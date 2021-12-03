Gandon fires second-round 65, opens seven-shot lead in Argentina

“This is not an easy course. I’m at 1-under and I feel I’m doing well. What [Gandon] did for the past two days was truly incredible. He pretty much didn’t miss,” said Argentina’s Martin Contini, one of his pairing partners for the first two rounds. “I haven’t seen anything like this in a while. He drove the ball great, and he made a lot of putts. His golf was from out of this world.”

Gandon knows trophies are not handed on Fridays, specially at big tournaments like the historic Argentine Open where a lot is at stake come Sunday. This week’s winner will begin the Latin American season leading both the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings. That player will be also headed to the 150th playing of The Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, next July.

“We are only halfway down, and there are two more rounds,” noticed Gandon. “I just need to focus on playing shot by shot, and hopefully I can keep playing like this. So far, I like this place, so we’ll see where I’m at come Sunday.”

Seeing Gandon play well on a tough course should not be a surprise. On his previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, last July at the 2020-21 season-ending Bupa Championship at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico, he went on to finish solo third to close the year ranked 14th on the Points List.

“It’s really impressive. This is not an easy track. You have to strike the ball well here, and that’s exactly what he does. He has always been a good ball striker,” said Roland Massimino, a former Kansas State University teammate and roommate, sharing the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica experience with Gandon.