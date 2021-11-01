PGA TOUR Latinoamérica begins Qualifying Tournament season

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica hosts the first of four Qualifying Tournaments starting this week as it fills out its 2021-22 membership roster. Players will converge on historic Mission Inn Resort and Club, one of the oldest golf facilities in Florida for the first of a two-event Q-School swing through the Sunshine State. The four-round, not-cut event begins Tuesday, November 2. Next week, the Country Club of Ocala in Central Florida and the Estrella del Mar Resort in Mazatlán, Mexico, are the sites for the second and third Qualifying Tournaments, also Tuesday-to-Friday affairs. On November 23-26, the Tour holds its final Qualifying Tournament, at Las Praderas Club Campo de Golf in Lujan Argentina, with the regular season beginning the following week at the 115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro in Buenos Aires on December 2-5.

This year, 457 players entered the Qualifying Tournaments compared to 391 in 2020. The players come from 31 different countries, a testament to the truly international makeup of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. The field sizes for the Florida tournaments and Argentine are in the 120-player range, with approximately 100 players competing at the Mexico tournament. The growth in application numbers shows the enthusiasm players have for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

“These Q-Schools always represent important first steps in so many players’ professional careers. To see the interest by so many in wanting to play on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is truly heartening, and we know with the caliber of courses we are offering and the excellent staff working at each tournament the players will have excellent experiences,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director Todd Rhinehart. “What makes our Tour so interesting is we have members with whom we are familiar, who have proven themselves at this level, and we will quickly learn more about young, up-and-coming players who earn their cards at Q-School. It’s an exciting time.”

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, which began in 2012 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, held its first two Qualifying Tournaments in 2012, with Andrés Echavarría and Daniel Stapff sharing medalist honors at the tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Byron Smith winning in Miami.

Since then, the Tour has contested 27 additional Qualifying Tournaments, with numerous players currently on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour getting their starts via PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-Schools.

“That is what makes these tournaments so important. The players know if they can qualify as members of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, it puts them on a path toward their ultimate goal of the PGA TOUR. All the players we will see over the next few weeks have to do is look at players like Mito Pereira, Harry Higgs, Corey Conners and Austin Smotherman, who all earned their cards at Q-School,” Rhinehart continued. “They made it through one of our Qualifying Tournaments, putting them on the path.”