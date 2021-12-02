-
Gandon enjoys sweet return to Nordelta, shoots 66 to lead in Argentina
December 02, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- Jeremy Gandon had eight birdies and two bogeys in the opening-round Thursday at Nordelta Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA—In March of 2015, competing as an 18-year old amateur, Frenchman Jeremy Gandon came to Nordelta Golf Club to help France win The Southern Cross Invitational, an amateur team event featuring eight four-man teams from eight different countries.
Thursday morning, almost seven years later, he made a promising return to the Jack Nicklaus-designed course by firing an opening 6-under 66 for a one-shot lead at the 115th playing of the Argentine Open—the VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro. This storied event is kicking-off a special 2021-22 season, in which PGA TOUR Latinoamérica celebrates its 10th anniversary while launching the Totalplay Cup.
“We won the team event, and I think I finished third or something like that. I don’t remember too much, but I definitely have some good memories of this place,” remembered the 24-year old Gandon of his earlier experience combined with his opening-round eight birdies and two bogeys.
Gandon got off to a quick start, going birdie-par-birdie-birdie off No. 1, playing in the morning wave. “I made a 12-footer at the first and then a slider nine-footer at the third, where the pin location was pretty tricky,” he said of the birdie putts that got him going before birdieing the par-5 No. 4.
He went on to birdie all four par-5s, without doing anything really spectacular. “I just played solid overall. I was 7-under through 13 and then missed a few opportunities. I bogeyed 17, but it was a really good round,” added the Charpey, France, native who earned three collegiate wins during his tenure at Kansas State University.
Gandon is excited to get his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season going after an unusual eight-event season that lasted 16 months and finished about 100 days ago. “I’m excited to start a full season, hopefully without COVID, so we can get to play 12 tournaments. I’m very excited about that,” continued Gandon, who made the cut in six of eight starts to finish 14th on the 2020-21 Points List.
The Frenchman finished the day one shot ahead of Americans Joseph Winslow and Garrett May, with May recording his bogey-free 67 late in the afternoon in tougher conditions as the wind picked up. Trailing by two, in a tie for fourth, Augusto Núñez stands as the leading Argentine player. The other four who posted 68s were Americans Matt Oshrine, Landon Lyons, Joel Thelen and Mexico’s Eduardo Carrete.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: 115th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro
Hashtag: #VISAOpenbyMacro
Dates: December 2-5, 2021
Host venue: Nordelta Golf Club, Par 72 (36-36) 7,233 yards
Designer: Jack Nicklaus
Field: 156 players from 19 countries
Defending champion: Ricardo “Pipo” Celia (Colombia)
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
Key Information
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica kicked off its 10th anniversary season at 7 a.m., local time, with 2021 Dev Series Final champion Roland Massimino teeing off No. 1. Coincidentally, Massimino and first-round leader Jeremy Gandon were teammates at Kansas State and frequent PGA TOUR Latinoamérica traveling companions.
The 12-event season will feature events in seven countries, with players battling for the Totalplay Cup, which is scheduled to culminate in June of 2022 in Mexico.
This is the first in a trio of Zurich Argentina Swing event to be played throughout the course of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2021-22 Zurich Argentina Swing Schedule
Date
Tournament
Golf Course
Location
December 2-5
115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro
Nordelta GC
Buenos Aires, Argentina
March 24-27
Termas de Río Hondo Invitational
Termas de Río Hondo CC
Termas del Rio Hondo, Argentina
March 31-April 3
90 Abierto del Centro
Cordoba Golf Club
Cordoba, Argentina
The Argentine Open provides its champion with a playing spot in The Open Championship, which will be celebrating its 150th edition, at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, next July. Since 2016, the R&A has invited the VISA Argentine Open champion, something that will happen Sunday for a sixth consecutive time.
