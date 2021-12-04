Gandon stumbles at Nordelta, sees seven-shot lead cut to only one

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Birthdays are supposed to be fun, but Jeremy Gandon’s 25th wasn’t a memorable one Saturday afternoon at Nordelta Golf Club. Playing superb golf for the first two days to open a seven-shot lead at the 115th playing of the VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro, the Frenchman struggled to card a third-round, 3-over 75. A double bogey on his final hole of the day proved extremely costly as he dropped to 10-under for the week, only one shot ahead of Argentina’s Andrés Romero and Jorge Fernández Valdés, who share the second spot with South Korea’s Rak Cho.

“I don’t feel I played that bad today. I just happened to miss a few shots on the wrong side,” said Gandon after a round in which he made three birdies, four bogeys and the double at the last.

After his second shot at the par-4 18th, Gandon had a tough, downhill chip, and he ended up three-putting for a six. “After the drive, I hit a great second shot into the wind. Maybe the adrenaline kicked in, and it happened to be 10 yards long. From there I should have taken the bogey, but I have to put it behind me and focus on [Sunday],” said the Charpey, France, native who will attempt to win the tournament from start to finish.

With his Kansas State University teammate and roommate Roland Massimino as his caddie (Massimino missed the cut), Gandon’s day got off to a slow start, with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 6. A string of three birdies between 8 and 10 seemed to get things back on track, but he was unable to keep the momentum going, making bogey on 12.

“I started slower than the other two days, making a couple of bogeys on the first six holes. I was able to come back and get back under par, but then I made a few mistakes,” he said while trying to find an explanation to what went wrong on a venue where he won a team event representing France as an amateur in 2015.

Starting his round one hour and forty-eight minutes before Gandon teed off, the experienced Romero, a PGA TOUR champion in 2008, lifted the local hopes with a couple of birdies on the front nine. A birdie-birdie start on the back nine fueled a great charge, as he managed to make birdies on 13, 16 and 18 for a bogey-free, low-of-the-day 65.

Romero’s birdie at the last, a difficult par-4 playing 490 yards into the wind, was the icing on the cake. With hundreds of fans behind him, Romero hit two great shots before sinking a 12-footer, the crowd erupting when it fell in the hole.