Fernández Valdés achieves lifelong dream, wins Argentine Open by three shots

In typical windy conditions during a partly cloudy day at Nordelta Golf Club, Fernández Valdés kept his composure that saw several players in the mix. Trailing by one at the start of the final round, he carded a 2-under 70 to finish at 11-under 277, three shots clear of Frenchman Jeremy Gandon, who led for the first three days, and South Korea’s Rak Cho.
Six other players—Colombia’s Camilo Aguado, Mexico’s Aaron Terrazas, Argentina’s Tano Goya and Alan Wagner and Americans Nicolo Galletti and Chandler Blanchet—tied for fourth, at 7-under.
After shooting even on the front nine, making a birdie on No. 6 and his only bogey of the day on No. 7, Fernández Valdés claimed the outright lead for good with a birdie at the par-5 10th. No one else was able to get to 10-under, and after saving key pars on 13 and 14, he cemented his lead with one last birdie at the par-4 15th, sinking a critical, 20-footer breaking left.
“This is a very demanding course, where you have to stay focused at all times. I stayed patient and focused, keeping my emotions under control in order to have a chance to win the tournament,” said the 29-year-old.
Soon to become a father, with his fiancé, Martina, expecting the birth of a baby girl they will name Azalea, in March, Fernández Valdés said his victory was dedicated to both of them.