Davis’ spectacular 64 gives him one-stroke Q-School lead

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from 18 countries or territories: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Norway, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

• Because of the extra “COVID year” granted by the NCAA, Ryan Davis played five seasons for Penn State, posting 13 top-10 finishes during his career. During his time in State College, Pennsylvania, he was teammates with current PGA TOUR Canada players Cole Miller and Charles Huntzinger.

• Blake Hathcoat, a St. Mary’s College product, was cruising along at 5-under par when a two-hole stretch ruined what was a promising round. He made a pair of back-to-back, double bogey-6s, at the sixth and seventh holes, his 15th and 16th holes of the day. They were the only blemishes on Hathcoat’s scorecard, that included five birdies. Through 18 holes, Hathcoat, a West Coast Conference first-team selection last spring, is tied for 23rd.

• France’s Alex Fuchs had a wild first-nine scorecard, playing the back nine at El Campeόn first. The native of France and former Liberty University player had six birdies two pars and a quadruple bogey. His 8 came at the par-4 13th. On his closing nine, he opened with a bogey at No. 1 and had a triple bogey at the eighth. The Forme Tour player opened with a 2-over 74 and is tied for 58th.

• George Kneiser couldn’t have had a better start to his round. After sending his drive down the middle on No. 1, he hit his 3-wood to a foot for a no-sweat eagle. “I couldn't see it actually,” Kneiser said of where his ball landed. “I knew it was good. I thought it was a little right but [my playing partner] was like, ‘Great shot.’”

• With an opening 4-under 68, George Kneiser is in solid position through 18 holes. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay graduate (2020) has played on various mini tours since college, worked at Erin Hills as a caddie to make money to finance his playing career and Monday-qualified into two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments this past summer. He tied for 58th at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Illinois, and missed the cut at the Price Cutter Charity Championship the following week.

• In 2016, Chase Koepka, playing for the University of South Florida, won the Mission Inn Spring Spectacular at the El Campeόn Course. He finished at 9-under 207 in recording his fourth career title, still a USF record. “I have a lot of good memories being out here,” he said.

• Fred Meyer bogeyed the first two holes on each of his two nines, four of his eight total birdies.

• The top international player after day one is Germany’s Velten Meyer. He fired a 3-under 69 and is tied for eighth.

Quotable

“It’s a grind. To get off to a good start is a huge relief. There’s still a lot of work ahead of me, with three rounds left, and I can’t count on anything yet.” –Ryan Davis

“I hit the first two par-5s in two and had easy birdies and hit a couple in there close, and that was that.” –Fred Meyer on his 4-under start, playing El Campeόn’s back nine first

“I really didn’t make many mistakes, and I hit a lot of greens.” –Fred Meyer about hitting 16 of his 18 greens in regulation

“It feels pretty familiar, and I feel super comfortable out there.” –Fred Meyer after playing the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at El Campeόn in the spring

“I hit it really good today. I was never really in trouble, and I was hitting my driver well.” –Carson Roberts

“Honestly, I made a couple of putts and missed a few putts which equaled out on the putting green. I’m going to go hit some practice putts and get the bad putts out of my mind.” –Carson Roberts

“I haven't played golf in probably almost a month. I was on the wait list for this and found out I was in last week. I got down here, scrambling to put the trip together.” –George Kneiser on coming from Milwaukee to Florida

“I really didn’t play here during junior golf. There were a lot of opportunities, but this place was probably a little too hard for me at the time.” –Chase Koepka on Mission Inn

“You have to hit a lot of greens, and you can’t just hit greens, but you have to hit it in the right spots. If you’re in the wrong spots, you can three-putt really easily.” –Chase Koepka

“I did a good job keeping myself below the hole. I didn’t really do anything that special on the back nine even though I shot 6-under.” –Chase Koepka on his six-birdie back nine

First-Round Weather: Sunny and pleasant. High of 84. Wind N at 5-8 mph.