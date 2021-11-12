Ban, Scott remain on top as round 3 draws to a close

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from 15 countries or territories: Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, New Zealand, Paraguay, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad-Tobago, United States and Venezuela.

• Currently out of the top-15 players, 11 are from the U.S., two are from Australia and two are from Venezuela.

• At approximately 6,900 yards in length, the Country Club of Ocala is not what many would consider a long course, but according to the leaders, it has been a ‘tricky.’ The scores are, however, getting increasingly better as the field becomes more familiar with the course. In Round 1, there were only nine competitors who shot under-par, and with every subsequent round, those numbers have nearly doubled.

• Derek Castillo (69-72-70), Louis Dobbelaar and Joshua Rackley (71-72-72) are the only players to have shot par or under on all three rounds.

• Alex Scott’s second-round 7-under 65 is still holding as low score of the tournament.

• At the conclusion of round three a score of 6-over would secure a player conditional membership into the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season.

Quotable

“Usually with either weather delays or play suspended due to darkness is always pretty tough. It’s honestly just patience and focus level. I just need to make sure I’m really there in the moment and I’m committed 100% to whatever is in front of me.” –Shintaro Ban

Mother nature hasn’t been very cooperative this week, but I got off to a pretty solid start. Made a couple good putts early, which gave me some confidence in my swing.” – Derek Castillo

“Got back late. Got up early. It was like we never left. But, it was nice to get back out on the course. I played ok. Managed to shoot a good round. Had its ups-and-downs this morning, but I feel good going into the last round. I’m in a good spot.” –Barrett Kelpin

“I played solid all yesterday. We knew we weren’t going to finish, but I made it through 11 holes. Then came back this morning and birdied 5 and 6 to get to 5-under. So just solid all-around. I’m just trying to keep doing all the same things that we have been doing. Trying to hit the same lines, same spots on the greens and just make some putts.” – Hayden Springer on his third-round score of 67, which marks his best yet of the event.

“That’s how Q-schools work. You are never really out of it until it’s over. It’s not great to start at 1-over, but especially on this course, with a good round you can make up a lot of ground.” –Hayden Springer

“This round was a bit different than yesterdays (second round). I didn’t strike it quite as good. But, I knew if I could keep it in play and keep the ball in front of me, I’d be fine. It definitely took me a minute to adjust to the greens. I still feel good about it and will hopefully hit it a bit better.” – Alex Scott

Third-Round Weather: Dense fog this morning, clearing around 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy. High of 80. Wind from NW at 5 mph.