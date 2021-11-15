Meet the Qualifiers

OCALA, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s two-week stay in Central Florida for its Qualifying Tournaments ended last week, at the Country Club of Ocala after playing a week earlier at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Last week, at a weather-delayed tournament that extended to Saturday, 12 more players earned guaranteed starts during the first half of the 2021-22 season. Derek Castillo, who has never played in an official PGA Latinoamérica event, was the medalist, winning by a stroke when he drained a long putt on the 72nd hole to secure the title. The native Californian will make his debut in December at the season-opening Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. Here is a look at the 12 members with status for either all or part of the season.

Derek Castillo

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Forme Tour Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: Castillo, a native of Yorba Linda, California, began his college career at UNLV, playing in Las Vegas for one season before transferring to Cal State-Fullerton.

Lee McCoy

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 12

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 13

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 45

Something Worth Knowing: In his 13 career PGA TOUR starts, his lone top-10 came while he was still an amateur—at the 2016 Valspar Championship. After making the cut, McCoy fired weekend rounds of 66-69 to finish fourth, three shots out of the Charl Schwartzel-Bill Haas playoff that Schwartzel won.

Barrett Kelpin

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 39

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: At the 2011 Northern Amateur in Chesterton, Illinois, Kelpin fired a final-round 68 at Sand Creek Country Club to hold off Vince India by a shot.

Louis Dobbelaar

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: He reached as high as No. 24 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, with wins at the 2021 North and South Amateur and the Australian Men’s Amateur in his final year, before turning pro.

Alex Scott

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 2

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: While playing at Grand Valley State, Scott was the Grand Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in both his junior and senior years.

Shintaro Ban

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Sixth

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 10

Career Forme Tour Starts: 5

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 5

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: Ban, a competitive swimmer when he was younger, finished second at the Australian Master of the Amateurs, shooting a final-round, course-record-setting 63 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Hayden Springer

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 3

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 4

Something Worth Knowing: Springer attended and graduated from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, a school named for the World Golf Hall of Fame member who lived two miles from the campus.

Manuel Torres

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 10

Something Worth Knowing: In his one season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, the Lynn University product played in 10 tournaments and made the cut in half of his starts.

Tim Stewart

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 18

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: The native of Sydney, Australia, attended schools in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while growing up. Stewart currently lives in the U.S., in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Oshrine

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1

Career Forme Tour Starts: 5

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 9

Something Worth Knowing: Oshrine played two seasons at Loyola University in his native Maryland before transferring to Duke for the final two years of his college career.

Stephen Stallings, Jr.

Qualifying Tournament Finish: 11th

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 7

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: Stallings was teammates at the University of Kentucky with fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Fred Meyer and PGA TOUR Canada players Cooper Musselman and Lukas Euler

Joshua Rackley

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 12th

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 8

Something Worth Knowing: As a PGA of America member in the Philadelphia section, Rackley has taught at Gulph Mills Golf Club in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.