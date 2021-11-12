Wagoner fires a 62 for a come-from-behind win in Mazatlán

Finishing in a tie for the nineteenth spot with a final round of 7-under 64, Brax McCarthy made a nice charge. He shot a 29 on the front nine that included a hole-in-one on No. 6, a short par-3, where he had 135 yards to the pin. A native of Fort Worth, Texas who will turn 30 on Monday, McCarthy hit a pitching wedge for his first ace in a professional tournament, his fifth overall.

A par-72 that plays at 7,015 yards, Estrella del Mar was played as a par-71 this week, with officials shortening the first hole to 360 yards, making it a par-4. The opening hole regularly plays as a 541-yard par-5, but due to the effects of two recent hurricanes and heavy rain that flooded the hole, the tee box had to be moved forward into a new area.

With the course playing wet in several areas because of recent bad weather, preferred lies in closely mown areas were in effect throughout all four rounds.

Quotable

“I’m pumped, I’m excited. I played on the Forme Tour this past season and kept my card there, but I’m ready to get out of the country and go see some new places.”—Blake Wagoner talking about playing his first season in Latin America

“(My Spanish) needs to get better. Maybe, I will download Duolingo.”—Blake Wagoner

“I made a birdie on the first hole, just like I wanted, to get off to a good start. I made about a twelve-footer there and then I don’t know what happened. I got a little comfortable and just couldn’t make any birdie putts like yesterday. Sometimes you just need one putt to fall to switch the momentum. I kept struggling to make those critical putts.”—Tim Widing

“(No.) 16 is playing tough, 210 yards into the wind. (I) missed a six-footer there and made bogey, and then, 17, I hit a great drive that rolled into the rough. I was expecting it to fly a little longer, because every time I have been in the rough this week it’s kind of been jumping and flying, but this time it didn’t, and it plugged in the bunker. It was an impossible shot to hit to that pin location, so I basically had to pull the last shot on 18 and hit it to nine feet. All-in-all, I’m really disappointed that I couldn’t finish it off after the first two days, but I earned myself a (PGA TOUR) Latinoamérica card and I’m very excited to get the season started.”—Tim Widing describing the costly bogeys he made on 16 and 17

“It was good today. I felt like the first three days I didn’t really have my best stuff and today I woke up feeling a little better. I got off to a slow start, I was 2-over through 5, and then put up a nice run, started rolling some putts and I made some good shots, so I’m happy with the day.”—Denzel Ieremia on the 66 that moved him into a tie for second

“I’m happy to secure starts for the first six tournaments of the season, but it was a little more stressful than it should have been. I didn’t play my best golf the final 36 holes, but I stayed patient, trying to take advantage of my opportunities.”—Emilio González

“I didn’t have a good front nine, but when I made the turn I told myself ‘You have to leave your heart out there on the course’ and I made birdies on 10, 11 and 13. Then, I made a dumb bogey on 14, but I came back with birdie on 15 and made pars coming in to make it into a playoff.”—José Pablo Rolz

“The playoff (for two spots inside the top-12) was very interesting. It was seven players for two spots, playing together on the tenth hole. I had never seen anything like that. I hooked it off the tee, it was horrible, but I’m a fighter, so I stayed positive, thinking that I was going to be fine. I had a good angle of attack from there and I hit a great shot and then made the birdie putt. It was good enough to make it through with another player. It was a high bust of emotions right there at the end.”—José Pablo Rolz

Final-Round Weather Report

Sunny and clear. High of 89. Wind NNE at 7 mph.