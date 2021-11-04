-
Stellar 64 pushes Shore two ahead at Qualifying Tournament
-
-
November 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
-
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Six players shot 4-under 68s on an overcast and pleasant day at the third round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club. Then there was Davis Shore. The recent University of Alabama graduate played bogey-free golf Thursday, made eight birdies and finished with a 64, taking him from sixth place when the day began into a two-shot lead over Austin Hitt with 18 holes remaining. After Hitt, Carson Roberts and Ryan Davis are five back and tied for third as only one player was able to take apart Mission Inn’s El Campeόn Course.
“I knew this was coming at some point. I’ve been playing well,” said Shore, noting his solid 69-69 start.
In the first round, Shore got to 6-under before a double bogey and a bogey on two of his final three holes dropped him to 3-under. He recorded a workmanlike 3-under in round two, with five birdies and two bogeys to sit at 6-under when the day began.
“It wasn’t like I did anything any different today. I just got a couple of putts to go in, a couple of things to go my way,” he added.
Those “couple of putts” could have been on Nos. 3 and 7, where he drained a 32-footer and a 40-footer, respectively, for birdies.
The birde on No. 3 was his third in succession, and he made it despite some “tree trouble” on his drive that forced him to punch out onto the green. The 30-plus-footer ensued, and Shore was showing early signs of things to come.
“That was a rare birdie, I guess,” he said with a shrug, correct in that it’s not every hole you roll in a 30-footer. “The first three holes of the day, to do that, was a good start,” he understated.
Shore also took advantage of El Campeόn’s four par-5s, playing them in 3-under.
“I gave myself short, tap-in birdies, which always takes some of the stress off,” he added.
Shore is also finally healthy after a string of injuries in college at the University of Alabama sidelined him for the better part of two years, where he didn’t even play or practice. He had hip surgery to repair a torn labrum, and he also suffered a stress fracture in his back.
“It took me a long time to get healthy. I had to sit around and do nothing for a long time,” Shore continued. “I would go three or four months resting and not even touch a club, then I would try to come back and still have pain. Then I would sit another three or four months. It went on like that for what felt like forever. I finally started seeing some improvement. He began playing regularly in late-April, early May—his 64 and top position on the leaderboard indicating he’s healthy and dangerous.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
One-hundred-fourteen players entered this tournament. There are currently 107 players still competing. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
• Players in this week’s field come from 18 countries or territories: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Norway, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.
• This is not Davis Shore’s first Qualifying Tournament of the year. He played in the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta, Georgia, finishing outside the number for the players who advanced to second stage. “Q-School brings a little more pressure because you’re a pro, and it’s your career. I’ve learned how to manage that a little better (this week). I don’t think I did a very good job of that at first stage, where I missed,” he said.
• Bryson Nimmer certainly helped himself in the third round, moving up 37 spots on the leaderboard after shooting a 4-under 68, a seven-shot improvement over his previous score. Nimmer, the 2020 LOCALiQ Series Player of the Year has PGA TOUR Canada status for 2022 and is looking to enhance his playing opportunities. Nimmer is tied for 31st with 18 holes remaining. France’s Alex Fuchs also aided his cause immensely with a seven-stroke improvement from the second round to the third round, matching what Nimmer did. Fuchs, who played collegiate golf at Liberty University, opened 73-75-68 and is tied for 36th going into the final round. Fuchs cruised 40 spots up the leaderboard with his 4-under showing.
• The biggest stroke improvement of the day belonged to China’s Andy Zhang, who played college golf not far from here, at the University of Florida, in Gainesville. Zhang fashioned a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for 36th. He was eight shots better Thursday than he was a round earlier.
• Austin Hitt still managed to put himself in position to win Friday despite a day of crazy bounces and unfortunate luck. Epitomizing his day was his wedge-approach on the 16th hole, a shot that slammed into the hole and bounced away to the fringe, 30 feet from the cup. “I hit the hole four times from off the green, and none of them went in,” he said. His adventures began at No. 5, from the bunker. He flopped his shot from the sand, the ball landing in the hole and coming out. He also rimmed out a chip and hit another flop that banged against the flag on the fly and spun away to eight feet. “But I did make that one (for par),” he said.
• It’s been a solid last 36 holes for Jacob Eklund. He left himself in a tough position after 18 holes, opening with a 6-over 78. Since then? No problem, as Eklund is 10-under over his last 36 holes. He fired a 68 Thursday that included a closing nine of three birdies. Eklund is hoping to join former Kansas State teammates Roland Massimino and Jeremy Gandon as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member this season. He’s tied for 14th.
• Even with an 18th-hole bogey, Fred Meyer put himself in solid contention going into the final round. With a 4-under 68, Meyer moved from a tie for 15th when the day began into a tie for fifth. Meyer made five consecutive birdies, starting at No. 9. He had two additional birdies to go with one more bogey.
• Another Meyer, Velten (no relation) is the low international player on the scoreboard. The University of Louisiana-Monroe alum via Oldenburg, Germany, shot his second 69 of the week and will enter the final round tied for 10th, at 5-under.
Quotable
“I took what I learned there and brought it here. I have to separate yourself from the result and just play your game.” –Davis Shore
“I’ve learned a lot this summer as a pro about myself and my game. I just keep trying to get better and better.” –Davis Shore
“I really didn’t play college golf from the fall of my sophomore year to the end of my senior year. When I could play, I felt like I was doing everything I could just to get through a three-day tournament, and that’s not good.” –Davis Shore on the injuries he suffered through in college
“I didn’t have my best stuff; didn’t roll in the putts. I’ll just look for a low one [Friday].” –Austin Hitt
“That one was disappointing because I couldn’t get anything going today. I finally caught the shot I wanted and that happened.” –Austin Hitt on his approach shot on 16 that bounced into the hole and back out
“Eight-under has to be the low round.” –Austin Hitt when he learned of Davis Shore’s 64
“I like where I am. I tried to play smart. It was not easy. I just didn’t want to shoot myself in the foot today.” –Austin Hitt
Third-Round Weather: Overcast and pleasant. High of 79. Wind NNE at 5-8 mph.