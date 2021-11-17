Zurich and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announce Zurich Argentina Swing

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Once again, Zurich is sponsoring the Zurich Argentina Swing, renewing its commitment to professional golf in the region. In collaboration with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Zurich and the Tour will stage the Swing and reward the player who performs the best in the three Argentina tournaments on the 2021-22 regular season schedule. The player with the highest number of Totalplay Cup points at the completion of the three Argentine events will pocket a bonus of U.S. $10,000.

Due to COVID-19, there was no Zurich Argentina Swing during the 2020-21 season as the Tour did not hold events in Argentina. However, both Zurich and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica are proud and excited to return to a country that has so much rich history and success in the sport of golf.

“The Zurich Argentina Swing is the result of a successful alliance between Zurich and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. By joining efforts to present this award on Tour, we continue to build and grow the game of golf in Argentina and Latin America,” said Fabio Rossi, CEO of Zurich Argentina.

The Zurich Argentina Swing gets underway at Argentina’s national open, one of the oldest tournaments in the world and a marquee event on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s schedule, December 2-5 at Nordelta Golf Club.

The other two tournaments making up the Zurich Argentina Swing will be in Rio Hondo (March 24-27) and the following week in Cordoba (March 30-April 3).

“Argentina is an important country when it comes to our competitions on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and the Zurich Argentina Swing only serves to solidify that relationship with a country that has consistently supported golf for more than a century,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. “Our partnership with Zurich is something we value and appreciate. Zurich has consistently shown its commitment to helping PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players in their careers, and the Zurich Argentina Swing is a great example of that.”

In the first five editions of the Zurich Argentina Swing, Americans Kent Bulle (2015), Jared Wolfe (2017) and Tom Whitney (2019), Spain’s Samuel Del Val (2016) and Argentina’s Clodomiro Carranza (2018), respectively, won the Swing and the bonus prize.

As part of this renewed agreement, Zurich will continue to enhance this partnership, furthering its community outreach with a unique social program, engaging the Tour’s events, its players and the Argentine community.

“We look forward to kicking off the Zurich Argentina Swing next month in Buenos Aires and awarding the champion as we conclude the events later in 2022,” continued Rossi.