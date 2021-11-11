Widing holds three-shot lead heading into final day in Mazatlán

This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

Bouncing back from a rough 78 that cost him the lead Wednesday, Jared du Toit carded a low-of-the-day 65 today to charge from a tie for 39th into a tie for 13th, only one shot outside the positions securing exempt status for the first half of the season. Du Toit’s 65 came in bogey-free fashion and featured an eagle (hole 7) and four birdies (on Nos. 2, 9, 14 and 18). With his 13-shot turnaround, the Canadian gained 26 spots to make the strongest move of the day.

California native Michael Feuerstein was a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member in 2018 and 2019, making seven starts throughout those two seasons. A bogey-free Thursday for a third-round of 5-under 66 moved the 37-year old veteran closer to the goal of earning back Tour status.

After shooting a 1-under on the front-nine, Winton Munch went birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie off No. 10 on his way to a 6-under 66. A bogey at the last prevented him from claiming the solo-third spot.

Opening the day with a double bogey-6 at the first, Ben Doyle bounced back with four birdies (6, 13, 15 and 17) to post a 3-under 69 and join the group of players tied for third. The 26-year old University of California-Berkeley alum tied for 25th at this event in 2020 to earn conditional status, but he didn’t make any Tour starts this past season.

New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia made it into the tie for third with a round of 2-under 69 that included a birdie at the last. An Iowa State University alum, the 25-year old who recorded two top-25s in his only two starts on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour is playing this event for the first time and has never made a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.

Birdieing two of the last three holes to card an even-par 71, Mexico’s Emilio González dropped from a tie for second into a tie for third to remain the leading Latin American player in the field. González carded three birdies and three bogeys in a day he called “weird.”

There are 13 Mexican players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions through 18 holes: