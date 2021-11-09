Oshrine takes first-round lead with 5-under 67

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from 15 countries or territories: Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, New Zealand, Paraguay, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad-Tobago, United States and Venezuela.

• Canada’s Blair Hamilton came out strong in his first round in Ocala, with six birdies and four bogeys, leaving him tied for fifth, at 2-under. If he can stay within the top 40 by week’s end, this will mark Hamilton’s fourth season qualifying for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Previously, the former University of Houston star secured exempt status for the first half of 2018, saw action in eight events in 2019 and earned conditional status for the first half of the 2020-21 season.

• Leo Herrera III from Venezuela recorded an eagle on No. 18, that helped bring him to 2-under on the day. He is one of four Venezuelans competing in this tournament and is currently holding the top-spot (tied for fifth) among his fellow countrymen.

• Three international players—Canada’s Blair Hamilton, Venezuela’s Leo Herrera III and Finland’s Toffe Jusslin—are all in the top 10 through 18 holes.

• Over the last 14 months, Matt Oshrine has played in one PGA TOUR event, seven Korn Ferry Tour tournaments and made five Forme Tour starts. His best performance among those starts came at the Utah Championship this past summer, where he tied for fifth at Oakridge Country Club, his career-best finish that also resulted in his career-best payday.

Quotable

“I just played pretty solid all day. I only had a couple loose shots and was able to make nice ups-and-downs from there. I hit a lot of greens and made some nice putts.” –Matt Oshrine

“If you can hit a lot of greens out there it makes life a little less stressful. I didn’t three-putt today, which was one of my goals and helped me to gain some shots on the field.” – Matt Oshrine

“I bombed the drive but kind of pulled the second shot. I had like 40 to 45 feet, and I was just trying to lag it up there and it went in. It was one of those that you just have to be grateful for. It was nice. It got me some momentum for the rest of the round.” – Leo Herrera III about his eagle on No. 18, a result he said kicked off his solid back nine

“I just try to stay calm and patient out there. I think I did a really good job of that today. It was a good round, and I’m happy. I’m going to try and do the same thing [Wednesday]. I like playing late, so I can wake up wake up early (the next day) and continue with this momentum.” – Leo Herrera III



“I putted really well and tried to stay positive. I found something in my putting [Monday] that I liked, and it worked out. I just hope to keep it going.” – Will Miles on what helped him to his 3-under score

“It’s Q-School, right? It’s a different kind of week. You have to play stress-free golf but making any kind of mistakes really feels like it takes a toll. The guaranteed four rounds really helps rather than trying to make a cut after round two. I definitely want to keep playing, and I know what kind of groove I’m in, and I just have to keep going.” – Shintaro Ban

First-Round Weather: Sunny, with periodic clouds and pleasant temperatures. High of 76. Wind NE at 5-8 mph.