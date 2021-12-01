Argentine Open returns to kick-off the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—After a 745-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 115th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro is set to make a much-awaited return Thursday at Nordelta Golf Club. Kicking off a 2021-22 season in which PGA TOUR Latinoamérica celebrates its 10th anniversary, this event will also mark the start of the race for both the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing. Making this title an even bigger reward, the winner of Argentina’s national open will earn a spot in The Open Championship, which will be celebrating its 150th edition at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, next July.

It’s certainly one of the biggest golf weeks in Latin America.

“I would dare to say that this tournament is almost larger than our institution itself,” said Argentine Golf Association president Andrés Schonbaum, while discussing the prominence of this event established in 1905. “All of us put our hearts into this in order to have a deserving champion lifting the trophy of a tournament as important and respected worldwide.”

“El Abierto” (the Open), as the locals call it in a reverential manner, is a championship rich in history. To play it in early December, when the summer season is just getting started in the Southern Hemisphere, has been one of its biggest traditions.

“I love the Abierto,” says Tano Goya, a 2022 Korn Ferry Tour member who will be a player to watch among the 44 Argentine players in this week’s field. “The atmosphere of this event is really unique down here in South America. We all dream of winning this event, and having the opportunity to do it turns a fire inside of me.”

As the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-opening event, the Argentine Open will be the first tournament to award Totalplay Cup points. Starting this season, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players will be battling in a points competition similar to the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup and the PGA TOUR Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup. At the end of the 12-event season, the player with the most points will be crowned Totalplay Cup champion, also claiming exempt status for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. It is also the first of three tournaments in Argentina. The player accumulating the most points in the three Argentina tournaments wins the Zurich Argentina Swing and the bonus of U.S. $10,000.

Twenty-four miles from the city center, in Tigre, the Jack Nicklaus-designed Nordelta Golf Club is familiar territory for the Tour. For its first two seasons, in 2012 and 2013, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica had the VISA Open de Argentina as its season-ending event at this same venue. A par-72 that can play at 7,233 yards, Nordelta played tough back then, with the scoring average at an even 74 in 2012 and at 75.1 in 2013. The wind was a factor and remains a big issue on a typical Nicklaus layout that features plenty of water trouble.