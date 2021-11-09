Jared du Toit fires opening 63, leads by two in Mazatlan

MAZATLAN, Mexico—Twenty months ago, the last time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica held a Qualifying Tournament in Mexico, Jared du Toit walked away with medalist honors. Back at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort seeking to earn back his Tour card, the Canadian picked up right where he left off. A bogey-free 8-under par 63 in the opening round Tuesday morning secured him a two-shot lead over American Jacob Loya, Mexico’s Emilio González and Sweden’s Tim Widing.

“I have played here too many times. Honestly, more than I’d like to admit, for sure,” said du Toit, who played his 19th tournament round at this venue. “I’ve always kind of felt good out here, and the course suits my eye. I didn’t grow up on greens like this, but I always seem to putt pretty well out here. Hopefully I can continue what I did today and lock up some status this year,” said the 26-year old who has made 15 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.

Opening the day birdie-birdie in the fifth of 31 groups starting off No. 1, du Toit added birdies on Nos. 7, 8, 9, 12, 14 and 18 to secure the top of the leaderboard early. “Just real solid; never really in trouble, made a couple of putts, hit a couple close, just a good combo for a good opener,” du Toit added.

The winner of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada’s ATB Financial Classic in September in his hometown of Calgary, du Toit is coming off a busy year that also saw him play on the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour, the Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

“I played a ton, honestly, including a lot of Monday qualifiers,” he said of his hectic schedule. “Before today I was just tired, even today and in prep, I felt tired and didn’t go out there with any expectations and played really solid. I’m going to try to keep the expectations down the next couple of days, because it seemed to work today.”

Did you know Jared du Toit is playing the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Estrella del Mar for the fourth consecutive season? He tied for fourth his first time here in 2018, tied for 22nd in 2019 and won in 2020.

