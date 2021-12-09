-
-
Wagner fires opening 62, leads by three in Chile
-
December 09, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- December 09, 2021
- Wagner recorded 10 birdies Thursday morning for a flawless round that also happened to be a career-low. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SANTIAGO, CHILE—When the PGA TOUR launched PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2012, Alan Wagner was a 23-year old rising star. Coming off wins at the 2008 Peru Open and the 2009 Club Colombia Masters, he proved himself with a win at the 2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational to finish the Tour’s inaugural season ranked eighth on the Order of Merit.
After a runner-up finish at the 2013 Brazil Open, Wagner’s promising career went stagnant. Coming into last Sunday, when he tied for fourth at the 2021-22 season-opening Argentine Open, he had failed to record a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10 in 86 consecutive starts.
“What happened last week filled me with confidence, it made me want to keep trusting and trying,” said Wagner, who continues to grind through 106 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.
Having tied for fifth the week before the Abierto to secure his Tour card at Q-School, Wagner managed to keep his momentum going Thursday by firing an impressive 10-under 62 to hold the opening-round at the Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo.
The Argentine finished the day three shots ahead of American Brad Schneider, who carded a bogey-free, 7-under 65. Standing as the leading local, Chile’s Mark Tullo had a 66 to join American David Pastore in a tie for third—Pastore finishing his day birdie-eagle to record the low-of-the-afternoon in bogey-free style.
Wagner recorded 10 birdies Thursday morning for a flawless round that also happened to be a career-low. “I truly enjoyed it. I played really well, striking it solid from tee to green, rolling the ball well and making a lot of putts. Above all, I had a great time. I felt very comfortable out there. It’s been a while since I played as well as I did today,” said the 32-year-old, who turned professional in 2007.
A birdie-birdie-birdie start set the tone for the Olavarria, Buenos Aires, native, who hit his approach shots within three feet, respectively, on the first two holes and then made a 12-footer at the third. “I was unable to birdie the first par-5 (No. 4), but such a start encouraged me for the rest of the round,” said Wagner, who added birdies on holes 6, 8 and 9 to shoot 6-under on the front nine.
After birdies on 11 and 14, he made the most of 17 and 18, consecutive par-5s that will make things interesting throughout the week here at Club de Golf Sport Francés. “I putted for eagle on both of those holes, from 12 feet on 17 and from 24 feet on 18. I rolled them close, but they didn’t go in,” he said describing his birdie-birdie finish.
Wagner made it to final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December of 2019, but a tie for 126th meant poor conditional status which translated into no starts. He chased Monday qualifiers, but that didn’t go well at all.
“I played like 20 Mondays in a row and didn’t make it through. I was unable to get any rhythm going because I was playing only once a week. You spent a lot of money doing that, but I learned a lot. Obviously, (the Korn Ferry Tour is) where I want to be in the short term. I believe that everything I have gone through the past few years gives me the strength and confidence to play the way I did today,” added Wagner.
Wagner’s previous career low on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was a 64 he shot twice, in 2012 (Round 3 of the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational) and 2013 (Round 1 of the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational).
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo
Hashtag: #ScotiaWMChileOpen
Dates: December 9-12, 2021
Host venue: Club de Golf Sport Francés, Par 72 (36-36) 6,916 yards
Field: 144 players from 19 countries
Countries and territories represented in the field: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.
Last champion (2019): John Somers (U.S.) is not playing this week
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
Key Information
The Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo is the second of two consecutive events opening the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The 12-event season will feature events in seven countries, with players battling for the Totalplay Cup, which is scheduled to culminate in June of 2022 in Mexico.
Starting off No. 10, Brad Schneider opened the day with five pars before putting together three consecutive birdies to get his round going. He had four more birdies on the front nine, including three more in succession, between 5 and 7. “I learned my lesson last week. I tried to do too much last week, hit some bad shots and ended up in even worse places. (Today) I tried to play this place kind of smart. I hit a lot of good shots and made a really long putt to finish off,” he said of a round of 65. Schneider closed his day by making a 40-footer for birdie at the par-3 seventh.Brad Schneider hitting his tee shot on No. 4 Thursday at Club de Golf Sports Francés. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Brad Schneider is visiting Chile for the third time in his career, but this is his first time playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He first visited the country as a Korn Ferry Tour member, missing the cut at the Chile Classic in consecutive years in 2014 and 2015. “I was looking forward to coming here when I saw it on the schedule. This is definitely my favorite city that I have been to in South America. Once I went through all the tests and everything at the airport, it was fun being here again,” said the 33-year old from Sea Island, Georgia.
Mark Tullo has been living in the U.S. for the past eight months and came to Santiago to spend the holidays with his family. After learning about this event, which he won in consecutive years in 2005 and 2006, he asked the Chilean Golf Federation for an invite and made it into the field. Although the 43-year old said he had not played tournament golf since the pandemic started, he went on to play superb golf early in his round. Starting off No. 10, he shot a 6-under 30 on the back nine and then played the front nine even to shoot a 66.Mark Tullo, 43, won the Chile Open in consecutive years in 2014 and 2015. He said he has played the Club Sport Francés course like "20,000 times." (Media/PGA TOUR)
“I haven’t played in a while; I played my last tournament two years ago. However, I do know this golf course extremely well. I have played here 20,000 times. I love it, and I feel very comfortable out here. Beyond the golf I played today, it was my course knowledge what made the difference for me,” said Tullo, a former European Tour member who recorded a trio of European Challenge Tour victories between 2010 and 2014.
There are 21 Chilean players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions of those inside the top-55 and ties through 18 holes:
Pos.
Name
Score
T3
Mark Tullo
66 (-6)
T26
Carlos Bustos
70 (-2)
T26
Benjamín Alvarado
70 (-2)
T26
Philippe Guidi
70 (-2)
T45
Felipe Aguilar
71 (-1)
T45
Matías Domínguez
71 (-1)
T45
a-Martín León
71 (-1)
David Pastore matched Tullo’s 66 with a bogey-free 66 that turned out to be the low score of the afternoon. The 29-year old from Greenwich, Connecticut, opened his round with birdies on holes 2, 4 and 5, before going birdie-eagle at the final two par-5s coming in.
David Pastore played 33 Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada events from 2015 to 2019. He won the 2020 LOCALiQ Series Championship in Georgia in the summer of 2020. That win earned him a start in the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship. This past summer, he had three top-10s to finish the Forme Tour season ranked 16th on the Points List. A month ago, Pastore survived a playoff to secure exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Central Florida.
Coming off a three-shot victory at the 115th VISA Open de Argentina to enter the week as the Totalplay Cup points list leader, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés carded a 3-under 69 to join a group of 17 players tied for the ninth spot. The 29-year-old opened his round with 10 consecutive pars before making four birdies and one bogey down the stretch.
This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 18 holes:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
T9, 69 (3-under)
2.
Rak Cho (South Korea)
Not playing this week
3.
Jeremy Gandon (France)
T9, 69 (3-under)
4.
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
First, 69 (3-under)
5.
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
T26, 70 (2-under)
6.
Camilo Aguado (Colombia)
T7, 68 (4-under)
7.
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
T26, 70 (2-under)
8.
Nicolo Galletti (U.S.)
T68, 72 (par)
9.
Tano Goya (Argentina)
Not playing this week
10.
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
T26, 70 (2-under)
First-Round Weather: Sunny. High of 82. Wind SW at 6-18 mph.
-
-