Wagner hangs on, leads by one in Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE—Argentina’s Alan Wagner birdied the final hole Saturday to remain the outright leader for the third consecutive day at the Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo. With his third-round of 1-under 71, Wagner finished at 14-under, one shot ahead of Mexico’s Isidro Benítez, who made eagle at the last to card a bogey-free 66. Wagner is two shots ahead of his countryman Jorge Fernández Valdés, alone in third after he posted a 71, too.

At 11-under, American Chandler Blanchet moved into solo fourth, with a 67, while Frenchman Jeremy Gandon shares fifth place with Venezuela’s Manuel Torres, at 10-under. A trio of players tied for seventh is led by Chile’s Matías Domínguez, who joined Benítez as the only other player with a third-round-low, 6-under 66, going bogey-free as well. The other two at 11-under are Americans Mitchell Meissner and Evan Long.

“I managed to defend myself the best way that I could. A round under par is never a bad thing, and I remain in position to battle for the title [on Sunday],” said Wagner after a hard-fought round on a cool and overcast day at Club de Golf Sport Francés.

After four consecutive pars, the 32-year old leader closed the front nine in rollercoaster fashion, making a birdie on five, three-putting for bogey on six and then making a double bogey on seven before having back-to-back birdies on eight and nine.

“I had a shaky front nine, but I played a lot more solid on the back, striking the ball a lot better. I had a great birdie on 13, but then I failed to make the up and down on 15, where I missed my tee shot. The birdie at the last was kind of bittersweet because I hit it very close for an eagle chance,” said Wagner of the five-footer he missed for a three at the closing par-5.

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica hasn’t had a wire-to-wire winner since 2018, and Wagner will enter Sunday hoping to become the next. “This week has been tough. Opening with a round of 10-under and then leading for 54 holes is never easy. However, I’ve been doing it well, I feel comfortable and hopefully I can do it for another round,” added the man who will be teeing it off at 12:30 p.m. local time Sunday alongside Benítez and Fernández Valdés.

Key Information

The scoring average Saturday improved to 71.06 strokes. The average was at 72.12 Thursday and at 71.36 Friday. There were 25 scores in the 60s Thursday, 33 Friday and 16 Saturday.

The low round for the first two days was a 62, recorded by Alan Wagner Thursday and by Manuel TorresFriday. At 66, Saturday’s low score came from both Matías Domínguez and Isidro Benítez.

The four leading players through 54 holes have won PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in the past, with Jorge Fernández Valdés leading the way as a four-time champion. Alan Wagner, Isidro Benítez and Chandler Blanchet have won one tournament each.