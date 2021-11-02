-
Davis’ spectacular 64 gives him one-stroke Q-School lead
November 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—A couple of Penn State Nittany Lions teamed together in Tuesday’s first round the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s first Qualifying Tournament, and Ryan Davis was the beneficiary. With PGA TOUR Canada and Forme Tour veteran Cole Miller, Davis’ Penn State teammate, serving as his caddie, Davis went out and fired an 8-under 64 to take the opening-round lead of the 72-hole event at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course.
Wednesday, Davis will have to go it alone—and for the remainder of the week—as Miller left following the round to attend a wedding. Even without a caddie, if Davis does for the final 54 holes what he did Tuesday, he’ll have no problems. Tuesday, he made seven birdies and an eagle to go with one bogey for the 8-under score that left him a stroke ahead of Fred Meyer. Chase Koepka, who played his opening nine in even par, rattled off six birdies and three pars over his final nine holes and is alone in third, at 6-under.
Davis’ eagle came at No. 10 after an opening-nine of 4-under. His 3 on the par-5 10th came after he finished the front nine birdie-birdie-par-birdie. He landed his 228-yard approach shot to nine feet and made the putt then birdied No. 11 to complete a 6-under-in-seven-holes stretch.
“I putted lights out today, which really contributed to my score. I hit it great today also,” the native of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, said. Davis had two practice-round cracks at the El Campeόn Course prior to the tournament, as he came early and spent a couple of days with his paternal grandparents in The Villages, about 15 minutes from here.
“I didn’t make anything crazy long,” he said of his birdie putts. “Everything was inside 20 feet. I had a lot of looks at birdie all day and rolled it pretty well.”
Did you know Ryan Davis graduated from Penn State, with a degree in finance in May 2020? Davis earned his MBA, also from Penn State, a year later.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
One-hundred-fourteen players entered this tournament. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
• Players in this week’s field come from 18 countries or territories: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Norway, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.
• Because of the extra “COVID year” granted by the NCAA, Ryan Davis played five seasons for Penn State, posting 13 top-10 finishes during his career. During his time in State College, Pennsylvania, he was teammates with current PGA TOUR Canada players Cole Miller and Charles Huntzinger.
• Blake Hathcoat, a St. Mary’s College product, was cruising along at 5-under par when a two-hole stretch ruined what was a promising round. He made a pair of back-to-back, double bogey-6s, at the sixth and seventh holes, his 15th and 16th holes of the day. They were the only blemishes on Hathcoat’s scorecard, that included five birdies. Through 18 holes, Hathcoat, a West Coast Conference first-team selection last spring, is tied for 23rd.
• France’s Alex Fuchs had a wild first-nine scorecard, playing the back nine at El Campeόn first. The native of France and former Liberty University player had six birdies two pars and a quadruple bogey. His 8 came at the par-4 13th. On his closing nine, he opened with a bogey at No. 1 and had a triple bogey at the eighth. The Forme Tour player opened with a 2-over 74 and is tied for 58th.
• George Kneiser couldn’t have had a better start to his round. After sending his drive down the middle on No. 1, he hit his 3-wood to a foot for a no-sweat eagle. “I couldn't see it actually,” Kneiser said of where his ball landed. “I knew it was good. I thought it was a little right but [my playing partner] was like, ‘Great shot.’”
• With an opening 4-under 68, George Kneiser is in solid position through 18 holes. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay graduate (2020) has played on various mini tours since college, worked at Erin Hills as a caddie to make money to finance his playing career and Monday-qualified into two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments this past summer. He tied for 58th at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Illinois, and missed the cut at the Price Cutter Charity Championship the following week.
• In 2016, Chase Koepka, playing for the University of South Florida, won the Mission Inn Spring Spectacular at the El Campeόn Course. He finished at 9-under 207 in recording his fourth career title, still a USF record. “I have a lot of good memories being out here,” he said.
• Fred Meyer bogeyed the first two holes on each of his two nines, four of his eight total birdies.
• The top international player after day one is Germany’s Velten Meyer. He fired a 3-under 69 and is tied for eighth.
Quotable
“It’s a grind. To get off to a good start is a huge relief. There’s still a lot of work ahead of me, with three rounds left, and I can’t count on anything yet.” –Ryan Davis
“I hit the first two par-5s in two and had easy birdies and hit a couple in there close, and that was that.” –Fred Meyer on his 4-under start, playing El Campeόn’s back nine first
“I really didn’t make many mistakes, and I hit a lot of greens.” –Fred Meyer about hitting 16 of his 18 greens in regulation
“It feels pretty familiar, and I feel super comfortable out there.” –Fred Meyer after playing the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at El Campeόn in the spring
“I hit it really good today. I was never really in trouble, and I was hitting my driver well.” –Carson Roberts
“Honestly, I made a couple of putts and missed a few putts which equaled out on the putting green. I’m going to go hit some practice putts and get the bad putts out of my mind.” –Carson Roberts
“I haven't played golf in probably almost a month. I was on the wait list for this and found out I was in last week. I got down here, scrambling to put the trip together.” –George Kneiser on coming from Milwaukee to Florida
“I really didn’t play here during junior golf. There were a lot of opportunities, but this place was probably a little too hard for me at the time.” –Chase Koepka on Mission Inn
“You have to hit a lot of greens, and you can’t just hit greens, but you have to hit it in the right spots. If you’re in the wrong spots, you can three-putt really easily.” –Chase Koepka
“I did a good job keeping myself below the hole. I didn’t really do anything that special on the back nine even though I shot 6-under.” –Chase Koepka on his six-birdie back nine
First-Round Weather: Sunny and pleasant. High of 84. Wind N at 5-8 mph.