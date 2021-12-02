  • Ochoa makes hole-in-one on the ‘wrong’ hole

  • Danny Ochoa hit a 9-iron from 166 yards for his ace on No. 5 this morning at Nordelnta Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)Danny Ochoa hit a 9-iron from 166 yards for his ace on No. 5 this morning at Nordelnta Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)