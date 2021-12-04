-
Gandon stumbles at Nordelta, sees seven-shot lead cut to only one
December 04, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- December 04, 2021
- After playing the four par-5s at Nordelta at 10-under for the first two days, in Saturday’s third round, Gandon went 2-under on those holes. (Media/PGA TOUR)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Birthdays are supposed to be fun, but Jeremy Gandon’s 25th wasn’t a memorable one Saturday afternoon at Nordelta Golf Club. Playing superb golf for the first two days to open a seven-shot lead at the 115th playing of the VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro, the Frenchman struggled to card a third-round, 3-over 75. A double bogey on his final hole of the day proved extremely costly as he dropped to 10-under for the week, only one shot ahead of Argentina’s Andrés Romero and Jorge Fernández Valdés, who share the second spot with South Korea’s Rak Cho.
“I don’t feel I played that bad today. I just happened to miss a few shots on the wrong side,” said Gandon after a round in which he made three birdies, four bogeys and the double at the last.
After his second shot at the par-4 18th, Gandon had a tough, downhill chip, and he ended up three-putting for a six. “After the drive, I hit a great second shot into the wind. Maybe the adrenaline kicked in, and it happened to be 10 yards long. From there I should have taken the bogey, but I have to put it behind me and focus on [Sunday],” said the Charpey, France, native who will attempt to win the tournament from start to finish.
With his Kansas State University teammate and roommate Roland Massimino as his caddie (Massimino missed the cut), Gandon’s day got off to a slow start, with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 6. A string of three birdies between 8 and 10 seemed to get things back on track, but he was unable to keep the momentum going, making bogey on 12.
“I started slower than the other two days, making a couple of bogeys on the first six holes. I was able to come back and get back under par, but then I made a few mistakes,” he said while trying to find an explanation to what went wrong on a venue where he won a team event representing France as an amateur in 2015.
Starting his round one hour and forty-eight minutes before Gandon teed off, the experienced Romero, a PGA TOUR champion in 2008, lifted the local hopes with a couple of birdies on the front nine. A birdie-birdie start on the back nine fueled a great charge, as he managed to make birdies on 13, 16 and 18 for a bogey-free, low-of-the-day 65.
Romero’s birdie at the last, a difficult par-4 playing 490 yards into the wind, was the icing on the cake. With hundreds of fans behind him, Romero hit two great shots before sinking a 12-footer, the crowd erupting when it fell in the hole.Argentina's Andrés Romero watches his putt drop on 18 for a bogey-free, low-of-the-day 65. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“I hit two perfect shots on 18, and I made a great putt, as well; had a great read on that line. I couldn’t have played the hole any better,” said the 40-year old who followed an opening 73 with a 69 to enter the day trailing by 11 shots.
Early in the week, dealing with a sprained left ankle, Romero said he was coming in with low expectations. His feet hurt for the first two days, but Saturday, wearing tennis shoes, he was able to forget about the pain and focus on getting a good score.
A win at El Abierto, as the locals call their beloved national open, has eluded Romero, who has won several other top local events throughout his career. “It’s a pending debt, and it has been for many years,” admits the Tucuman native. “This is another year, it is another chance, so hopefully [Sunday] I can stay calm, keeping the anxiety under control.”
Starting the final round at noon on Sunday, Romero will play with Gandon and Cho in the last group. Fernández Valdés, the other player at 9-under, will tee it off 12 minutes earlier, along with U.S. players Chris Crawford (8-under) and Joshua Rackley (7-under).
In addition to claiming a historic trophy, the Argentine Open champion will walk away with a playing spot in The Open Championship, which will be celebrating its 150th edition, at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, next July. Since 2016, the R&A has invited the VISA Argentine Open champion, something that will happen Sunday for a fifth consecutive time.
The champion will also start the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season leading the Zurich Argentina Swing and the season-long race for the Totalplay Cup.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: 115th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro
Hashtag: #VISAOpenbyMacro
Dates: December 2-5, 2021
Host venue: Nordelta Golf Club, Par 72 (36-36) 7,233 yards
Designer: Jack Nicklaus
Field: 156 players from 19 countries
Defending champion: Ricardo “Pipo” Celia (Colombia)
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
Key Information
Besides the cash prize that goes to the player who earns the most money in the trio of Zurich Argentina Swing tournaments, Zurich donates to charity for every birdie made on the 18th hole at each of these events. This season, the money raised through this charitable component will be going to Fundación Discar, an organization focusing on supporting people with intellectual disabilities. For each birdie recorded on 18, Zurich will be donating 10,000 Argentine pesos. With one round left to play at this event, the 18th-hole birdie count is currently 31. Andrés Romero and Marcos Montenegro were the only two players to record birdies on 18 Saturday.
