Gandon enjoys sweet return to Nordelta, shoots 66 to lead in Argentina

The Argentine Open provides its champion with a playing spot in The Open Championship, which will be celebrating its 150th edition, at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, next July. Since 2016, the R&A has invited the VISA Argentine Open champion, something that will happen Sunday for a sixth consecutive time.

The best of only two bogey-free rounds recorded Thursday belonged to Texas native Garrett May, who moved within one shot of the lead late in the afternoon. Starting off No. 10, the 24-year old, who is entering his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, had his five birdies on holes 10, 13, 17, 1 and 3. “It was playing pretty hard this afternoon, the wind was blowing (and) the greens got a lot firmer than the practice rounds. Even wedge shots, you could see them take a big first bounce, but I played well. I had a good game plan. My short game was incredible. I think I was in like six or seven bunkers today and I got them all up and down. I probably need to limit the bunkers that I’m in the next three rounds, but so far so good,” said the Baylor University alum.

Rodrigo Lee recorded the other bogey-free round of the day, also posted in the afternoon. The 34-year old from Sao Paulo, Brazil, followed his opening birdie on 10 with 17 consecutive pars.

Playing this event for the third time in his career, Joseph Winslow carded seven birdies, with his only misstep a double bogey on 11. “I really putted the ball nicely, but at the same time I hit some great iron shots. The first six holes I was in there close just about every hole. I made it easy on myself, just kind of keeping one foot in front of the other,” said the 28-year old who made both of his prior Argentine Open starts at the Jockey Club, missing the cut in 2017 and tying for the 18th in 2019.

Augusto Núñez is the leading Argentine in a tie for fourth, at 4-under 68. A Korn Ferry Tour member who claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors in 2019, Núñez had six birdies and two bogeys to start the tournament. “I struck the ball nicely off the tee and that’s huge on a course like this, where you have to place the ball off the tee. It’s a tough course, so you just have to stay patient,” said the 30-year old who entered the final round of the 114th edition of this event leading by one before tying for eighth at the Jockey Club in November of 2019.

Including seven amateurs, there are 44 Argentine players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions of those inside the top-55 and ties through 18 holes: