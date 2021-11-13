-
Castillo drops bomb on the last hole to secure medalist honors in Ocala
November 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Castillo shot a final-round 69 to win the tournament by a stroke and earn the right to play in every 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament.
OCALA, Florida— Derek Castillo had no idea of his position on the leaderboard when he walked up to the 18th green for his last putt of the day at the Country Club of Ocala during the final round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament. It had just started to pour rain, and after a two-and-a-half-hour fog delay earlier in the day, his group was eager to finish its final round more than 20 hours after it began. Darkness had forced officials to suspend play Friday evening, pushing nearly half of the competitors to conclude play Saturday.
Castillo shot a final-round 69 to win the tournament by a stroke over the trio of Lee McCoy, Barrett Kelpin and Louis Dobbelaar to earn the right to play in every 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament.
“We almost beat the weather,” Castillo joked after the round. “We had to play the last hole in dumping rain, but you know, that’s golf. My game was solid all day, I hit pretty much every fairway and every green and had the same game plan as all week—just hit fairways and greens—and then I got a nice putt to fall on 18. I’m glad I kept the stick in there because it probably would have run by a little bit, but she went in.”
With that putt, Castillo dropped to 8-under for the tournament and secured the top spot.
“I mean it will probably hit me more in a few hours, but it’s awesome,” Castillo said. “Since I was six years old, I’ve wanted to play on the PGA TOUR, and this is the road to it. So, yeah, it’s a good feeling.”
Positions two through 12 will be exempt for half the season, while the competitors who finished 13th through 40th earned conditional membership, allowing participation in events that still have room in the field.
Alex Scott and Shintaro Ban, the second- and third-round leaders fell to fifth and sixth places, respectively, while Hayden Springer, Manuel Torres, Tim Stewart and Matt Oshrine remained fairly steady with their below-par average, ending up with a 4-under 284 and tied for seventh. Stephen Stallings Jr. was able to move up three positions to 11th, with his 1-under score for the day. Joshua Rackley and Noah Steele tied for the 12th position, and as such were forced into a playoff. Rackley emerged the winner after a solid third shot from the fairway put him within four feet of the pin. He birdied the par-5 hole and secured himself the last exempt position.
The fourth and final PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament will be held in Argentina, November 22-28.
Did you know Joshua Rackley couldn’t have been more relieved when rules officials told him he would be playing off on hole No. 18? Throughout the week, it was his best-played hole, as he made back-to-back eagles in the first two rounds. Two years ago, Rackley found himself in a similar playoff position in a PFGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-school. That time, however, he did not fare as well and took the first conditional spot.
How the Tournament Worked
Of the 116 players who began this tournament on Tuesday, 108 finished this tournament. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Derek Castillo
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Lee McCoy
Barret Kelpin
Louis Dobbelaar
Alex Scott
Shintaro Ban
Hayden Springer
Manuel Torres
Tim Stewart
Matt Oshrine
Stephen Stallings Jr.
Joshua Rackley
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Noah Steele
Willy Pumarol
Samuel Anderson
George Trujillo
Joshua Goldenberg
Osten Waite
Paul Park
a-James Yoon
Wesley Hunter
Jeff Burton
Franklin Huang
David Laskin
Guillaume Fanonnel
Luke Kelly
Marc Casullo
Willes Miles
Blair Hamilton
Arthur Griffin
Michael McGowan
Sean Bush
Corey Birch
Perry Cohen
a-Étienne Papineau
Mason Greenberg
Bo Hayes
Ben Reichert
Max Hellstrom
Colin Kober
Eric Beringer
Chris Hickman
Conditional membership
• This was a 72-hole, no-cut event. There was a playoff for 12th and final position available.
• Every round of this tournament was suspended early due to the darkness, thanks, in part, to the recent end of Daylight Savings Time. The sun was setting at approximately 5:30 p.m., and with only 11 hours of daylight to play golf, many players were forced to finish their rounds in the morning then turn around and play their next round that afternoon.
• Derek Castillo (69-72-70-69), Louis Dobbelaar (72-70-71-68) and Joshua Rackley (71-72-72-71) were the only players to have shot par or under in all four rounds.
• Alex Scott’s second-round 7-under 65 is still holding as low score of the tournament.
• The score of 7-over 295 secured a player conditional membership into the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Quotable
“It’s a hard par-5—a risk-reward hole—but I’ve had pretty good luck on it. It felt pretty good to lock down my spot and I’m excited to go down to Argentina and Chile in December and compete.” – Joshua Rackley on his playoff hole and 12th place finish.
“It was a tricky little finish there with the weather coming down in the last few holes. It was tough to keep to my plan, but I played nice today and the whole week. You just need to be patient and trust the way you’ve been playing. It’s exciting (to earn exemption) and makes this next year look a bit different to what it was before this week. I’m really excited to get down there and compete against some of the best players in South America.” – Louis Dobbelaar
“I played really well. I didn’t feel that I had as much control on the tee to green today. I mean I bogeyed 17 coming in. I really did want to end up winning, but it’s great to have exempt status going into the first part of the year and I’m excited to play in Latin America again.” – Barrett Kelpin
“It was kind of tough to stay loose for so long this morning and not get bored, but I just went out and made a bunch of pars this morning and that was all I needed to do, so I’m happy with that. – Lee McCoy
“I’ve got some events to play in over the next few weeks. It’s been too long and I’m looking forward to getting under the gun. It’s been a long road. My first wrist surgery was a year-and-a-half ago now and then I had another nine months ago. For a while, it looked as if I would not be able to play golf again. We had to go in and do a bone graft, and thankfully it came back, and I’m all healed up. I’m just happy to be playing golf and honestly appreciate playing it a bit more since having that time off and almost having it taken away from me completely. I’m just happy to be here and excited to be playing down south.” –McCoy on his long road back from a wrist injury.
Final-Round Weather: Dense fog early in the morning, clearing around 10 a.m. Partly cloudy with chances of showers near midday. High of 72. Wind from the W at 5-10 mph.
