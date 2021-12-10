Wagner leads by two heading into the weekend

SANTIAGO, CHILE—Argentina’s Alan Wagner followed his opening 62 with a 69 Friday to remain the outright leader at the Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo. Leading by three at the start of the day, Wagner holds a two-shot lead over his countryman and Totalplay Cup points list leader Jorge Fernández Valdés, who carded a 64, and Venezuela’s Manuel Torres, who matched his opening 62 during a low-scoring afternoon at Club de Golf Sport Francés.

At 10-under, Chilean veteran Mark Tullo is solo fourth, one shot ahead of a group of eight players that includes fellow Chilean Philippe Giudi. The others at 9-under are Frenchman Jeremy Gandon, Colombia’s Camilo Aguado, Mexico’s Isidro Benítez and Americans Matt Oshrine, David Pastore, Fred Meyer and Joshua Seiple.

“It wasn’t going to be easy day for me after playing as well as I did [Thursday],” said Wagner about the expectations a career-low round like his opening 62 created. “The conditions were tough, with the course drying out and the wind blowing, so it was not easy. I managed to stay on top and keep my chances alive heading into the weekend. I’m very pleased with the way things are going up to this point.”

Starting the day with seven pars, playing the back nine first, Wagner got things going by hitting a terrific 5-iron from 175 yards within 20 feet at the par-5 17th. “I was hitting from under some tree branches with my 5-iron, getting it through the edge of the bunker, and I made the eagle putt, which was a huge bonus,” said the 32-year-old describing his best hole of the day.

On the front nine he made his only bogey of the week, on No. 2, but bounced back with birdies on 4 and 8. His nerves were tested at the last, the par-5 No. 9, where he made a huge up and down to save par after hitting his approach shot in the water.

With 59 players who made the cut at 2-under, the third round is scheduled to start at 10:21 a.m. local time Saturday. Teeing it off at 1:50 p.m., Wagner will be joined by Fernández Valdés and Torres in the final pairing.

Key Information

Scores were better Friday, with the scoring average improving to 71.36 strokes. The average was at 72.12 Thursday. There were 25 scores in the 60s Thursday and 33 Friday.

At the time Alan Wagner was saving par on No. 9, Manuel Torres was putting the final touches on his outstanding 62 with a birdie on 18. “I was sinking putts from everywhere. The hole looked a lot bigger today,” said the 22-year old from Caracas, Venezuela.

On the first hole, Torres hit a 120-yard approach within three feet for an opening birdie that seemed to set the tone for his day. He added birdies on holes 4, 5, 7 and 8 to make the turn at 5-under. He kept his pace with a steady dose of birdies on holes 10, 11, 13, 15 and 18.