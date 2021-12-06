Fernández Valdés is headed to The Open Championship at Scotland’s The Old Course

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—It’s been almost six years since Jorge Fernández-Valdés played in his one and only PGA TOUR tournament. That appearance came at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 47th. In July, Fernández-Valdés will end his PGA TOUR drought.

The 29-year-old PGA TOUR Latinoamérica veteran fired a final-round 70 on the final day at the 115 VISA Open presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club to win the tournament by three strokes over 54-hole leader Jeremy Gandon and Rak Cho. Arriving with the satisfaction of winning one of Latin America’s most-prestigious tournaments was an invitation to the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews Golf Club’s Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Yes, winning the oldest tournament in South America comes with it the opportunity to play in the oldest tournament in the world.

“I have no words. I have played at St. Andrews two times before, with the Argentine Golf Association while representing our country,” said Fernández-Valdés following his triumph. “It’s a place all golfers should go, just as everybody wants to go to the World Cup for football. Going to St. Andrews should be something special for all golfers. I can’t believe I’ll be playing The Open Championship at St. Andrews.”

As he noted, Fernández-Valdés has experience at St. Andrews and The Old Course. He played in the St. Andrews Links Trophy in both 2011 and 2012, when he was 19 and 20, respectively. “It was an amazing tournament with the best amateurs from around the world. I played there two consecutive years, so I know the course pretty well, and it was an amazing experience,” Fernández-Valdés added.

He remembers in his second St. Andrews Links Trophy, he holed out on No. 18 from 80 yards in the second round to make the cut on the number, allowing him to play the final round of the 54-hole tournament at The Old Course the next day.

“I remember waking up early at a bed and breakfast (inn) where I was staying. I walked down a hill, walked through the university and then I was suddenly there at the first tee at St. Andrews. I was like, Look where I am. It’s a special place with a special mystic,” Fernández-Valdés continued.

He is the first Argentine to receive this invitation from the R&A, which runs The Open Championship—a tradition it began in 2016. Fernández-Valdés is also the third consecutive Latin player to win the Argentine Open and The Open Championship invitation, joining Mexico’s Isidro Benitez (2018) and Colombia’s Ricardo Celia (2019). Americans Kent Bulle (2016) and Brady Schnell (2017) were the first two to receive invitations after winning in Argentina.

“I have represented my country at many events since I was a little boy, training at the Argentine Golf Association and joining the national teams. I did my entire amateur career with the AAG, so this prize also belongs to them for all the work and the events we spent together,” said Fernández-Valdés, who will look to become the first Argentine Open winner to take advantage of The Open Championship invitation and make the cut since Bulle opened with a 68 in 2017 at Royal Birkdale and went on to finish 77th. The other three have all sat idle on the weekend, Celia the latest to miss the cut earlier this year at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England—his appearance delayed by a year due to the global pandemic.

Sunday’s victory gives Fernández-Valdés four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica titles, with three of those wins coming in national opens—2014 in Chile, 2016 in Brazil and Sunday’s Argentine Open. He also won the 2013 Mundo Maya Open in Mexico.

In his career, the Cordoba, Argentina, native, has played in 169 PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournaments (93 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica; 67 on the Korn Ferry Tour; eight on PGA TOUR Canada; and one on the PGA TOUR).