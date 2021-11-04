Stellar 64 pushes Shore two ahead at Qualifying Tournament

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from 18 countries or territories: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Norway, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

• This is not Davis Shore’s first Qualifying Tournament of the year. He played in the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta, Georgia, finishing outside the number for the players who advanced to second stage. “Q-School brings a little more pressure because you’re a pro, and it’s your career. I’ve learned how to manage that a little better (this week). I don’t think I did a very good job of that at first stage, where I missed,” he said.

• Bryson Nimmer certainly helped himself in the third round, moving up 37 spots on the leaderboard after shooting a 4-under 68, a seven-shot improvement over his previous score. Nimmer, the 2020 LOCALiQ Series Player of the Year has PGA TOUR Canada status for 2022 and is looking to enhance his playing opportunities. Nimmer is tied for 31st with 18 holes remaining. France’s Alex Fuchs also aided his cause immensely with a seven-stroke improvement from the second round to the third round, matching what Nimmer did. Fuchs, who played collegiate golf at Liberty University, opened 73-75-68 and is tied for 36th going into the final round. Fuchs cruised 40 spots up the leaderboard with his 4-under showing.

• The biggest stroke improvement of the day belonged to China’s Andy Zhang, who played college golf not far from here, at the University of Florida, in Gainesville. Zhang fashioned a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for 36th. He was eight shots better Thursday than he was a round earlier.

• Austin Hitt still managed to put himself in position to win Friday despite a day of crazy bounces and unfortunate luck. Epitomizing his day was his wedge-approach on the 16th hole, a shot that slammed into the hole and bounced away to the fringe, 30 feet from the cup. “I hit the hole four times from off the green, and none of them went in,” he said. His adventures began at No. 5, from the bunker. He flopped his shot from the sand, the ball landing in the hole and coming out. He also rimmed out a chip and hit another flop that banged against the flag on the fly and spun away to eight feet. “But I did make that one (for par),” he said.

• It’s been a solid last 36 holes for Jacob Eklund. He left himself in a tough position after 18 holes, opening with a 6-over 78. Since then? No problem, as Eklund is 10-under over his last 36 holes. He fired a 68 Thursday that included a closing nine of three birdies. Eklund is hoping to join former Kansas State teammates Roland Massimino and Jeremy Gandon as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member this season. He’s tied for 14th.

• Even with an 18th-hole bogey, Fred Meyer put himself in solid contention going into the final round. With a 4-under 68, Meyer moved from a tie for 15th when the day began into a tie for fifth. Meyer made five consecutive birdies, starting at No. 9. He had two additional birdies to go with one more bogey.

• Another Meyer, Velten (no relation) is the low international player on the scoreboard. The University of Louisiana-Monroe alum via Oldenburg, Germany, shot his second 69 of the week and will enter the final round tied for 10th, at 5-under.

Quotable

“I took what I learned there and brought it here. I have to separate yourself from the result and just play your game.” –Davis Shore

“I’ve learned a lot this summer as a pro about myself and my game. I just keep trying to get better and better.” –Davis Shore

“I really didn’t play college golf from the fall of my sophomore year to the end of my senior year. When I could play, I felt like I was doing everything I could just to get through a three-day tournament, and that’s not good.” –Davis Shore on the injuries he suffered through in college

“I didn’t have my best stuff; didn’t roll in the putts. I’ll just look for a low one [Friday].” –Austin Hitt

“That one was disappointing because I couldn’t get anything going today. I finally caught the shot I wanted and that happened.” –Austin Hitt on his approach shot on 16 that bounced into the hole and back out

“Eight-under has to be the low round.” –Austin Hitt when he learned of Davis Shore’s 64

“I like where I am. I tried to play smart. It was not easy. I just didn’t want to shoot myself in the foot today.” –Austin Hitt

Third-Round Weather: Overcast and pleasant. High of 79. Wind NNE at 5-8 mph.