Wagner goes wire to wire in Chile
December 12, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
SANTIAGO, CHILE—What a week for Alan Wagner. Holding the outright lead after an opening, 10-under 62, the 32-year-old Argentine managed to defend the top spot for an impressive wire-to-wire victory at the Scotia Wealth Management presented by Volvo. Wagner birdied the final two holes Sunday for a one-shot win over his countryman Jorge Fernández Valdés and American Chandler Blanchet.
Back-to-back rounds of 1-under 71 proved enough the final two days for Wagner to prevail on a tight, firm Club de Golf Sport Francés. The champion finished the week at 15-under 273, returning to the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s winners’ circle 3,344 days (9 years, 1 month, 28 days) after his victory at the 2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational during the Tour’s inaugural season.
“It’s a huge joy, a pleasure, an indescribable satisfaction. Almost 10 years went by since my last win on this Tour, with a lot of things happening in between. It’s so satisfying to be in this position once again,” said Wagner after a victory that resurrects his career at the start of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s 10th-anniversary season.
Only 20 days ago, Wagner didn’t even have a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card to play the 2021-22 season. A tie for fifth at Q-School fixed that, and a tie for fourth last week at the VISA Open de Argentina provided a promising start in the race for the Totalplay Cup, the season-long competition that will take the Tour’s best players to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.
“All the pieces suddenly came together,” Wagner said. “I have been working extremely hard for the past five years, from a psychological and technical standpoint. To have everything working together this well makes me very proud of the work I have done with the team that surrounds me.”
Wagner entered the day one shot ahead of Mexico’s Isidro Benítez and two strokes clear of Fernández Valdés, his playing partners on the final day. After his only bogey of the day on hole 5, he saw Benítez and Fernández Valdés move past him, but he stayed within one shot until both of them bogeyed 14 to make it a three-way tie for the lead, at 13-under.
The three-way tie remained until the par-5 17th, where both Wagner and Fernández Valdés made birdie to get to 14-under. Benítez made par to remain at 13-under. Playing one group ahead and finishing birdie-par-birdie-eagle-par, Blanchet carded a 69 to secure the clubhouse lead, at 14-under.
At the last, a narrow 524-yard par-5 playing uphill, Wagner hit a great drive off the tee. “In one of the tightest fairways we play on Tour, I hit an arrow right in the middle. I had 185 yards to the pin, and I hit a 5-iron within 15 feet and two-putted for the win,” added Wagner of a hole where Fernández Valdés made par to finish at 14-under and Benítez parred, leaving him at 13-under.
With the victory, Wagner collected 500 Totalplay Cup point to move into second on the Totalplay Cup Points List, only 145 points behind Fernández Valdés, who won last week’s season-opening VISA Open de Argentina in Buenos Aires.
“All of a sudden I’m dreaming of making it to the Korn Ferry Tour. I’m going to do my best effort in order for that to happen,” concluded the Olavarría, Buenos Aires, native.
Alan Wagner was making his 107th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.
Alan Wagner won his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title at the 2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational, while making his fifth start during the Tour’s inaugural season. It took him 102 starts to win again at the Scotia Wealth Management presented by Volvo during the Tour’s 10th anniversary season.
Alan Wagner’s win was the 34th win recorded by Argentine players on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. The Argentines have the most wins among Latin American countries that have had winners on Tour.
Alan Wagner became the sixth player to win a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament in wire-to-wire fashion. The following are the previous five players to hold the outright lead (no ties) to win from start to finish:
Tee-k Kelly (U.S.), 2017 Puerto Plata DR Open
Jared Wolfe (U.S.), 2017 BMW Jamaica Classic
Brian Richey (U.S.), 2017 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open
Nicolás Echavarría (Colombia), 2018 Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship
Michael Buttacavoli (U.S.), 2018 Shell Championship
With a share of runner-up honors after his win at the VISA Open de Argentina, Jorge Fernández Valdés managed to remain atop the Totalplay Cup Points List, with 745 Totalplay Cup points. Entering the week in a tie for fourth, Alan Wagner earned 500 points for his win to improve his point total to 600 and move into solo second.
The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players after the second of 12 events on the 2021-22 schedule:
(Through Scotia Wealth Management presented by Volvo)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Points
|
1
|
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
745
|
2
|
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
600
|
3
|
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
|
345
|
4
|
Jeremy Gandon (France)
|
309
|
5
|
Rak Cho (South Korea)
|
245
|
6
|
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
|
175
|
7
|
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
|
164
|
8
|
Isidro Benítez (Mexico)
|
153
|
9
|
Camilo Aguado (Colombia)
|
149
|
10
|
Alex Scott (U.S.)
|
143
The scoring average Sunday improved to 70.76 strokes. The average was at 72.12 Thursday, at 71.36 Friday and at 71.06 Saturday.
The final round’s low score Sunday was a 5-under 67 by Mexico’s Aaron Terrazas and American Carson Roberts. The low round for the first two days was 62, recorded by Alan Wagner Thursday and by Manuel Torres Friday. The low score Saturday was a 66 from both Matías Domínguez and Isidro Benítez.
Leading Chilean honors were shared by amateur Benjamín Saiz-Wenz and Matías Domínguez, who finished the tournament tied for ninth, at 10-under. Collecting 82 Totalplay Cup points for the past two weeks to rank 16th, Domínguez stands as the leading player from Chile on the Totalplay Cup Points List.
Twenty-one Chilean players played this week. Six survived the cut, and this is how they finished the tournament:
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Score
|
T9
|
a-Benjamín Saiz-Wenz
|
278 (-10)
|
T9
|
Matías Domínguez
|
278 (-10)
|
T20
|
Mark Tullo
|
280 (-8)
|
T25
|
a-Lukas Roessler
|
281 (-7)
|
T42
|
Benjamín Alvarado
|
284 (-4)
|
T52
|
Philippe Guidi
|
286 (-2)
The Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo was the second of two consecutive events opening the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Following this event, the Tour will observe a nine-week break, the season resuming in February 2022, with back-to-back tournaments in Mexico. The 12-event season is scheduled to culminate in June of 2022.
Final-Round Weather: Overcast in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. High of 70, low of 52. Wind SW at 7-18 mph.