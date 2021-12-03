-
Gandon fires second-round 65, opens seven-shot lead in Argentina
December 03, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- Gandon has had a dominating performance on the four par-5s at Nordelta, where he has shot 10-under, making six birdies and two eagles through two days. (Media/PGA TOUR)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA—What Jeremy Gandon has done over the first 36 holes of the 115th playing of the VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro has been impressive. With Nordelta Golf Club proving to be a tough test of golf, the young Frenchman who turns 25 Saturday, has made it look easy.
Leading by one after an opening 66 that featured eight birdies, Gandon carded a tournament low, 7-under 65 that included two eagles and four birdies Friday. Moving to 13-under, the Charpey, France, native went on to open a seven-shot lead at the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-opening event.
The distant second spot is shared by Americans Landon Lyons and Andrew Alligood, who shot 70 and 68, respectively, to stand at 6-under at the halfway mark. Argentina’s Tano Goya is one shot further back in a four-way tie for fourth—along with Americans Joel Thelen, Patrick Flavin and Patrick Newcomb. There are 10 other players tied for eighth, at 4-under.
“I played really well. (I) didn’t really miss; probably missed only one shot. It was almost a perfect round,” Gandon said of his impressive performance on a day he opened with an eagle at the par-5 No. 10, where he sank a 15-footer from the fringe. Following his only bogey of the day on 11, he went birdie-birdie, barely missing another eagle putt on 13.
He picked up a birdie on 18, another eagle on No. 4 and one last birdie on No. 8. A big chunk of his 13-under total has been the result of a dominating performance on the four par-5s at Nordelta, where he has shot 10-under, making six birdies and two eagles through two days.
“This is not an easy course. I’m at 1-under and I feel I’m doing well. What [Gandon] did for the past two days was truly incredible. He pretty much didn’t miss,” said Argentina’s Martin Contini, one of his pairing partners for the first two rounds. “I haven’t seen anything like this in a while. He drove the ball great, and he made a lot of putts. His golf was from out of this world.”
Gandon knows trophies are not handed on Fridays, specially at big tournaments like the historic Argentine Open where a lot is at stake come Sunday. This week’s winner will begin the Latin American season leading both the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings. That player will be also headed to the 150th playing of The Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, next July.
“We are only halfway down, and there are two more rounds,” noticed Gandon. “I just need to focus on playing shot by shot, and hopefully I can keep playing like this. So far, I like this place, so we’ll see where I’m at come Sunday.”
Seeing Gandon play well on a tough course should not be a surprise. On his previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, last July at the 2020-21 season-ending Bupa Championship at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico, he went on to finish solo third to close the year ranked 14th on the Points List.
“It’s really impressive. This is not an easy track. You have to strike the ball well here, and that’s exactly what he does. He has always been a good ball striker,” said Roland Massimino, a former Kansas State University teammate and roommate, sharing the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica experience with Gandon.
Massimino, who secured full exempt status on Tour with a victory at the Dev Series Final in October, believes his friend can pull this one off for a memorable birthday weekend. “This is a course that can be challenging off the tee, with tough shots into the greens. I mean, ball-striking wise I think this is a perfect golf course for him. I won’t say I’m surprised that he has a seven-shot lead, but it’s pretty impressive,” he added while hoping for a great weekend for his friend.
Did you know Jeremy Gandon has made 28 career starts on five different PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tours since turning professional in the summer of 2019? He made 11 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada starts in 2019, eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts last season and five Forme Tour starts this past summer. In 2019 he made the cut at the Houston Open in his only PGA TOUR career start and he made the cut in two of three Korn Ferry Tour starts earlier this year.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: 115th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro
Hashtag: #VISAOpenbyMacro
Dates: December 2-5, 2021
Host venue: Nordelta Golf Club, Par 72 (36-36) 7,233 yards
Designer: Jack Nicklaus
Field: 156 players from 19 countries
Defending champion: Ricardo “Pipo” Celia (Colombia)
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
Key Information
The cut for the top-55 and ties came at 1-over 145. Sixty-two players qualified for the final 36 holes.
Besides the cash prize that goes to the player who earns the most money in the trio of Zurich Argentina Swing tournaments, Zurich donates to charity for every birdie made on the 18th hole at each of these events. This season, the money raised through this charitable component will be going to Fundación Discar, an organization focusing on supporting people with intellectual disabilities. For each birdie recorded on 18, Zurich will be donating 10,000 Argentine pesos. Halfway through this event, the 18th-hole birdie count is currently 29.
On Saturday, the third round is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with all players starting their rounds off No. 1. In the last group, set to tee it off at 1 p.m., tournament leader Jeremy Gandon will be joined by Americans Landon Lyons and Andrew Alligood.
This is the first in a trio of Zurich Argentina Swing event to be played throughout the course of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2021-22 Zurich Argentina Swing Schedule
Date
Tournament
Golf Course
Location
December 2-5
115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro
Nordelta GC
Buenos Aires, Argentina
March 24-27
Termas de Río Hondo Invitational
Termas de Río Hondo CC
Termas del Rio Hondo, Argentina
March 31-April 3
90 Abierto del Centro
Cordoba Golf Club
Cordoba, Argentina
Thirteen Argentine players made it to the weekend, including five of them currently inside the top 10. They are led by Tano Goya, who is tied for fourth, at 4-under. Only one shot back of Goya, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Augusto Núñez and Jaime López Rivarola join amateur Vicente Marzilio in a tie for the eight spot. Marzilio is the only amateur to make the cut. There were 44 local players in the field and the following are the ones still in contention:
Pos.
Name
Score
T4
Tano Goya
-5
T8
Jorge Fernández Valdés
-4
T4
Augusto Núñez
-4
T4
a-Vicente Marzilio
-4
T4
Jaime López Rivarola
-4
T22
Marcos Montenegro
-2
T22
Andrés Romero
-2
T31
Alan Wagner
-1
T31
Martín Contini
-1
T31
Puma Domínguez
-1
T44
Alejandro Tosti
par
T54
Rafael Echenique
+1
T54
César Monasterio
+1
The VISA Open de Argentina is the first stop in a 12-event PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season that will feature events in seven countries, with players battling for the Totalplay Cup, which is scheduled to culminate in June of 2022 in Mexico.
Colombia’s Ricardo Celia, the 2019 champion, made the cut at 1-under and is tied for 36th at the halfway mark.