The best of only two bogey-free rounds recorded Thursday belonged to Texas native Garrett May, who moved within one shot of the lead late in the afternoon. Starting off No. 10, the 24-year old, who is entering his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, had his five birdies on holes 10, 13, 17, 1 and 3. “It was playing pretty hard this afternoon, the wind was blowing (and) the greens got a lot firmer than the practice rounds. Even wedge shots, you could see them take a big first bounce, but I played well. I had a good game plan. My short game was incredible. I think I was in like six or seven bunkers today and I got them all up and down. I probably need to limit the bunkers that I’m in the next three rounds, but so far so good,” said the Baylor University alum.
Rodrigo Lee recorded the other bogey-free round of the day, also posted in the afternoon. The 34-year old from Sao Paulo, Brazil, followed his opening birdie on 10 with 17 consecutive pars.
Playing this event for the third time in his career, Joseph Winslow carded seven birdies, with his only misstep a double bogey on 11. “I really putted the ball nicely, but at the same time I hit some great iron shots. The first six holes I was in there close just about every hole. I made it easy on myself, just kind of keeping one foot in front of the other,” said the 28-year old who made both of his prior Argentine Open starts at the Jockey Club, missing the cut in 2017 and tying for the 18th in 2019.
Augusto Núñez is the leading Argentine in a tie for fourth, at 4-under 68. A Korn Ferry Tour member who claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors in 2019, Núñez had six birdies and two bogeys to start the tournament. “I struck the ball nicely off the tee and that’s huge on a course like this, where you have to place the ball off the tee. It’s a tough course, so you just have to stay patient,” said the 30-year old who entered the final round of the 114th edition of this event leading by one before tying for eighth at the Jockey Club in November of 2019.
Including seven amateurs, there are 44 Argentine players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions of those inside the top-55 and ties through 18 holes:
Pos.
Name
Score
T4
Augusto Núñez
68 (-4)
T9
Tano Goya
69 (-3)
T14
Jorge Fernández Valdés
70 (-2)
T14
Jaime López Rivarola
70 (-2)
T24
Puma Domínguez
71 (-1)
T24
César Monasterio
71 (-1)
T24
a-Vicente Marzilio
71 (-1)
T24
Maximiliano Godoy
71 (-1)
T46
Martín Contini
72 (par)
T46
Marcos Montenegro
72 (par)
T46
Franco Scorzato
72 (par)
A local notable currently one shot outside the cut line is Andrés Romero, who opened the day with three bogeys over his first six holes. The PGA TOUR veteran managed to limit the damage by making two birdies on the remaining 12 to post a 1-over 73 that finds him tied for 62nd.
California native Danny Ochoa made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career debut in style Thursday morning. His opening, 3-under 69, which was good enough for a tie for the ninth spot, featured a hole-in-one at the par-3 fifth hole, his 14th hole of the day. “I was coming off dunking it in the water on No. 2. I completely mis-clubbed. So, I went bogey (on) two, bogey (on) three, birdied four. So, then I get to five and I’m like, Let’s hit a good one here. I had a perfect club, a little 9-iron. I hit a little cut, and as soon as I hit it I knew it was good, so we started walking and we see it spin back in the hole. I might have yelled a little bit too loud, so I apologized to the group in front of me for that,” said the 26-year old who of his 166-yard shot.
Had Danny Ochoa made his hole-in-one at the par-3 No. 16, he would have walked away with a new car. Ford Argentina, the official car of the Argentine Golf Association, is offering a Kuga SUV to the player who records an ace this week. “I know,” said Ochoa with a laugh. “I did it on the wrong hole, right? Wrong hole, but we are going to try to get it on the right hole (over the next three rounds). I’m still really thankful, and I had a really good day. I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now,” added the USC alum who impressively has made 11 aces in his life, with seven of those coming in tournament play.
Players have claimed the Ford Kuga in each of the past two Argentine Open editions, with American EvanHarmeling, who notably gave his car away as a gift to his Argentine caddie, and Finland’s Toni Hakularecording aces at the designated hole in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The Tour did not hold the tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
