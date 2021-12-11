-
Wagner hangs on, leads by one in Chile
December 11, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
SANTIAGO, CHILE—Argentina’s Alan Wagner birdied the final hole Saturday to remain the outright leader for the third consecutive day at the Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo. With his third-round of 1-under 71, Wagner finished at 14-under, one shot ahead of Mexico’s Isidro Benítez, who made eagle at the last to card a bogey-free 66. Wagner is two shots ahead of his countryman Jorge Fernández Valdés, alone in third after he posted a 71, too.
At 11-under, American Chandler Blanchet moved into solo fourth, with a 67, while Frenchman Jeremy Gandon shares fifth place with Venezuela’s Manuel Torres, at 10-under. A trio of players tied for seventh is led by Chile’s Matías Domínguez, who joined Benítez as the only other player with a third-round-low, 6-under 66, going bogey-free as well. The other two at 11-under are Americans Mitchell Meissner and Evan Long.
“I managed to defend myself the best way that I could. A round under par is never a bad thing, and I remain in position to battle for the title [on Sunday],” said Wagner after a hard-fought round on a cool and overcast day at Club de Golf Sport Francés.
After four consecutive pars, the 32-year old leader closed the front nine in rollercoaster fashion, making a birdie on five, three-putting for bogey on six and then making a double bogey on seven before having back-to-back birdies on eight and nine.
“I had a shaky front nine, but I played a lot more solid on the back, striking the ball a lot better. I had a great birdie on 13, but then I failed to make the up and down on 15, where I missed my tee shot. The birdie at the last was kind of bittersweet because I hit it very close for an eagle chance,” said Wagner of the five-footer he missed for a three at the closing par-5.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica hasn’t had a wire-to-wire winner since 2018, and Wagner will enter Sunday hoping to become the next. “This week has been tough. Opening with a round of 10-under and then leading for 54 holes is never easy. However, I’ve been doing it well, I feel comfortable and hopefully I can do it for another round,” added the man who will be teeing it off at 12:30 p.m. local time Sunday alongside Benítez and Fernández Valdés.
Key Information
The scoring average Saturday improved to 71.06 strokes. The average was at 72.12 Thursday and at 71.36 Friday. There were 25 scores in the 60s Thursday, 33 Friday and 16 Saturday.
The low round for the first two days was a 62, recorded by Alan Wagner Thursday and by Manuel TorresFriday. At 66, Saturday’s low score came from both Matías Domínguez and Isidro Benítez.
The four leading players through 54 holes have won PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in the past, with Jorge Fernández Valdés leading the way as a four-time champion. Alan Wagner, Isidro Benítez and Chandler Blanchet have won one tournament each.
Pos.
Player
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career wins
1
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
(1) 2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational
2
Isidro Benítez (Mexico)
(1) 2018 VISA Open de Argentina
3
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
(4) 2013 Mundo Maya Open, 2014 Chile Open, 2016 Brazil Open, 2021 Argentine Open
4
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
(1) 2019 Sao Paulo GC Championship
Isidro Benítez, who became the youngest PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion when he won the 113th VISA Open de Argentina as a 19-year-old, entered the day trailing by six and tied for fifth. After birdies on five, eight, 10 and 15, he recorded an impressive eagle at the last. “I hit a good drive a little bit right, but I had a small window between the trees, and I hit a perfect 7-iron within seven feet, and I hit it dead center. It was really nice to finish it off like that,” said the 22-year old who hit a terrific uphill approach from 222 yards at the closing par-5.
Playing alongside Wagner in the last group Saturday, Jorge Fernández Valdés opened the day with a bogey at the first but had back-to-back birdies on three and four to claim the solo lead early. He had one last birdie, on 10, and a bogey on 16 to card a 71.
“It would have been nice to make a few more putts, but I didn’t hit it that close,” said Fernández Valdés. “The closing stretch was a bit disappointing, with the bogey on 16 and no birdies on the par-5s—17 and 18. It was a hard-fought round, and the good thing is that I’m in position to battle for the title.”
Having won the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina last Sunday in Buenos Aires, Fernández Valdés has a chance to win in consecutive weeks to open a considerable gap at the top of the Totalplay Cup Points List.
Only three players in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history have won consecutive events on the schedule. Tommy Cocha was the first to do it, at the start of the 2015 season, with wins at the Mazatlán Open and the Abierto OSDE del Centro. Nate Lashley was the second in 2016, winning the San Luis Open and the Ecuador Open in consecutive weeks. The last to do so was Brady Schnell, who won the final two events of the 2017 season, the VISA Open de Argentina and the Shell Championship.
Five players ranked inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10—Jorge Fernández Valdés, Jeremy Gandon, Alan Wagner, Chandler Blanchet and Ryan Cole—will enter Sunday’s final round in contention. This is how the leading Totalplay Points List players stand through 54 holes:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
3, 204 (12-under)
T2
Rak Cho (South Korea)
Not playing this week
T2
Jeremy Gandon (France)
T5, 206 (10-under)
T4
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
First, 202 (14-under)
T4
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
T28, 211 (5-under)
T4
Camilo Aguado (Colombia)
T16, 209 (7-under)
T4
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
4, 205 (11-under)
T4
Nicolo Galletti (U.S.)
T33, 212 (4-under)
T4
Tano Goya (Argentina)
Not playing this week
T10
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
T10, 208 (8-under)
T10
Hayden Springer (U.S.)
CUT (par)
T10
Alex Weiss (U.S.)
Not playing this week
Inside the top five for the first two days, Mark Tullo surrendered his position as the leading Chilean player with a third-round of 3-over 75 that saw him slip into a tie for 16th. Leading local honors now belong to Matías Domínguez, who started the day tied for 33rd. Firing a bogey-free 66, Domínguez moved into a tie for seventh, at 9-under.
Twenty-one Chilean players played this week. Six survived the cut, and this is how they stand through 54 holes:
Pos.
Name
Score
T7
Matías Domínguez
207 (-9)
T16
Mark Tullo
209 (-7)
T25
a-Benjamín Saiz-Wenz
210 (-6)
T25
Benjamín Alvarado
210 (-6)
T25
a-Lukas Roessler
210 (-6)
T33
Philippe Guidi
212 (-4)
The Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo is the second of two consecutive events opening the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The 12-event season will feature events in seven countries, with players battling for the Totalplay Cup, which is scheduled to culminate in June of 2022 in Mexico.
Third-Round Weather: Sunny. High of 75, low of 52. Wind SW at 11-28 mph.
