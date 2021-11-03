Davis, Roberts forge Q-School lead at halfway point

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from 18 countries or territories: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Norway, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

• Austin Hitt of nearby Longwood was bogey-free Wednesday, with his birdies coming at Nos. 1, 2, 7, 10, 12 and 18. He was particularly happy with his showing on the seventh hole. Hitt rolled in a downhill, 25-footer for the 3 on the par-4. “Anytime you can make birdie on that hole you feel like you’re stealing one. I feel like the field is going to play it a half-shot over par, so I feel if you can par it every day, you’re in good shape. To sneak out a birdie I was very happy,” he said.

• Ryan Cole had a stellar opening nine, with four birdies and an eagle that came on the par-5 14th hole. He shot a 6-under 31 and played solid on his closing nine, only a double bogey-6 on the fifth hole slowing his momentum. Interestingly, Cole has yet to make a birdie on any of El Campeόn’s four par-5s this week, recording the eagle and the rest pars.

• Chase Koepka, in third place when the second round began, had a terrific start to his day and a difficult finish. Koepka made birdie at the par-4 third hole, his 12th hole of the round, to move to 5-under for the day. After a par on the ensuing hole, Koepka finished his round bogey-bogey-bogey-double bogey-bogey, shooting a 1-over 73 to fall into a tie for ninth at the halfway point.

• After an opening, 5-over 77, Saptak Talwar set a goal of getting to even-par through 36 holes. It appeared that might be a bit unattainable after he made a double bogey on his third hole of the day, No. 12. No problem, though. Talwar went out and made 10 birdies after that—and a bogey—to shoot a 7-under 65 to cruise past his even-par objective and get to 2-under through 36 holes. He’s tied for 23rd. During his birdie binge, that included five in a row after his double bogey, the native of India who played collegiately at Sacred Heart University had three tap-ins from inches away and another from two feet. “After that double bogey, I had a tall task ahead. The good part is I had a lot of golf in front of me; still do. I’m only halfway there. I managed to turn it around today and hopefully for the rest of the week,” he said.

• Saptak Talwar is familiar with El Campeόn, having earned his PGA TOUR Canada membership card at the course earlier this year. In March, he tied for fourth while he was still an amateur and anticipated playing his rookie professional season in Canada. Because of border issues caused by COVID-19, that membership turned into Forme Tour status. Talwar played in four Forme Tour tournaments but didn’t make a cut.

• Jacob Eklund also enjoyed a 12-shot improvement on the second day, shooting a 66 coming after his opening 78. Eklund began the day tied for 96th and is tied for 31st with 36 holes to play. Eklund finished his round in style with a birdie-birdie-birdie-par close.

• Christian Bosso showed a seven-shot improvement with his second-round 68 that moved him up 42 positions on the leaderboard, into a tie for 26th. Cristian DiMarco and Ryan Cole each had five-stroke improvements, DiMarco shooting a 68 and Cole a 65. Earlier this year at the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament, also at El Campeόn, DiMarco finished second to Luis Gagne to earn what eventually turned into Forme Tour status.

• Jack Rhea played collegiate golf at East Tennessee State, concluding his college career in June. In his first PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour Qualifying Tournament, Rhea opened 70-68 and is tied for sixth at the halfway mark. Wednesday, he dropped to even-par for the day when he bogeyed No. 12. The Jonesborough, Tennessee, native then played his final five holes in 4-under (two birdies and an eagle) to move into the top 10 on the leaderboard.

• Alone in second when the day began, Fred Meyer followed his 7-under 65 with a disappointing 75 to fall into a tie for 15th. Meyer opened his day with a birdie but was 5-over on his next eight holes. Two birdies and a bogey left him 10 strokes worse than his first-round effort.

• In 2019, Ryan Cole played a partial PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, making half his cuts in eight starts. His best finish was a tie for 26th at the São Paulo Golf Championship. He qualified for the Tour that season with a tie for 16th at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn. He also qualified for the 2018 season in Latin America via a tie-for-14th finish at the Mission Inn-hosted Qualifying Tournament. He recorded his career-best performance that season, a tie for 10th at the Mexican Open.

Quotable

“I think I hit 15 or 16 greens. I felt like I had birdie looks on every hole.” –Ryan Davis on his greens-in-regulation stats

“I definitely didn’t putt as well. I had good looks on both one and two, from about eight feet each, and I missed both of them.” –Ryan Davis

“I’ve been putting in so much work lately, so it’s nice to see it paying off. To fire a low round the first day and get ahead was nice.” –Ryan Davis

“I felt like I committed to shots a little more today. It’s a golf course you really have to commit to. On these holes, you have to put your best swing on it. You can’t guide it around, so I feel like I was releasing it and letting it go today.” –Ryan Cole

“I am starting to hit some really good iron shot, and I made a couple of putts I didn’t expect to make. It happens fast that way.” –Ryan Cole

“This is definitely the easiest it’s ever played. It’s in good shape. It can get a little windy and cold when we play it in the winter, and obviously now it’s prime conditions, so it’s playing a little easier.” –Ryan Cole

“The front nine is definitely harder. Two through eight, honestly, is a really tough stretch.” –Carson Roberts

“You can’t get ahead of yourself, and if you let that happen it can unravel. I know it’s cliché, but I really tried to stick to one shot at a time.” –Carson Roberts

“My game feels good. My ball-striking has been coming around nicely, and it’s a course I’m really comfortable at.” –Austin Hitt

Second-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 84. Wind NNE at 5-8 mph.