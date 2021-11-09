-
Jared du Toit fires opening 63, leads by two in Mazatlan
November 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
MAZATLAN, Mexico—Twenty months ago, the last time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica held a Qualifying Tournament in Mexico, Jared du Toit walked away with medalist honors. Back at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort seeking to earn back his Tour card, the Canadian picked up right where he left off. A bogey-free 8-under par 63 in the opening round Tuesday morning secured him a two-shot lead over American Jacob Loya, Mexico’s Emilio González and Sweden’s Tim Widing.
“I have played here too many times. Honestly, more than I’d like to admit, for sure,” said du Toit, who played his 19th tournament round at this venue. “I’ve always kind of felt good out here, and the course suits my eye. I didn’t grow up on greens like this, but I always seem to putt pretty well out here. Hopefully I can continue what I did today and lock up some status this year,” said the 26-year old who has made 15 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.
Opening the day birdie-birdie in the fifth of 31 groups starting off No. 1, du Toit added birdies on Nos. 7, 8, 9, 12, 14 and 18 to secure the top of the leaderboard early. “Just real solid; never really in trouble, made a couple of putts, hit a couple close, just a good combo for a good opener,” du Toit added.
The winner of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada’s ATB Financial Classic in September in his hometown of Calgary, du Toit is coming off a busy year that also saw him play on the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour, the Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
“I played a ton, honestly, including a lot of Monday qualifiers,” he said of his hectic schedule. “Before today I was just tired, even today and in prep, I felt tired and didn’t go out there with any expectations and played really solid. I’m going to try to keep the expectations down the next couple of days, because it seemed to work today.”
Did you know Jared du Toit is playing the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Estrella del Mar for the fourth consecutive season? He tied for fourth his first time here in 2018, tied for 22nd in 2019 and won in 2020.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
Ninety-one players started the tournament Tuesday. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica statuses available this week:
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt for the entire 2021-22 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
|
Conditionally exempt
This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
Players in this week’s field come from 11 countries: Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United States.
Jared du Toit is 54-under par in 13 rounds of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School at Estrella del Mar. Tuesday’s 63 is the lowest round recorded by the Arizona State University alum across four Qualifying Tournaments, dating to 2018. Here are his scores and results:
|
Event
|
Scores
|
Finish
|
2018 Q-School
|
68-73-66-65 (-16)
|
T4
|
2019 Q-School
|
67-68-70-73 (-10)
|
T22
|
2020 Q-School
|
67-68-64-65 (-20)
|
Won
|
2021 Q-School
|
63 (-8)
|
1st through Round 1
Sharing second place after a bogey-free 66, Emilio González of San Miguel de Allende, is the leading Mexican player. The 23-year old, who turned pro a year ago, is making his second start at Estrella del Mar, where he tied for 23rd in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut in March at the 2021 Mexico Open. A St. Mary’s University (San Antonio, Texas) alum, González earned low conditional status last month at the Dev Series Final in Riviera Nayarit and came here to improve his status for the upcoming season.
There are 13 Mexican players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions through 18 holes:
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Scores
|
T2
|
Emilio González
|
65 (-6)
|
T18
|
Fernando López Butrón
|
68 (-3)
|
T18
|
Joaquín Arguelles
|
68 (-3)
|
T26
|
Santiago Castilla
|
69 (-2)
|
T26
|
Alejandro Villasana
|
69 (-2)
|
T26
|
Carlos Picón Camacho
|
69 (-2)
|
T39
|
Fernando Cruz Valle
|
70 (-1)
|
T39
|
Pablo Rincón Gallardo
|
70 (-1)
|
T56
|
David Faraudo
|
72 (+1)
|
T66
|
Eugenio Núñez
|
74 (+3)
|
T78
|
Salvador Rocha Gómez
|
75 (+4)
|
86
|
Diego Marmolejo
|
77 (+6)
|
T89
|
José Calanda
|
79 (+8)
Joining the three-way tie for second after a bogey-free 66, Tim Widing is the only player inside the top two who has never made a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start. The 24-year old from Jonkoping, Sweden, turned pro in June after five years of college golf at the University of San Francisco. “This is a great opportunity for me to stay here in North America and to keep playing golf. Back home, it’s a little bit too cold right now,” said Widing, who picked up two collegiate wins while at San Francisco.
Jacob Loya reached the par-4 18th at 7-under for the day. But he put his tee shot way left into the rough and closed his solid opening round with his only bogey of the day. A native of El Paso, Texas, Loya is looking to earn back status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he made six starts this past season. Loya matches the same number of Mazatlan Q-School starts with tournament leader Jared du Toit, having played this event in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
A par-72 that plays at 7,015 yards, Estrella del Mar is a par-71 this week, with officials shortening the first hole to 360 yards, making it a par-4. The opening hole regularly plays as a 541-yard par-5, but due to the effects of two recent hurricanes and heavy rain that flooded the hole, the tee box had to be moved forward into a new area.
With the course playing wet in several areas because of recent bad weather, preferred lies in closely mown areas will be in effect throughout all four rounds.
Quotable
“Now that the hole has moved up, I hit a drive to about 50 yards, and I hit a pretty nice wedge shot to about 10 feet and made the putt. The next hole, I had a pretty good (yardage) number, and I hit a wedge to about one foot. Just a dream start, for sure.”—Jared du Toit describing a birdie-birdie open on his way to a tournament-leading 63
“(I’m) pleased about giving myself birdie looks throughout the entire day, especially early in the round. I feel I did a pretty good job, putting really well. [The putts] didn’t drop on the back nine, but it was good throughout the day.”—Emilio González
“The course plays a little different right now just because it’s so soft, but I mean I find myself seeing a lot of the same shots I saw last year. The greens still roll pretty much the same, so it was a good reminiscence of last year.”—Jacob Loya
“I played awesome golf, and I’m actually a little disappointed the score isn’t better than it is. I missed a lot of putts out there. I’m just going to keep playing the way I am and hopefully the putts will roll in [Wednesday].”—Tim Widing
First-Round Weather Report
Partially cloudy. High of 89. Variable NNE wind, gusting to 10 mph.