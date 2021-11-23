Benitez’s 63 sets early pace in Argentina

LUJAN, Argentina—Isidro Benitez’s career-low PGA TOUR Latinoamérica round is 64, something he did in both 2018 and 2019. Tuesday in the opening round of the Qualifying Tournament at the Country Club Las Praderas de Lujan, the 22-year-ld native of Puebla, Mexico, did that score one better. Benitez made four front-nine birdies and added five more on the back to shoot a 9-under 63, good for a two-shot lead over Argentina’s Exequiel Lopez. Bolivia’s Jose Luis Montano is three shots behind as players look to earn 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica this week so they can play in the season-opening 115 Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro next.

Benitez, whose lone Tour win came in Argentina, at the 2018 Visa Argentine Open, looked every bit like he’s ready to rejoin the Tour, where he has made 36 career starts since turning pro in 2017.

“All day I hit it very solid. A 63, no matter where you are, tastes great,” said Benitez. “I know that I have been playing well, and throughout these months I have worked hard to achieve better results.”

He’s also getting good vibes from his living situation this week. “Coming to Argentina will always be special for me. I’m staying where I was when I won. I can’t deny that it is going through my head to be at the Visa Argentine Open next week,” he noted. “But I have to control those emotions and focus on this tournament first.”



Benitez certainly did that Tuesday, spreading his birdies out throughout his opening 18 holes, making birdies at Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 9 to turn in 32 strokes. On the back nine, he closed with a flourish, with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to go with those at 10, 12 and 14.

“From the tee I played very well, but with the putter I was on fire,” Benitez added.

Lopez set the early pace with his 7-under 65, the highlight of his round a 26-foot birdie make at No. 7. When the ball dropped, the Argentine was surprised. “I hit it pretty hard, and I thought it was too hard, but luckily it fell into the hole. That putt gave me a lot of confidence to confirm that my game plan is working.”

Did you know Exequiel Lopez last season tied for seventh at the Argentina PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament? He fired rounds of 70-71-69-71 to tie with Oreste Focaccia. He went on to play in two regular season tournaments.

