LUJAN, Argentina—After a four-year absence, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica returns to the Club de Campos de Golf Las Praderas de Luján to play the last of its four Qualifying Tournaments prior to the start of the 2021-22 season that begins next week. A total of 102 players will be fighting Tuesday through Friday for the last memberships and the right to play in the season-opener at the 115 VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro.

The player who finishes first this week will be eligible to play in every 2021-22 tournament. Those who finish between second and 12th place will go home with exemptions for the first half of the season, while those who place between 13th and 40th (plus ties) will have conditional status.

Here are five players to watch this week:

Luis Fernando Barco

Lima Peru

Barco returns to Argentina seeking to recapture his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica playing privileges. In 2021, in addition to playing five tournaments on the Tour, Barco became the first Peruvian to play a U.S. Open. His best result on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is a tie for 13th place at the 2019 Puerto Plata Open.

Isidro Benitez

Puebla, Mexico

Argentina is a place that suits well Benitez’s game. Three years ago, he achieved his first and only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory, winning at age 19 the 113 VISA Open in Argentina, becoming first player from Mexico to win Argentina’s most-prestigious tournament. In the 2020-21 PGA Latinoamérica season, Benitez played in eight tournaments and finished 73rd on the Points List.

Michael Buttacavoli

Miami, Florida, United States

The 33-year-old is looking to rejoin a Tour where he has recorded four wins. His last two victories came in 2018, the year in which he finished third on the Points List. Buttacavoli has played a total of 100 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments since the Tour’s 2012 inception. In 2019 he was a member of the Korn Ferry Tour, playing in 15 tournaments.

Zaahidali “Ziggy” Nathu

Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

The former hockey player, who began playing golf at age eight, competed this past season on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, finishing 31st on the Points List. His best outing was a tie for 10th at the season-opening Mackenzie Investments Open, where he shot a final-round 67. In 2020, he played in the Canada Life Series, with a tie for 12th at the season-ending event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley his top performance.

Matt Ryan

Van Nuys, California, United States

The 35-year-old played last season on the Korn Ferry Tour. He saw action in 21 events and made eight cuts. He played the latter part of his year on the Forme Tour, entering all eight tournaments and finishing inside the top 60 on the Points List, allowing him to maintain PGA TOUR Canada status for 2022. In his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career, Ryan has played made 44 career starts since 2014, and his best results were ties for second place at the 2014 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open and the 2017 VISA Open de Argentina in 2017. In Argentina he lost in a playoff with Brady Schnell.