Chile Open returns strong after a 31-month absence

SANTIAGO, CHILE—The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-long race for the Totalplay Cup makes it to Chile this week for the Scotia Wealth Management Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo. Joining last week’s Argentine Open in a set of two events kicking off the Tour’s 10th-anniversary season, the Chile Open is another storied event, the Tour coming to a top Latin American destination.

Last played in April of 2019, Chile’s national open returns in full force, having signed a three-year title sponsorship agreement with Scotia Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Scotiabank that just added PGA TOUR star Joaquín Niemann as a brand ambassador. Niemann is not in the 144-player field, but he has been on site this week to support his new sponsor and its partnership with the Chilean Golf Federation and the Tour.

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica first sanctioned this event in 2013. Through the years, this Tour stop in Santiago has become one players look forward to. “It’s very nice, very clean and very safe. There’s a lot of nice restaurants, and it’s just a very well-developed city. Everything down here is awesome, I love it in Chile, it’s always one of my favorite stops,” says Nicolo Galletti, a Tour member since 2018.

In addition to the enriching experience of traveling across this part of the world while preparing players to move up to the higher levels of PGA TOUR golf, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is known for providing a wide variety of top-notch golf courses and conditions.

This week’s layout at Club de Golf Sport Francés is the opposite of what players faced last week at Nordelta Golf Club, home of the season-opening tournament in Buenos Aires. A tight and short traditional course, the Sports Francés features several doglegs, contouring its tree-lined fairways. It demands precision, distance control and good strategy.