Meet the Qualifiers

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—For the first time in 28 total PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments, an event didn’t go the full 72 holes. Due to a strong nor’easter that hit Central Florida following Thursday’s third round, a storm that carried all the way to Saturday, officials deemed Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course unplayable, and they reduced the tournament by 18 holes and awarded membership cards based on 54-hole scores. Recent Alabama graduate Davis Shore won the title, and an exemption for the entire 2021-22 season, by shooting a third-round 64 that vaulted him into a two-stroke, 54-hole lead. Little did he know that that score would be the deciding factor in his victory. Eleven other players earned exemptions for the first half of the season, that begins in December in Argentina. In addition, 29 other players earned conditional status at Mission Inn.

Here is a look at the 12 exempt status players emerging from last week’s Qualifying Tournament.

Davis Shore (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: Shore’s lone PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start came in a big one, the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines South Course outside San Diego. Back-to-back 76s left him outside the cutline.

Austin Hitt (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Forme Tour Starts: 7

Something Worth Knowing: In 2015, after leading his Lake Mary High School team to its second consecutive state championship and winning the medalist honors, as well, Hitt earned Florida Golfer of the Year and Orlando Sentinel Player of the Year accolades.

Carson Roberts (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 6

Something Worth Knowing: The Arkansas native from Conway attended college at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, and was the team MVP in both 2016 and 2017. Washburn is the same school where PGA TOUR player Gary Woodland attended for one year.

Ryan Davis (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: Because of the extra “COVID” year granted by the NCAA, Davis played five seasons for Penn State, earning 13 top-10 finishes. He garnered Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholar honors in three of those years.

Trey Shirley (United States)



Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5

Career Forme Tour Starts: 8

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 8

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: He made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2021 Barbasol Championship, making the cut following a 70-69 start. Shirley finished the week at 5-under, good for a tie for 67th.

Fred Meyer (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Forme Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: His hometown of Nicholasville, Kentucky, is the home of the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship. In high school, Meyer was a two-time Kentucky state champion, a four-time all-state selection and winner of the John Owens Kentucky Amateur of the Year honors.

Ryan Cole (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Seventh

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 20

Career Forme Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: During his senior year at James Madison University in 2016, Cole was the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and the Virginia Sports Information Directors State Golfer of the Year.

Kevin Velo (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Forme Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: During his senior year at San Jose State, Velo turned in the Spartans’ best single-season scoring average in the last quarter century with his 71.40 mark.

Corbin Mills (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 19

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 5

Something Worth Knowing: He was a member of the U.S. Palmer Cup team in 2012, a team that featured future PGA TOUR winners Justin Thomas and Derek Ernst, as well as PGA veterans Blayne Barber and Patrick Rodgers.

Velten Meyer (Germany)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 9

Career Forme Tour Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 10

Something Worth Knowing: In 2021, the German returned to his native Europe and played primarily on the European Challenge Tour, playing in five tournaments and recording his best finish at the British Challenge at The Belfry, a tie for 12th, where Meyer shot a final-round 65.

Cole Madey (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: During his amateur career, the Oregon native won the 2017 Oregon Amateur, taking medalist honors and then cruising through the match-play portion, winning all six of his matches. At the 2018 Sahalee Players Championship, Madey led after every round, birdieing the 72nd hole, to defeat Australian Nathan Barbieri by a shot.

David Pastore (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 4

Career Forme Tour Starts: 7

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 33

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 4

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 5

Something Worth Knowing: In his fifth career PGA TOUR start, Pastore made it to the weekend at the 2021 Barbasol Championship, thanks to a second-round 67. He went on to tie for 67th in Kentucky.