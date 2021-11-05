Heavy rain forces postponement of Q-School final round

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Rain that began Thursday night and continued—sometimes heavily—Friday morning and into the afternoon forced PGA TOUR Latinoamérica officials to postpone the final round of the Tour’s first Qualifying Tournament to Saturday.

Players began their final rounds Friday morning in the rain, but at 8:40, the course became unplayable, and officials pulled players off the course as the rain continued to fall. At 12:30, officials notified players of the suspension of play for the day.

“We’ve had over an inch of rain today, and the radar does not look very good. There’s a lot of standing water on the golf course, and it will take a lot of time for that water to go down even if it did stop raining just to get it playable,” said John Slater, PGA TOUR Vice President of Competition and Administration, who is overseeing this week’s event.

Although rain is forecast for Saturday morning, Slater said the plan is to have players in position to restart their rounds, beginning at 8 a.m. “If the forecast improves and the condition of the course improves, we’ll play the fourth round at that point. That’s the goal.

“We still have a lot of golf to play,” Slater continued, “and hopefully the maintenance staff can get out there and get the course ready for us. Given the opportunity, if Mother Nature cooperates, we’ll get in 72 holes.”

If players can’t complete 72 holes Saturday, the tournament will become a 54-hole event, with the Tour awarding membership status based on players’ three-round scores.

With 18 holes to play, Davis Shore leads the tournament by two shots over Austin Hitt. The tournament medalist is exempt for the entire 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Players in the second-through-12th positions at the end of the tournament earn exemptions for half the year. Currently, four players are tied for 10th. Slater indicated if a playoff for the final exempt spots is necessary, officials will choose one hole and squeegee the tee and green and play off with those players. Those finishing 13th through 40th (and ties) will be conditionally exempt for the 2021-22 season.