-
-
Chile Open returns strong after a 31-month absence
-
December 08, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- December 08, 2021
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica first sanctioned this event in 2013. Through the years, this Tour stop in Santiago has become one players look forward to. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SANTIAGO, CHILE—The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-long race for the Totalplay Cup makes it to Chile this week for the Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo. Joining last week’s Argentine Open in a set of two events kicking off the Tour’s 10th-anniversary season, the Chile Open is another storied event, the Tour coming to a top Latin American destination.
Last played in April of 2019, Chile’s national open returns in full force, having signed a three-year title sponsorship agreement with Scotia Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Scotiabank that just added PGA TOUR star Joaquín Niemann as a brand ambassador. Niemann is not in the 144-player field, but he has been on site this week to support his new sponsor and its partnership with the Chilean Golf Federation and the Tour.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica first sanctioned this event in 2013. Through the years, this Tour stop in Santiago has become one players look forward to. “It’s very nice, very clean and very safe. There’s a lot of nice restaurants, and it’s just a very well-developed city. Everything down here is awesome, I love it in Chile, it’s always one of my favorite stops,” says Nicolo Galletti, a Tour member since 2018.
In addition to the enriching experience of traveling across this part of the world while preparing players to move up to the higher levels of PGA TOUR golf, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is known for providing a wide variety of top-notch golf courses and conditions.
This week’s layout at Club de Golf Sport Francés is the opposite of what players faced last week at Nordelta Golf Club, home of the season-opening tournament in Buenos Aires. A tight and short traditional course, the Sports Francés features several doglegs, contouring its tree-lined fairways. It demands precision, distance control and good strategy.Located in Vitacura, the Club de Golf Sports Francés's course is a par-72 playing 6,916 yards long. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“Hitting fairways is critical down here,” says local player Matías Domínguez, who is coming off a tie 34th last week. “This is a short course that defends itself mostly with tight tee shots, and if you are not in the fairway, you will find yourself chipping out from under the trees. On the other end, if you are hitting of the fairway you will have plenty of birdie chances.”
With clear weather forecast for the entire week, a course that is already fast and firm will be firming up as the week progresses. “It’s going to be hot this week, so the course will play firmer and with small greens you will need to control your distance, especially on your approach shots,” added Domínguez, the 2015 Latin America Amateur Championship winner, one of 21 Chilean players in this week’s field.
A past champion of this event, which he won in 2014, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés makes it back to Chile as the Totalplay Cup points leader. Coming off an impressive three-shot victory at the 115th VISA Open de Argentina on Sunday, the 29-year old hopes to keep his momentum going.
“Confidence is a huge factor in this game, and we all know every event counts on this Tour,” said Fernández Valdés heading into the second of 12 tournaments on the schedule. “Although I won last week, I need to keep playing well. This Tour is very competitive, and you need to make the most out of every opportunity.”Fernández Valdés holds a 255-point Total Play Cup lead after his Sunday victory at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Following this event, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will observe a nine-week break, the season resuming in February 2022, with back-to-back tournaments in Mexico. The 12-event season is scheduled to culminate in June of 2022.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo
Hashtag: #ScotiaWMChileOpen
Dates: December 9-12, 2021
Host venue: Club de Golf Sport Francés, Par 72 (36-36) 6,916 yards
Field: 144 players from 19 countries
Countries and territories represented in the field: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.
Last champion (2019): John Somers (U.S.) is not playing this week
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
Key Information
Established in 1927, the Chile Open is celebrating its 94th edition this week. Its list of past champions includes legends such as South Africa’s Gary Player, winner in 1980, and Argentina’s Roberto De Vicenzo, in 1961. Other notables who have won in Chile are Argentina’s Eduardo Romero (1984), Paraguay’s Carlos Franco (1985) and Chile’s own Felipe Aguilar, a four-time winner of the event with victories in 2002, 2008, 2016 and 2017. The following are its winners as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica-sanctioned event:
Year
Winner
Scores
2013
Timothy O’Neal (U.S.)
66-72-70-67—275 (-13)*
2014
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
68-62-71-70—271 (-17)
2015
Wil Bateman (Canada)
66-68-63-67—264 (-24)
2018
Jared Wolfe (U.S.)
64-72-67-67—270 (-14)
2019
John Somers (U.S.)
68-65-67-65—265 (-19)
* Winner in a three-way playoff
Starting this season, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is using Totalplay Cup points to measure players’ success. With Jorge Fernández Valdés atop the standings, the following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players after the first of 12 events on the 2021-22 schedule:
Rank
Player
Points
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
500
T2
Rak Cho (South Korea)
245
T2
Jeremy Gandon (France)
245
T4
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
100
T4
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
100
T4
Camilo Aguado (Colombia)
100
T4
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
100
T4
Nicolo Galletti (U.S.)
100
T4
Tano Goya (Argentina)
100
T10
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
70
T10
Hayden Springer (U.S.)
70
T10
Alex Weiss (U.S.)
70
The only two players inside the Totalplay Cup top-10 missing this event are South Korea’s Rak Cho and American Alex Weiss.
The leading Chilean players on the Totalplay Cup standings are Matías Domínguez, tied for 33rd, with 18 points, and Cristóbal Del Solar, tied for 56th, with six points, through one tournament.
Cristóbal Del Solar is the only Chilean player with multiple wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, having won the 2018 Puerto Plata Open and the 2019 Puerto Plata Open. The other winners from this South American nation are Mito Pereira (2016 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open) and Horacio León (2018 Quito Open).
The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2021-22 membership roster includes five players from Chile, all of whom are in this week’s field. Those players are Charlie Bustos, Philippe Guidi, Gustavo Silva, Agustín Errazuriz and Cristóbal Del Solar.
-
-