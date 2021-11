Sweden’s Tim Widing opens four-shot lead in Mazatlán

MAZATLAN, Mexico—Trailing by two strokes after a bogey-free, opening-round 65, Tim Widing put the pedal down Wednesday afternoon to fire a second-round-low, 8-under 63. The 24-year old from Jonkoping, Sweden, moved to 14-under to open a comfortable four-shot lead at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament here.

In a three-way tie at 10-under, Mexico’s Emilio González shares the second spot with U.S. players Brian Ohr and Eric Dugas. Evan Long, also from the U.S., is solo fifth, at 9-under.

“I kind of played the same I did [Tuesday]; really good ball-striking, good off the tee, hitting it close to the pin,” said Widing of his day that started with him firing a bogey-free 30 on the front-nine, recording birdies on holes 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9.

He followed his next birdie, on 10, with a beautiful approach at the par-5 11th, where he hit an impressive 5-iron within five feet for an eagle chance that led to an easy birdie. “I was just trying to make as many birdies as I could,” he said of the momentum that got him thinking of the possibility of firing a 59.

“After missing that (eagle) putt (on 11), I missed a six-footer on 13, a six-footer on 14 and then a five-footer (for par) on 16. So, (the) putter went a little cold,” he said of a round that saw him close with birdies on 15 and 18 as the sun was setting.