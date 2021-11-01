-
-
Five players to watch
-
November 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- November 01, 2021
- Velten Meyer has played primarily on PGA TOUR Series-China and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica since turning pro.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is conducting the first of four Qualifying Tournaments in advance of its 2021-22 regular season, which begins in early December at the 115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro in Buenos Aires. The host of this week’s tournament is the Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course. Previous medalists at PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournaments at Mission Inn are Jeremy Gandon (2020), Neal Ajubita (2019) and MJ Maguire (2018). Here are five players to watch this week at the 72-hole, no-cut tournament that begins Tuesday, November 2.
Edward Figueroa
San Juan, Puerto Rico
He has played in 34 total PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, including five in the 2020-21 season. His top finishes are both ninth-place efforts, in 2016 and again in 2019. This past summer, Figueroa played in all eight Forme Tour tournaments, with a tie for 10th outside Chicago his best effort. He ended the year 85th on the Points List.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Yellamaraju played last season on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, an eight-tournament slate reserved for those living in Canada. Yellamaraju finished 11th on the Points List. His top outing came at the season-opening Mackenzie Investments Open in Quebec. He fired a final-round 67 to tie for second with Marc Casullo, two shots behind winner Brendan Leonard.
David Pastore
Greenwich, Connecticut, U.S.
In seven Forme Tour events last summer, Pastore turned in three top-10s, including a tie for third at the Rolling Green Championship outside Philadelphia. He finished the Forme Tour season with 15 consecutive rounds of par or better, 13 of them under-par. Pastore last saw PGA TOUR Latinoamérica action in 2019, when he played in three tournaments.
Velten Meyer
Oldenburg, Germany
The former University of Louisiana-Monroe player has played primarily on PGA TOUR Series-China and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica since turning pro. Injuries from a car accident in China have slowed Meyer’s career. In 2021, the German who lives in Orlando, Florida, primarily played on the European Challenge Tour, making eight cuts in 13 appearances.
Saptak Talwar
New Delhi, India
Talwar is in his second year as a professional after playing collegiate golf at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. This past summer, after qualifying for the Forme Tour—also at Mission Inn Resort and Club—Talwar played in four tournaments.
-
-