Sweden’s Tim Widing opens four-shot lead in Mazatlán
November 10, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- Widing has made 15 birdies and only one bogey through 36 holes of play at Estrella del Mar. (Media/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLAN, Mexico—Trailing by two strokes after a bogey-free, opening-round 65, Tim Widing put the pedal down Wednesday afternoon to fire a second-round-low, 8-under 63. The 24-year old from Jonkoping, Sweden, moved to 14-under to open a comfortable four-shot lead at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament here.
In a three-way tie at 10-under, Mexico’s Emilio González shares the second spot with U.S. players Brian Ohr and Eric Dugas. Evan Long, also from the U.S., is solo fifth, at 9-under.
“I kind of played the same I did [Tuesday]; really good ball-striking, good off the tee, hitting it close to the pin,” said Widing of his day that started with him firing a bogey-free 30 on the front-nine, recording birdies on holes 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9.
He followed his next birdie, on 10, with a beautiful approach at the par-5 11th, where he hit an impressive 5-iron within five feet for an eagle chance that led to an easy birdie. “I was just trying to make as many birdies as I could,” he said of the momentum that got him thinking of the possibility of firing a 59.
“After missing that (eagle) putt (on 11), I missed a six-footer on 13, a six-footer on 14 and then a five-footer (for par) on 16. So, (the) putter went a little cold,” he said of a round that saw him close with birdies on 15 and 18 as the sun was setting.
A pro since June, when he finished his five-year college career at the University of San Francisco, Widing is booming with confidence. “I’m excited. I’m having a lot of fun out there. I’m very confident and calm out there on the course. I know my ball-striking is really good right now, so I’m standing over the ball, just picking a target and committing to it and executing. I’m trying to do the same on the putting green, and if I can do that I’m looking forward to shooting some low scores these next two rounds.”
Did you know Tim Widing recorded two collegiate wins while at the University of San Francisco? He won the 2018 Redhawk Invitational and then shared the first place at the 2020 Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
Ninety-one players started the tournament and there are 90 still competing. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica statuses available this week:
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt for the entire 2021-22 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt
This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
Players in this week’s field come from 11 countries: Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United States.
Holding a two-shot lead after an opening 63, Jared du Toit had a tough second round. He dropped into a tie for 39th after a second-round of 78. The Canadian ran into trouble right from the start, carding four bogeys and a double bogey for a front-nine, 6-over 41. He birdied three holes on the back nine (10, 11 and 15) but also had a triple bogey-8 on 14 and a bogey on 17. The medalist at this event in 2020, du Toit hasn’t finished worse than tied for 22nd in a trio of Q-School trips to Estrella del Mar.
Behind Tim Widing’s low-of-the-day 63, Wednesday’s next-best rounds were a trio of 65s by U.S. players Brian Ohr, Eric Dugas and Blake Wagoner. Both Ohr and Dugas managed to gain five positions to move into ties for second, while Wagoner advanced 20 spots to move into a tie for sixth.
University of Miami (Ohio) alum Brian Ohr has made only one bogey through 36 holes to hold a piece of the second place. The 25-year old has never made a start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, but he has heard many great things about the Tour from his close friend Patrick Flavin, a former college teammate and his current roommate in Scottsdale, Arizona. “He is the biggest advocate (of this Tour). He’s had success out here in Latin America, and he told me to try for this Q-School and I’ve loved it. It has been great,” said Ohr of past PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion Flavin, who won the Bupa Match Play in 2019.
Matching Brian Ohr’s scores of 67-65, Eric Dugas is a lot more familiar with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. In 2015, he made 17 starts and finished 28th on the 2015 Order of Merit before moving to Hawaii to work as a director of golf at two different golf facilities. Throughout the years Dugas has made nine PGA TOUR starts, including two last season, when he played the Bermuda Championship and the Sony Open in Hawaii. “Hawaii is still home, but I’m starting to focus on playing a little more. I still teach and keep my hands in that side of the business, but I want to keep playing. I want to come back after it,” said the 38-year old veteran who is originally from Brewster, Massachusetts.
Keeping his share of a tie for second, Mexico’s Emilio González remains bogey-free through 36 holes. The St. Mary’s University (San Antonio, Texas) alum, who turned pro a year ago, had a quiet 67 Wednesday, carding birdies on holes 4, 6, 10 and 11.
There are 13 Mexican players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions through 18 holes:
Pos.
Name
Score
T2
Emilio González
132 (-10)
T18
Alejandro Villasana
138 (-4)
T27
Fernando López Butrón
139 (-3)
T27
Santiago Castilla
139 (-3)
T46
David Faraudo
142 (even)
T46
Carlo Picón Camacho
142 (even)
T46
Joaquín Arguelles
142 (even)
T55
Fernando Cruz Valle
143 (+1)
T78
Salvador Rocha Gómez
149 (+7)
80
José Calanda
150 (+8)
T85
Diego Marmolejo
154 (+12)
88
Eugenio Núñez
156 (+14)
WD
Pablo Rincón Gallardo
----
Guatemala’s José Pablo Rolz had the best birdie streak of the day, putting together six consecutive between holes 2 and 7 after opening the day with a bogey at the par-4 first after a three-putt. With consecutive 67s, Rolz has made it into a four-way tie for sixth, at 8-under. The 30-year old from Guatemala City has been a globetrotter since turning pro in 2015, having played both the Asian Tour and the MENA Tour in Dubai. “Golf has taken me everywhere, and my wife, Karla, has been extremely supportive,” said the proud father of an 11-month old girl named Adriana. Qualifying for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica would give him a Tour to play closer to his home country.
A par-72 that plays at 7,015 yards, Estrella del Mar is a par-71 this week, with officials shortening the first hole to 360 yards, making it a par-4. The opening hole regularly plays as a 541-yard par-5, but due to the effects of two recent hurricanes and heavy rain that flooded the hole, the tee box had to be moved forward into a new area.
With the course playing wet in several areas because of recent bad weather, preferred lies in closely mown areas will be in effect throughout all four rounds.
Second-Round Weather Report
Partly cloudy. High of 89. NNE wind at 7 mph.
