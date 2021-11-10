Sweden’s Tim Widing opens four-shot lead in Mazatlán

This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

Players in this week’s field come from 11 countries: Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United States.

Holding a two-shot lead after an opening 63, Jared du Toit had a tough second round. He dropped into a tie for 39th after a second-round of 78. The Canadian ran into trouble right from the start, carding four bogeys and a double bogey for a front-nine, 6-over 41. He birdied three holes on the back nine (10, 11 and 15) but also had a triple bogey-8 on 14 and a bogey on 17. The medalist at this event in 2020, du Toit hasn’t finished worse than tied for 22nd in a trio of Q-School trips to Estrella del Mar.

Behind Tim Widing’s low-of-the-day 63, Wednesday’s next-best rounds were a trio of 65s by U.S. players Brian Ohr, Eric Dugas and Blake Wagoner. Both Ohr and Dugas managed to gain five positions to move into ties for second, while Wagoner advanced 20 spots to move into a tie for sixth.

University of Miami (Ohio) alum Brian Ohr has made only one bogey through 36 holes to hold a piece of the second place. The 25-year old has never made a start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, but he has heard many great things about the Tour from his close friend Patrick Flavin, a former college teammate and his current roommate in Scottsdale, Arizona. “He is the biggest advocate (of this Tour). He’s had success out here in Latin America, and he told me to try for this Q-School and I’ve loved it. It has been great,” said Ohr of past PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion Flavin, who won the Bupa Match Play in 2019.

Matching Brian Ohr’s scores of 67-65, Eric Dugas is a lot more familiar with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. In 2015, he made 17 starts and finished 28th on the 2015 Order of Merit before moving to Hawaii to work as a director of golf at two different golf facilities. Throughout the years Dugas has made nine PGA TOUR starts, including two last season, when he played the Bermuda Championship and the Sony Open in Hawaii. “Hawaii is still home, but I’m starting to focus on playing a little more. I still teach and keep my hands in that side of the business, but I want to keep playing. I want to come back after it,” said the 38-year old veteran who is originally from Brewster, Massachusetts.

Keeping his share of a tie for second, Mexico’s Emilio González remains bogey-free through 36 holes. The St. Mary’s University (San Antonio, Texas) alum, who turned pro a year ago, had a quiet 67 Wednesday, carding birdies on holes 4, 6, 10 and 11.

There are 13 Mexican players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions through 18 holes: