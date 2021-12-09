Wagner fires opening 62, leads by three in Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE—When the PGA TOUR launched PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2012, Alan Wagner was a 23-year old rising star. Coming off wins at the 2008 Peru Open and the 2009 Club Colombia Masters, he proved himself with a win at the 2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational to finish the Tour’s inaugural season ranked eighth on the Order of Merit.

After a runner-up finish at the 2013 Brazil Open, Wagner’s promising career went stagnant. Coming into last Sunday, when he tied for fourth at the 2021-22 season-opening Argentine Open, he had failed to record a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10 in 86 consecutive starts.

“What happened last week filled me with confidence, it made me want to keep trusting and trying,” said Wagner, who continues to grind through 106 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.

Having tied for fifth the week before the Abierto to secure his Tour card at Q-School, Wagner managed to keep his momentum going Thursday by firing an impressive 10-under 62 to hold the opening-round at the Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo.

The Argentine finished the day three shots ahead of American Brad Schneider, who carded a bogey-free, 7-under 65. Standing as the leading local, Chile’s Mark Tullo had a 66 to join American David Pastore in a tie for third—Pastore finishing his day birdie-eagle to record the low-of-the-afternoon in bogey-free style.

Wagner recorded 10 birdies Thursday morning for a flawless round that also happened to be a career-low. “I truly enjoyed it. I played really well, striking it solid from tee to green, rolling the ball well and making a lot of putts. Above all, I had a great time. I felt very comfortable out there. It’s been a while since I played as well as I did today,” said the 32-year-old, who turned professional in 2007.

A birdie-birdie-birdie start set the tone for the Olavarria, Buenos Aires, native, who hit his approach shots within three feet, respectively, on the first two holes and then made a 12-footer at the third. “I was unable to birdie the first par-5 (No. 4), but such a start encouraged me for the rest of the round,” said Wagner, who added birdies on holes 6, 8 and 9 to shoot 6-under on the front nine.

After birdies on 11 and 14, he made the most of 17 and 18, consecutive par-5s that will make things interesting throughout the week here at Club de Golf Sport Francés. “I putted for eagle on both of those holes, from 12 feet on 17 and from 24 feet on 18. I rolled them close, but they didn’t go in,” he said describing his birdie-birdie finish.