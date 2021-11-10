Ban, Scott tied for lead after second day at the Country Club of Ocala

OCALA, Florida—Americans Shintaro Ban and Alex Scott are tied for first, sitting atop the competition with comfortable, 7-under 137s following the second day of action at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualfying Tournament at the Country Club of Ocala.

With PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership at stake, Ban started the day shooting a 4-under 68 in his morning round, while Scott was in afternoon group. He barely finished his 18 holes before officials halted play once again due to darkness. Scott was able to clinch a 7-under on the day, marking the low score of the event and moving up nine spots in the standings after opening with an even-par-72.

“I definitely practiced some after my round [Tuesday],” Scott said. “In the first round, I really struggled with my wedges. My wedges did poorly, and I had a few loose drives, so I went to the range afterwards and found something that I felt comfortable with and knew I could do on the course. I did that today and completely flipped it around.”

Scott and Ban hold the top position together with a three-shot advantage over their next competitor Australian Tim Stewart. Stewart was steadily moving up the leaderboard--amassing five birdies in 12 holes, bringing him to 4-under for the tournament—before the siren blew, ending his round early. Instead, he will have to continue his final holes at 7:10 a.m. EST Thursday. Of the players who did finish their rounds, Americans Derek Castillo and Matt Oshrine and Canadian Noah Steele are four back of the leaders.

This Florida qualifying event is the second of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments in the U.S. and is being run parallel to a similar event in Mexico. There are four Qualifying Tournaments on this year’s schedule, with the first held last week in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, and the final event scheduled for Argentina. The results of each event are used to determine the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica memberships.

Did you know Joshua Rackley is only one player in the field who has made an eagle in each round of play at the Country Club of Ocala? Rackley has eagled both times he’s played the par-5 18th and is currently tied for 10th. Wednesday, he hit his 3-wood approach to within six feet of the hole and drained the putt.

Key Information

How the Tournament Works

One-hundred-sixteen players entered this tournament, with 113 players remaining. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.