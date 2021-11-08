10 to Watch

This week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will host two Qualifying Tournaments simultaneously, both beginning Tuesday, November 9 in Mazatlán, Mexico, and Ocala, Florida. Both are no-cut, 72-hole events, with the winner earning status for the entire 2021-22 season, those in the second-through-12th positions exempt for the first half of the season and those finishing 13th to 40th (and ties) picking up conditional status.

A week ago, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica added to its membership roster by issuing cards 42 cards at the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, event, reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Estrella del Mar Resort is hosting a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament, with the course also a site to regular season events, as well. The Country Club of Ocala in Central Florida is hosting a Qualifying Tournament for the first time.

Here is a look at five players from each site to keep an eye on this week.

Estrella del Mar Resort

Mazatlán, Mexico

Jared du Toit

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

If anyone knows how to play well at Estrella del Mar Resort, it is du Toit. The Canadian has played three Qualifying Tournaments at the course, and in all three starts at the resort he got earned playing privileges. He was fourth in 2018 card, tied for 22nd in 2019 and the medalist in 2020. The 26-year-old former Arizona State golfer has played 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments and has posted two top-25s. He also has 43 career PGA TOUR Canada appearances.

Daniel Zuluaga

Pereira, Colombia

Zuluaga is looking to join PGA TOUR Latinoamérica for the fourth time in his career. His best season came in 2016, when he played in five tournaments, made four cuts tied for second at the Colombia Classic—his career-best result. That season he finished 46th on the Order of Merit. The 28-year-old was also a member of the 2017 Asian Tour.

Daniel Hudson

Chicago, Illinois, United States

Hudson returns to Estrella del Mar Resort, where a year ago he obtained his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card. He only played two tournaments (the Mexico Open and the Holcim Colombia Classic) and made the cut in both tournaments. The 26-year-old was also a member of the Forme Tour last season, thanks to a tie-for-fifth finish at the Phoenix-area Qualifying Tournament. Hudson in all eight Forme Tour events in the summer and finished 79th on the Points List.

Pablo Rincon Gallardo

Mexico City, Mexico

The 25-year-old has a home game of sorts, playing in a Mazatlán Qualifying Tournament for a second time. Between 2015 and 2020, Rincón has played 27 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, his best result a tie for 14th at the 2018 Quito Open in Ecuador after shooting an opening 66 and leading the tournament.

Jacob Loya

El Paso, Texas, United States

Loya qualified at this site a year ago, tying for sixth place at Estrella del Mar Resort. The University of Texas alum has been a professional since 2015 and has seen action in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in three seasons. In 2017 and 2018, he halted his golf career to work for a construction company. He returned to full-time golf in 2019.



Ocala, Florida

Country Club of Ocala

Matt Oshrine

Baltimore, Maryland, United States

In 2021, Oshrine played in five Forme Tour tournaments, with one top-35 finish. Prior to the Forme Tour season, Oshrine made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (missed the cut). In 2020, the former Duke University star held Korn Ferry Tour status and played in eight tournaments, a tie for fifth, thanks, in part, to a closing 63 at Oakridge Country Club, his best finish. He pocketed $20,900 that week, career-high payday.

Clay Feagler

Newport Beach, California, United States

Feagler was a member of Pepperdine’s winning 2021 NCAA Championship team, and he immediately turned pro after the triumph. As the medalist at the Phoenix-area Qualifying Tournament, Feagler was eligible to play in all eight Forme Tour events. He did that, eventually finishing ninth on the Points list to earn conditional 2022 Korn Ferry Tour status. His highlight was a second-place finish at the Auburn Invitational in early July, when he opened and closed with a pair of 65s.

Franklin Huang

San Diego, California, United States

The former Stanford golfer had a solid college career for the Cardinal, finishing second to Wyndham Clark at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships. Since turning pro, he has played in one PGA TOUR event (2018 U.S. Open), and despite earning 2021 Forme Tour status, with his tie for 10th at the Dothan, Alabama, Qualifying Tournament, he did not play in any events.

Etienne Papineau

St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada

The recently turned amateur only played in one Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada tournament this season, but he left an impression, finishing second at the Osprey Valley Open. This past summer, he qualified for two USGA tournaments—the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Mid-Amateur, and he earned a top-10 at the Irish Men’s Amateur, a sixth-place finish.

Noah Steele

Kingston, Ontario, Canada

At the recently concluded Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada season, open to players living in Canada, Steele, still an amateur at the time, was one of the circuit’s best players, posting a victory and a third-place finish on the Points List. The former Sam Houston State golfer won the Osprey Valley Open and was a second-place finisher in Prince Edward Island, at the Brudenell River Classic.