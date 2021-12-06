Fernández Valdés achieves lifelong dream, wins Argentine Open by three shots

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—In 2011, as a 19-year-old amateur, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés came agonizingly close to victory at the 106th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro. In contention for the title, he hit two balls in the water at the 17th hole at Pilar Golf Club for a finish that stung for a while. Sunday, exactly 10 years later, he found redemption with an impressive three-shot victory at the 115th edition of the event, which earned him a spot in the 150th Open Championship to be played at The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, next July.

“This time around it worked out for me,” said Fernández Valdés. “All Argentine golfers dream of winning this event, and I’m extremely excited for what lies ahead following this win. Hopefully it’s a steppingstone to make it to the PGA TOUR.”

As the first winner of the 2021-22 season, Fernández Valdés is leading the race for the Totalplay Cup, a new season-long competition that will take the best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. This win also left him atop the Zurich Argentina Swing standings, a competition based around the three Argentina-based events.

Fernández Valdés became the first Argentine player to earn the Open Championship exemption awarded by The R&A, which began this tradition in 2016. “It’s a huge prize, and it will be an honor to represent Argentina at The Old Course,” added Fernández Valdés about his invite into the world’s oldest championship.