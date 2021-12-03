  • Gandon fires second-round 65, opens seven-shot lead in Argentina

  • Gandon has had a dominating performance on the four par-5s at Nordelta, where he has shot 10-under, making six birdies and two eagles through two days. (Media/PGA TOUR)Gandon has had a dominating performance on the four par-5s at Nordelta, where he has shot 10-under, making six birdies and two eagles through two days. (Media/PGA TOUR)