Wagner goes wire to wire in Chile

Only 20 days ago, Wagner didn’t even have a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card to play the 2021-22 season. A tie for fifth at Q-School fixed that, and a tie for fourth last week at the VISA Open de Argentina provided a promising start in the race for the Totalplay Cup, the season-long competition that will take the Tour’s best players to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

“All the pieces suddenly came together,” Wagner said. “I have been working extremely hard for the past five years, from a psychological and technical standpoint. To have everything working together this well makes me very proud of the work I have done with the team that surrounds me.”

Wagner entered the day one shot ahead of Mexico’s Isidro Benítez and two strokes clear of Fernández Valdés, his playing partners on the final day. After his only bogey of the day on hole 5, he saw Benítez and Fernández Valdés move past him, but he stayed within one shot until both of them bogeyed 14 to make it a three-way tie for the lead, at 13-under.

The three-way tie remained until the par-5 17th, where both Wagner and Fernández Valdés made birdie to get to 14-under. Benítez made par to remain at 13-under. Playing one group ahead and finishing birdie-par-birdie-eagle-par, Blanchet carded a 69 to secure the clubhouse lead, at 14-under.

At the last, a narrow 524-yard par-5 playing uphill, Wagner hit a great drive off the tee. “In one of the tightest fairways we play on Tour, I hit an arrow right in the middle. I had 185 yards to the pin, and I hit a 5-iron within 15 feet and two-putted for the win,” added Wagner of a hole where Fernández Valdés made par to finish at 14-under and Benítez parred, leaving him at 13-under.

With the victory, Wagner collected 500 Totalplay Cup point to move into second on the Totalplay Cup Points List, only 145 points behind Fernández Valdés, who won last week’s season-opening VISA Open de Argentina in Buenos Aires.

“All of a sudden I’m dreaming of making it to the Korn Ferry Tour. I’m going to do my best effort in order for that to happen,” concluded the Olavarría, Buenos Aires, native.