Gandon enjoys sweet return to Nordelta, shoots 66 to lead in Argentina

A local notable currently one shot outside the cut line is Andrés Romero, who opened the day with three bogeys over his first six holes. The PGA TOUR veteran managed to limit the damage by making two birdies on the remaining 12 to post a 1-over 73 that finds him tied for 62nd.

California native Danny Ochoa made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career debut in style Thursday morning. His opening, 3-under 69, which was good enough for a tie for the ninth spot, featured a hole-in-one at the par-3 fifth hole, his 14th hole of the day. “I was coming off dunking it in the water on No. 2. I completely mis-clubbed. So, I went bogey (on) two, bogey (on) three, birdied four. So, then I get to five and I’m like, Let’s hit a good one here. I had a perfect club, a little 9-iron. I hit a little cut, and as soon as I hit it I knew it was good, so we started walking and we see it spin back in the hole. I might have yelled a little bit too loud, so I apologized to the group in front of me for that,” said the 26-year old who of his 166-yard shot.

Had Danny Ochoa made his hole-in-one at the par-3 No. 16, he would have walked away with a new car. Ford Argentina, the official car of the Argentine Golf Association, is offering a Kuga SUV to the player who records an ace this week. “I know,” said Ochoa with a laugh. “I did it on the wrong hole, right? Wrong hole, but we are going to try to get it on the right hole (over the next three rounds). I’m still really thankful, and I had a really good day. I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now,” added the USC alum who impressively has made 11 aces in his life, with seven of those coming in tournament play.

Players have claimed the Ford Kuga in each of the past two Argentine Open editions, with American EvanHarmeling, who notably gave his car away as a gift to his Argentine caddie, and Finland’s Toni Hakularecording aces at the designated hole in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The Tour did not hold the tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.