This is the first in a trio of Zurich Argentina Swing event to be played throughout the course of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2021-22 Zurich Argentina Swing Schedule
Date
Tournament
Golf Course
Location
December 2-5
115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro
Nordelta GC
Buenos Aires, Argentina
March 24-27
Termas de Río Hondo Invitational
Termas de Río Hondo CC
Termas del Rio Hondo, Argentina
March 31-April 3
90 Abierto del Centro
Cordoba Golf Club
Cordoba, Argentina
Jeremy Gandon played the four par-5s at Nordelta at 10-under for the first two days, making six birdies and two eagles. In Saturday’s third round, he went 2-under on those holes, picking up two birdies (8 and 10) and two pars (4 and 13).
“I just have to give a hundred-percent [Sunday]. Compared to today, (I) just need to be more cautious about where the safe side is. The pin locations were hard today, I can’t imagine how it’s going to be [Sunday], so maybe (I will) take a little bit more time to see where the safe side is. I just have to play better,” said Gandon after his tough day at Nordelta.
The group of 13 Argentine players still in action at Nordelta Golf Club are led by Andrés Romero and Jorge Fernández Valdés, who are tied for second, at 9-under. There were 44 local players in the field and the following are the ones still in contention:
Pos.
Name
Score
T2
Andrés Romero
-9
T2
Jorge Fernández Valdés
-9
T7
Tano Goya
-6
T10
a-Vicente Marzilio
-5
T15
Alan Wagner
-4
T15
Augusto Núñez
-4
T20
Alejandro Tosti
-3
T35
Marcos Montenegro
-1
T39
Martín Contini
par
T39
Jaime López Rivarola
par
T46
Rafael Echenique
+1
T58
César Monasterio
+5
T60
Puma Domínguez
+6
A win on Sunday would secure Andrés Romero his sixth career start at The Open Championship. He has made the cut in all five of his previous starts, tying for eighth in his debut, in 2006, and most notably solo third in 2007. That year, at Carnoustie, he was leading by two strokes after a birdie at the 16th hole on Sunday, but he made double bogey at the 17th and bogey at the 18th to finish one stroke out of the Sergio Garcia-Padraig Harrington playoff that Harrington won. His other three Open Championship starts came in 2008 (tied for 32nd), 2009 (tied for 13th) and 2012 (83rd).
“[The Open Championship exemption] is a prize all the players in the field want to get. To win this event in Latin America to make it into the British, it’s a huge bonus,” said Romero earlier in the week about a major championship for which he has a special love.
In a group of 10 players tied for the eighth at the start of the day, nine shots behind Gandon, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés and South Korea’s Rak Cho carded rounds of 5-under 67 while paired together. Fernández Valdés had six birdies and a bogey, while Cho had five birdies for a bogey-free performance.
“I didn’t start that solid, but I made some good shots to save par, and that was very helpful. I stayed patient, following the game plan and giving myself many birdie chances. I believe it was a good day,” said Fernández Valdés, whose three career wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica include victories at the national opens of Chile (2014) and Brazil (2016).
Rak Cho is making his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut after earning exempt status for the first half of the season with a tie for sixth finish at the Qualifying Tournament played in Mazatlan, Mexico, last month. The 29-year old from South Korea made 32 career starts on PGA TOUR Series-China between 2014 and 2016 after a successful college career at the University of Oregon. He played the OneAsia Tour in 2017 before spending two years in Europe, playing the European Tour in 2018 and European Challenge Tour in 2019.
“I have played some in America, but this is my first time in Latin America. It’s exciting, I was kind of worried at first before I came here. It is far from home, and I came by myself. Then I didn’t know anyone here, but it’s been good. The course, the people and the food are great, so I’m looking forward to the rest of the schedule,” said Cho, who has been a professional golfer for seven years and lives in California.
At 2-over through 54 holes, tied for 52nd after a third-round of 75, Colombia’s Ricardo Celia saw his chance of successfully defending the title that he won in 2019 diminish significantly.
This is not the first time Roland Massimino has caddied for his college teammate, third-round leader JeremyGandon. After earning his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card earlier in the day, Massimino waited around to see how Gandon would do coming down the stretch at Mission Inn Resort and Club in 2020. Gandon tied with Toni Hakula at the end of 72 holes in Central Florida, and the duo played a sudden-death playoff on Mission Inn’s 18th hole to determine a champion. After receiving permission from the rules officials, Massimino served as Gandon’s caddie for that hole as Gandon went on to win the playoff and capture medalist honors.
The VISA Open de Argentina is the first stop in a 12-event PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season that will feature events in seven countries, with players battling for the Totalplay Cup, which is scheduled to culminate in June of 2022 in Mexico.
Third-Round Weather: Partly cloudy. High of 75. Wind ESE at 14-24 mph.
