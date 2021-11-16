Meet the Qualifiers

MAZATLAN, Mexico—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica returned to a well-known golf course for its Mexico Qualifying Tournament last week. Estrella del Mar Resort saw Blake Wagoner shoot a final-round 62 Friday to come from seven shots back on the final day to take home medalist honors and secure entry into every 2021-22 tournament. Wagoner, an Arizona State graduate, made 13 birdies through 54 holes and had nine in his closing round. In addition to Wagoner, 11 other players picked up status and the ability to play in all of the Tour’s tournaments during the first half of the season. In the sixth qualifier held at the facility, Wagoner joined previous medalists David Rose (2016), Blake Olson (2017), Eric Onesi (2018), Jacob Bergeron (2019) and Jared du Toit (2020). Here is a look at the 12 latest qualifiers.

Blake Wagoner (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Forme Tour Starts: 8

Something Worth Knowing: He finished second at the Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament at The Wigwam outside Phoenix earlier in the year, losing in a playoff to Clay Feagler.

Denzel Ieremia (New Zealand)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: The New Zealand native moved to the U.S. after high school to play college golf at Iowa State. Won one tournament during his time in Ames, the 2016 Pinetree Intercollegiate, defeating a trio of players by four shots.

Tim Widing (Sweden)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: Widing attended the University of San Francisco, where he earned the Bill Russell Award as the Dons’ 2020 best male athlete.

Eric Dugas (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fourth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 17

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 9

Something Worth Knowing: Dugas attended Methodist University in North Carolina, and after graduation worked as a club pro at Old Sandwich and Eastward Ho! in Massachusetts, and Kukio Golf and Beach Club and Makena Golf and Beach Club in Hawaii.

Winton Munch (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fourth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: In the history of Hope College in Michigan, Munch became the school’s first four-time, all region golfer when he earned that honor for a final time, in 2017.

Rak Cho (South Korea)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 5

PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 32

Something Worth Knowing: He broke through and won for the first time as a professional when he captured the PGA TOUR Series-China’s 2017 Henan Open at St. Andrews Golf Club.

Michael Feuerstein (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 7

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 7

Something Worth Knowing: Feuerstein earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status earlier in his career, at 2019 at the Qualifying Tournament in Argentina. This is the first time he is guaranteed starts on the Tour.

Emilio Gonzalez (Mexico)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 4

Something Worth Knowing: While attending college in San Antonio, Texas, Gonzalez shared the honor of 2020 St. Mary’s University’s Male Athlete of the Year with soccer player Ollie Wright.

Henry Lee (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: Lee is of Korean descent, growing up in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, and attending college at the University of Washington.

Zander Winston (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: Prior to attending school at both Centenary College and Cameron University, from where he graduated, he won six letters at JJ Pearce High School in Texas, four in golf, one in hockey and one in baseball.

Ben Doyle (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 11th

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: He is a native of San Diego and attended college at the University of California but is part Swedish as his mother, Lenna, is a native of that country.

Jose Pablo Rolz (Guatemala)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 11th

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5

Something Worth Knowing: He has played in five previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments but hasn’t made an appearance since October 2015 when he tied for 52nd at the Mundo Maya Open in Mexico.