés continues impressive OWGR climb
December 14, 2021
By PGATOURLA.COM
SANTIAGO, Chile—At the end of 2020, following a summer playing on the LOCALiQ Series, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés was ranked an even No. 900 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Since then, it’s been a steady climb for the 29-year-old native of Cordoba, his trajectory going in a positive direction after winning a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament for the first time in five years followed by a runner-up finish last week, at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo.
“To start the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season like this is huge,” said the 29-year old from Cordoba, Argentina. “I’ve been working hard for quite a while, so a start like this is like a reward. In any Tour you play, a strong start is critical, because it gives you the drive and comfort to keep battling up there. Things couldn’t have gotten off to a better start.”
Prior to this latest streak of success, Fernández Valdés, in his last OWGR-points-earning tournament, the 2020-21 season-ending Bupa Championship presented by Volvo, tied for 47th in Mexico and improved to No. 803.
Then came the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Two weeks ago, at Nordelta Golf Club at his country’s national open, the 115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro, Fernández Valdés cruised to a three-shot win over South Korea’s Rak Cho and France’s Jeremy Gandon. The victory helped the Argentine vault up 204 points on the chart, to No. 599, his first time inside the top 600 since the 2016 Aberto do Brasil—which was also his last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win, a two-stroke victory over current PGA TOUR players Corey Conners and Mito Pereira.
Last week, it was another big Fernández Valdés move, to No. 499, with his second-place finish in Chile’s national open as he jumped into the top 500 for the first time since he, coincidentally, was at No. 499 in the summer of 2015. Fernandez Valdes’ highest career ranking came in 2013 when he reached No. 444 following PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Puerto Rico Classic.
Fernández Valdés is currently the second-ranked Argentine, trailing only the PGA TOUR’s Emiliano Grillo, who is No. 89.
