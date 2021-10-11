Massimino wins Dev Series Final in overtime

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico – After posting a final round of 6-under 66 to finish the Dev Series Final at 16-under, shooting 13-under for the final two days, Roland Massimino was happy to accomplish his goal of earning back his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card. He thought his job for the week was over, not knowing there was more golf for him to play on his way to his first career victory as a professional.

“Walking off 18, I was really happy that I did my job in getting my card back,” recalled the 24-year-old from Villanova, Pennsylvania. “Twenty minutes later, when the final group came in, I saw that I was in a playoff. I ran over to the range to hit a few balls really quickly because I had been sitting down. I got warmed up and was able to put two pretty good holes together in the playoff.”

Holding a five-shot lead to enter the back-nine, 54-hole leader Jaime López Rivarola seemed to be cruising Sunday. However, he was unable to keep the pedal down. After playing the first five holes on the back at 12-under for the first three rounds, he could only shoot 1-under on that stretch, failing to make eagle at the par-five 14th for the first time. A double-bogey on 16th, where his approach shot found water, dropped him to 16-under.

“I was in between clubs, the pin hidden right. I wasn’t aiming at the flag, just looking to hit the middle of the green, but I had a tough lie in the fairway, and I hit a bad shot,” said López Rivarola of his approach shot splashing into the water on 16. “I tried to keep going and I knew that I needed a birdie on 18. I hit a good putt, a 15-footer that dropped opposite of what I was thinking and that got me into a playoff.”

The overtime session took them back to the 18th tee to face a fearsome par-five that plays 612 yards long with water to the left. López Rivarola made a great up-and-down from a green side bunker to match Massimino’s par on their first try, but back on the tee, his drive went left into the water. He ended up recording a double-bogey 7, with Massimino making a 5 to secure the victory.