Widing holds three-shot lead heading into final day in Mazatlán
November 11, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
November 11, 2021
If he manages to defend the top spot for another day, Widing will secure exempt status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, eligible to play in every tournament.
MAZATLAN, Mexico—Slowing his pace, with a third-round of 1-under 70 after shooting 65-63 the first two days, Tim Widing remains the outright leader through 54 holes of play at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School at Estrella del Mar. Ahead by four shots at the start of the day, the 24-year old from Sweden saw his lead shrink by only a shot as he moved to 15-under heading into the final day of the event that provides 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.
Playing in the last group, U.S. player Eric Dugas was a shot better than Widing, carding a 2-under 69, to secure the solo-second spot at 12-under. Two shots behind Dugas, in a tie for third, the American trio of Michael Feuerstein, Winston Munch and Ben Doyle joined New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia and Mexico’s own Emilio González in a five-way tie for third.
“I played just the same as I did the first two days, I just couldn’t make a putt to save my life,” said a frustrated Widing after a day of three birdies and two bogeys. The Swede had cruised through the first two rounds, making 15 birdies and only one bogey.
If he manages to defend the top spot for another day, Widing will secure exempt status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, eligible to play in every tournament. The players finishing second through 12th (no ties) will be exempt for the first half of the season, while the remaining players inside the top-40 and ties will earn conditional status.
Widing will be paired with Americans Dugas and Feuerstein in the last group, teeing it off at 11:49 a.m. local time Friday.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
Ninety-one players started the tournament, and 89 still competing. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica statuses available this week:
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt for the entire 2021-22 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt
This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
Bouncing back from a rough 78 that cost him the lead Wednesday, Jared du Toit carded a low-of-the-day 65 today to charge from a tie for 39th into a tie for 13th, only one shot outside the positions securing exempt status for the first half of the season. Du Toit’s 65 came in bogey-free fashion and featured an eagle (hole 7) and four birdies (on Nos. 2, 9, 14 and 18). With his 13-shot turnaround, the Canadian gained 26 spots to make the strongest move of the day.
California native Michael Feuerstein was a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member in 2018 and 2019, making seven starts throughout those two seasons. A bogey-free Thursday for a third-round of 5-under 66 moved the 37-year old veteran closer to the goal of earning back Tour status.
After shooting a 1-under on the front-nine, Winton Munch went birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie off No. 10 on his way to a 6-under 66. A bogey at the last prevented him from claiming the solo-third spot.
Opening the day with a double bogey-6 at the first, Ben Doyle bounced back with four birdies (6, 13, 15 and 17) to post a 3-under 69 and join the group of players tied for third. The 26-year old University of California-Berkeley alum tied for 25th at this event in 2020 to earn conditional status, but he didn’t make any Tour starts this past season.
New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia made it into the tie for third with a round of 2-under 69 that included a birdie at the last. An Iowa State University alum, the 25-year old who recorded two top-25s in his only two starts on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour is playing this event for the first time and has never made a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.
Birdieing two of the last three holes to card an even-par 71, Mexico’s Emilio González dropped from a tie for second into a tie for third to remain the leading Latin American player in the field. González carded three birdies and three bogeys in a day he called “weird.”
There are 13 Mexican players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions through 18 holes:
Pos.
Name
Score
T3
Emilio González
-10
T29
David Faraudo
-3
T29
Fernando López Butrón
-3
T35
Santiago Castilla
-2
T42
Alejandro Villasana
-1
T47
Carlo Picón Camacho
even
T51
Fernando Cruz Valle
+1
T66
Joaquín Arguelles
+5
72
Salvador Rocha Gómez
+8
82
José Calanda
+14
T84
Diego Marmolejo
+16
T87
Eugenio Núñez
+21
WD
Pablo Rincón Gallardo
----
Henry Lee is the best of four amateurs competing this week. The 23-year old from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, followed a 69-69 start with a 66 Thursday to move into a tie for fifth, at 9-under. Lee started his day with a bogey on No. 2 but got back on track with a birdie on 5, an eagle on 7, where he sank a 40-footer, and three consecutive birdies, starting at No. 9.
In a round of 3-under 68 that moved him into a tie for 13th, Zander Winston had a hole-in-one on No. 6, a short par-3, where he had 124 yards to the pin. The 28-year old from Dallas, Texas, hit a 50-degree wedge. It was his first ace in competition but sixth overall.
A par-72 that plays at 7,015 yards, Estrella del Mar is a par-71 this week, with officials shortening the first hole to 360 yards, making it a par-4. The opening hole regularly plays as a 541-yard par-5, but due to the effects of two recent hurricanes and heavy rain that flooded the hole, the tee box had to be moved forward into a new area.
With the course playing wet in several areas because of recent bad weather, preferred lies in closely mown areas will be in effect throughout all four rounds.
Quotable
“I’m hitting the ball great, so I just have to make a few more putts [Friday], and I’ll be fine.”—Tim Widing
“Today, I didn’t have my A game, but I hung in there, made some putts and grinded my way to 2-under. (The course) played a little tougher today, wind direction was a little bit different but it was still scoreable as you saw from some of the numbers.”—Eric Dugas
“I struck the ball solid, but with the wind and a couple of tough pins, it was tough to hit it close. I hit several good putts throughout the day, and fortunately I was able to see a couple of them drop at the end, which gives me peace of mind heading into [Friday].”—Emilio González
“Obviously, I want to get status and make as many starts as possible, and then I’ll turn pro. I just have go out there and have fun [Friday], control what I can and take things one day at a time. Hopefully, I’ll be making the transition to the pro circuit very soon.”—Henry Lee
Third-Round Weather Report
Sunny and clear. High of 89. Wind WNW at 10 mph.
