Shore takes medalist honors as heavy rain reduces tournament to 54 holes
November 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Davis Shore certainly picked the right time to go low. Saying after his third round that he felt a score like his 8-under 64 coming on, that eight-birdie, no-bogey performance turned out to be the difference-maker as the Tennessee native earned medalist honors at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Qualifying Tournament when a nor’easter that pummeled Central Florida beginning Thursday night ultimately forced a tournament officials to reduce the event to 54 holes. More than five inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period beginning Thursday night, leaving the El Campeόn Course at Mission Inn Resort and Club unplayable.
Following Thursday’s third round, Shore took a two-shot lead over Austin Hitt, an advantage that eventually held up. Moments after officials sent the email to players notifying them of the round’s cancellation, one of the first congratulatory texts Shore received came from Hitt. The victory gives Shore access to all 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. Hitt, along with 10 others will be exempt to play in all events through the first half of the season, their ability to continue playing based on performance.
Hitt joined Carson Roberts, Ryan Davis, Trey Shirley, Fred Meyer, Ryan Cole, Kevin Velo, Corbin Mills , Velten Meyer, Cole Madey and David Pastore as the other exempt players, Madey, Pastore and Meyer earning the final three spots by prevailing in a four-players-for-three spots playoff contested on Nos. 11 and 12. After Madey and Pastore emerged on the first hole, Meyer eliminated Crawford with a par on the third extra hole (No. 12). Crawford will be conditionally exempt this season.
Finally healthy after two years of back and hip issues, the latter requiring surgery on his torn labrum, Shore played solid golf all week at the Tour’s first of four Qualifying Tournaments in capturing medalist honors and earning an exemption into all 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments on the 2021-22 schedule.
“This is obviously unexpected. I didn’t even look at the weather forecast until after the third round, so I didn’t know that this was a possibility,” Shore said early Saturday morning after learning of his victory “It’s definitely a little odd that it ended this way, but I’m happy that I shot that round when I did.”
When healthy, Shore was a force in amateur golf. After three American Junior Golf Association wins during his teenage years, he enrolled at the University of Alabama. In Tuscaloosa, his career never totally took off due to his injuries. He did show flashes of brilliance during his freshman and sophomore seasons, including a runner-up finish to John Augenstein at the 2018 Mason Rudolph Championship.
Shore’s play this week proves what he is capable of doing, and he’s looking forward to starting the season a month from now at the Visa Argentine Open presented by Macron in Buenos Aires.
“It’s huge to have a place to play a full season. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is a great place to start out. There are all sorts of guys on the PGA TOUR who started out playing this Tour,” Shore added. “It means a lot. It’s a huge step as I’m just starting out my pro career.
Key Information
How the Tournament Worked
One-hundred-fourteen players began this week, with 107 completing 54 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned for the 2021-22 season.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
Davis Shore
|
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Austin Hitt
Carson Roberts
Ryan Davis
Trey Shirley
Fred Meyer
Ryan Cole
Kevin Velo
Corbin Mills
Velten Meyer
Cole Madey
David Pastore
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Chris Crawford
Jacob Eklund
Cristian DiMarco
Justin Peters
Austin Fox
George Kneiser
Thomas Lilly
Isaiah Salinda
Zane Thomas
Phillip Yribarren
Jack Cunningham
Jack Rhea
Mulbe Dillard IV
Brandon Lacasse
Abdul Hadi
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Corey Gallagher
Blake Hathcoat
Bryson Nimmer
Ryan Celano
Nicholas Infanti
Jack Thompson
Alex Fuchs
Andy Zhang
Spencer Soosman
a-Abel Gallegos
Joshua Gibson
Harrison Rhoades
Roy Coates
|
Conditional membership
• In 28 previous Qualifying Tournaments, this is the first time in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history that the Tour had to reduce a Qualifying Tournament to 54 holes.
• Davis Shore’s last victory came at the American Junior Golf Association’s Rolex Tournament of Champions in 2016. At Reynolds Lake Oconee’s Great Waters Course in Greensboro, Georgia, Shore defeated John Pak by five shots.
• The 1-2 players this week, Davis Shore and Austin Hitt, played together on the AJGA’s East Team at the Wyndham Cup, contested at The Stanwich Club in Greenwich, Connecticut.
• At the one-day LPGA International Shootout on October 20 in Daytona Beach, Florida, Austin Hitt and Davis Shore both shot 7-under 65s. In the playoff, Hitt defeated Shore on the second playoff hole, pocketing $1,500 to Shore’s $200.
• Next week, beginning Tuesday, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will hold its second and third Qualifying Tournaments simultaneously, in nearby Ocala, Florida, and in Mazatlan, Mexico.
Quotable
“That’s the goal. I’m looking to go down there and get a win—maybe multiple wins—because that is what it takes to reach the next level at the Korn Ferry Tour.” –Davis Shore
“I do have a passport. We played a college tournament in Mexico, in Cabo, and that’s about it. I like to travel, and I’m not really worried about it. I think it will be a cool experience. I’m really looking forward to it.” –Davis Shore
“I guess my next goal is to brush up on my Spanish. I took two years in high school, but I don’t think that’s going to cut it.” –Davis Shore