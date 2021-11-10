-
Ban, Scott tied for lead after second day at the Country Club of Ocala
November 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
OCALA, Florida—Americans Shintaro Ban and Alex Scott are tied for first, sitting atop the competition with comfortable, 7-under 137s following the second day of action at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualfying Tournament at the Country Club of Ocala.
With PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership at stake, Ban started the day shooting a 4-under 68 in his morning round, while Scott was in afternoon group. He barely finished his 18 holes before officials halted play once again due to darkness. Scott was able to clinch a 7-under on the day, marking the low score of the event and moving up nine spots in the standings after opening with an even-par-72.
“I definitely practiced some after my round [Tuesday],” Scott said. “In the first round, I really struggled with my wedges. My wedges did poorly, and I had a few loose drives, so I went to the range afterwards and found something that I felt comfortable with and knew I could do on the course. I did that today and completely flipped it around.”
Scott and Ban hold the top position together with a three-shot advantage over their next competitor Australian Tim Stewart. Stewart was steadily moving up the leaderboard--amassing five birdies in 12 holes, bringing him to 4-under for the tournament—before the siren blew, ending his round early. Instead, he will have to continue his final holes at 7:10 a.m. EST Thursday. Of the players who did finish their rounds, Americans Derek Castillo and Matt Oshrine and Canadian Noah Steele are four back of the leaders.
This Florida qualifying event is the second of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments in the U.S. and is being run parallel to a similar event in Mexico. There are four Qualifying Tournaments on this year’s schedule, with the first held last week in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, and the final event scheduled for Argentina. The results of each event are used to determine the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica memberships.
Did you know Joshua Rackley is only one player in the field who has made an eagle in each round of play at the Country Club of Ocala? Rackley has eagled both times he’s played the par-5 18th and is currently tied for 10th. Wednesday, he hit his 3-wood approach to within six feet of the hole and drained the putt.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
One-hundred-sixteen players entered this tournament, with 113 players remaining. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
• Players in this week’s field come from 15 countries or territories: Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, New Zealand, Paraguay, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad-Tobago, United States and Venezuela.
• Tim Stewart looks to finish his second round strong Thursday morning and join fellow Australian Louis Dobbelaar in the top-10 after 36 holes. Dobbelaar moved up three positions, finishing at even-par on day one and shooting a 2-under 70 Wednesday to put him in a tie for seventh.
• There are five amateurs in this week’s Qualifying Tournament and of those, Etienne Papineau of Canada is the best player through 36 holes, at 4-over and tied for 30th.
• Matt Oshrine, the first-round leader after a 5-under, found himself 2-over par during the second round after two bogeys on 17 and 18, his eighth and ninth holes of the day. He made the turn and posted an eagle on No. 1 before giving back all his gains with a double bogey on No. 2.
• Shintaro Ban is the only competitor to shoot in the 60s in first two rounds at Ocala.
Quotable
“I did not hit a lot of fairways but got kind of lucky with a couple lies and just got away with them and converted some birdies. Those could have just as easily been bogeys.” – Shintaro Ban on his second-round performance
“It’s Q-School and you want to be as stress free as possible and just go play.” – Shintaro Ban on the biggest thing he’s learned from his time at Qualifying Tournaments
“Mostly my putter was going today. I saw the lines better, and the hole just looked big today. My wedge did so much better as well. I can’t really think of a time when I had a wedge in my hand and didn’t give myself a good look at birdie today.” –Alex Scott on recording a tournament-low 65
“I eagled the first hole but then turned around and bogeyed the next three holes, so there was a little frustration there. The biggest thing for me is staying present—one shot at a time—focusing on that specific shot and not getting ahead of myself, especially on a tricky course like this one.” – Derek Castillo
“Other than John Daly, I have the coolest pants out there. I’m sponsored by Loudmouth Golf, so I get all my clothes from them, and I have (my favorite pants) on rotation for competition days.” –Derek Castillo on his choice of pants
“Really, the only thing I was disappointed in was my speed on the greens. You are going to make bogeys out here. It’s just the nature of how tricky some of the holes are. But I honestly thought I hit it about the same as [Tuesday]. I just was a bit colder with the putter. Hopefully I’ll get that back on track for the next two days.” – Matt Oshrine on his seven-stroke difference in round one to round two
Second-Round Weather: Partly cloudy and pleasant early in the morning, with showers in the late afternoon. High 77. Wind E at 2-6 mph.