Castillo drops bomb on the last hole to secure medalist honors in Ocala

OCALA, Florida— Derek Castillo had no idea of his position on the leaderboard when he walked up to the 18th green for his last putt of the day at the Country Club of Ocala during the final round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament. It had just started to pour rain, and after a two-and-a-half-hour fog delay earlier in the day, his group was eager to finish its final round more than 20 hours after it began. Darkness had forced officials to suspend play Friday evening, pushing nearly half of the competitors to conclude play Saturday.

Castillo shot a final-round 69 to win the tournament by a stroke over the trio of Lee McCoy, Barrett Kelpin and Louis Dobbelaar to earn the right to play in every 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament.

“We almost beat the weather,” Castillo joked after the round. “We had to play the last hole in dumping rain, but you know, that’s golf. My game was solid all day, I hit pretty much every fairway and every green and had the same game plan as all week—just hit fairways and greens—and then I got a nice putt to fall on 18. I’m glad I kept the stick in there because it probably would have run by a little bit, but she went in.”

With that putt, Castillo dropped to 8-under for the tournament and secured the top spot.

“I mean it will probably hit me more in a few hours, but it’s awesome,” Castillo said. “Since I was six years old, I’ve wanted to play on the PGA TOUR, and this is the road to it. So, yeah, it’s a good feeling.”

Positions two through 12 will be exempt for half the season, while the competitors who finished 13th through 40th earned conditional membership, allowing participation in events that still have room in the field.

Alex Scott and Shintaro Ban, the second- and third-round leaders fell to fifth and sixth places, respectively, while Hayden Springer, Manuel Torres, Tim Stewart and Matt Oshrine remained fairly steady with their below-par average, ending up with a 4-under 284 and tied for seventh. Stephen Stallings Jr. was able to move up three positions to 11th, with his 1-under score for the day. Joshua Rackley and Noah Steele tied for the 12th position, and as such were forced into a playoff. Rackley emerged the winner after a solid third shot from the fairway put him within four feet of the pin. He birdied the par-5 hole and secured himself the last exempt position.

The fourth and final PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament will be held in Argentina, November 22-28.

Did you know Joshua Rackley couldn’t have been more relieved when rules officials told him he would be playing off on hole No. 18? Throughout the week, it was his best-played hole, as he made back-to-back eagles in the first two rounds. Two years ago, Rackley found himself in a similar playoff position in a PFGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-school. That time, however, he did not fare as well and took the first conditional spot.

How the Tournament Worked

Of the 116 players who began this tournament on Tuesday, 108 finished this tournament. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.