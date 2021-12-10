-
Wagner leads by two heading into the weekend
December 10, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- Leading by two at 13-under, Alan Wagner has recorded only one bogey this week at Club de Golf Sport Francés. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SANTIAGO, CHILE—Argentina’s Alan Wagner followed his opening 62 with a 69 Friday to remain the outright leader at the Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo. Leading by three at the start of the day, Wagner holds a two-shot lead over his countryman and Totalplay Cup points list leader Jorge Fernández Valdés, who carded a 64, and Venezuela’s Manuel Torres, who matched his opening 62 during a low-scoring afternoon at Club de Golf Sport Francés.
At 10-under, Chilean veteran Mark Tullo is solo fourth, one shot ahead of a group of eight players that includes fellow Chilean Philippe Giudi. The others at 9-under are Frenchman Jeremy Gandon, Colombia’s Camilo Aguado, Mexico’s Isidro Benítez and Americans Matt Oshrine, David Pastore, Fred Meyer and Joshua Seiple.
“It wasn’t going to be easy day for me after playing as well as I did [Thursday],” said Wagner about the expectations a career-low round like his opening 62 created. “The conditions were tough, with the course drying out and the wind blowing, so it was not easy. I managed to stay on top and keep my chances alive heading into the weekend. I’m very pleased with the way things are going up to this point.”
Starting the day with seven pars, playing the back nine first, Wagner got things going by hitting a terrific 5-iron from 175 yards within 20 feet at the par-5 17th. “I was hitting from under some tree branches with my 5-iron, getting it through the edge of the bunker, and I made the eagle putt, which was a huge bonus,” said the 32-year-old describing his best hole of the day.
On the front nine he made his only bogey of the week, on No. 2, but bounced back with birdies on 4 and 8. His nerves were tested at the last, the par-5 No. 9, where he made a huge up and down to save par after hitting his approach shot in the water.
With 59 players who made the cut at 2-under, the third round is scheduled to start at 10:21 a.m. local time Saturday. Teeing it off at 1:50 p.m., Wagner will be joined by Fernández Valdés and Torres in the final pairing.
Key Information
Scores were better Friday, with the scoring average improving to 71.36 strokes. The average was at 72.12 Thursday. There were 25 scores in the 60s Thursday and 33 Friday.
At the time Alan Wagner was saving par on No. 9, Manuel Torres was putting the final touches on his outstanding 62 with a birdie on 18. “I was sinking putts from everywhere. The hole looked a lot bigger today,” said the 22-year old from Caracas, Venezuela.
On the first hole, Torres hit a 120-yard approach within three feet for an opening birdie that seemed to set the tone for his day. He added birdies on holes 4, 5, 7 and 8 to make the turn at 5-under. He kept his pace with a steady dose of birdies on holes 10, 11, 13, 15 and 18.
With Friday’s 62, Manuel Torres matched his lowest career round. Only three months ago, he carded a 62 for the first time, posting a 9-under 62 in the final round of the Dev Series’ Venezuela Open at Caracas Country Club. He went on to finish as the runner-up.
Starting on 10, Jorge Fernández Valdés was also hot Friday. He caught fire halfway through his round, shooting 8-under in a span of eight holes, between Nos. 16 and 5. He went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie in that stretch. After saving par with a chip in at the par-4 sixth, he slowed down a bit to finish par-bogey-par.A Chile Open champion in 2015, Fernández Valdés will try to get his second win in two weeks on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“I did a little bit of everything today. I gave myself many birdie chances, and I made a lot of putts. Down the stretch, I saved a couple of good pars for a very good round overall,” said the 29-year-old who entered the week leading the Totalplay Points List as the winner of the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina on Sunday.
This is how the players inside the Totalplay Points List top-10 stand through 18 holes:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
T2, 133 (11-under)
T2
Rak Cho (South Korea)
Not playing this week
T2
Jeremy Gandon (France)
T5, 137 (7-under)
T4
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
First, 131 (13-under)
T4
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
T33, 141 (3-under)
T4
Camilo Aguado (Colombia)
T5, 137 (7-under)
T4
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
T13, 138 (6-under)
T4
Nicolo Galletti (U.S.)
T44, 142 (2-under)
T4
Tano Goya (Argentina)
Not playing this week
T10
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
CUT (1-under)
T10
Hayden Springer (U.S.)
CUT (par)
T10
Alex Weiss (U.S.)
Not playing this week
Playing on the very last group that finished the day on 18, Mark Tullo managed to shoot 4-under 68 to improve to 10-under for the week. Ranked solo fourth he remains the leading Chilean player, one shot ahead of his countryman and Club Sport Francés member Philippe Guidi, who posted a 67 earlier in the day. The 43-year old Tullo fought hard for Friday’s round.
“I didn’t play particularly well, but because of the knowledge I have of this course I was able to save myself a lot today. I hit into the bunkers quite often throughout the day. It was a bit messy, but incredibly enough I carded a 68, which is a good score,” said Tullo, who runs a junior golf league in the Jacksonville, Florida, area and hasn’t played tournament golf in two years.
The lowest round of the day by a Chilean player, a 6-under 66, belonged to Lukas Roessler, a 17-year old amateur who finished high school only a month ago. Roessler, who will start his college career at Florida Gulf Coast University in August, got off to a terrific start, going birdie-birdie-birdie-par-birdie off No. 1. Roessler added three more birdies on nine, 10 and 16, before making his only bogey of the day on 18. At 6-under through 36 holes, he will enter the weekend in a tie for the 13th spot.
Twenty-one Chilean players played this week. Six survived the 36-hole cut:
Pos.
Name
Score
4
Mark Tullo
134 (-10)
T5
Philippe Guidi
137 (-7)
T13
a-Lukas Roessler
138 (-6)
T33
Matías Domínguez
141 (-3)
T43
Benjamín Alvarado
142 (-2)
T44
a-Benjamín Saiz-Wenz
142 (-2)
The Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo is the second of two consecutive events opening the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The 12-event season will feature events in seven countries, with players battling for the Totalplay Cup, which is scheduled to culminate in June of 2022 in Mexico.
Second-Round Weather: Sunny. High of 78. Wind SW at 10-24 mph.
