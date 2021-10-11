-
DEVSERIES-LA
Massimino wins Dev Series Final in overtime
-
-
October 11, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
-
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico – After posting a final round of 6-under 66 to finish the Dev Series Final at 16-under, shooting 13-under for the final two days, Roland Massimino was happy to accomplish his goal of earning back his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card. He thought his job for the week was over, not knowing there was more golf for him to play on his way to his first career victory as a professional.
“Walking off 18, I was really happy that I did my job in getting my card back,” recalled the 24-year-old from Villanova, Pennsylvania. “Twenty minutes later, when the final group came in, I saw that I was in a playoff. I ran over to the range to hit a few balls really quickly because I had been sitting down. I got warmed up and was able to put two pretty good holes together in the playoff.”
Holding a five-shot lead to enter the back-nine, 54-hole leader Jaime López Rivarola seemed to be cruising Sunday. However, he was unable to keep the pedal down. After playing the first five holes on the back at 12-under for the first three rounds, he could only shoot 1-under on that stretch, failing to make eagle at the par-five 14th for the first time. A double-bogey on 16th, where his approach shot found water, dropped him to 16-under.
“I was in between clubs, the pin hidden right. I wasn’t aiming at the flag, just looking to hit the middle of the green, but I had a tough lie in the fairway, and I hit a bad shot,” said López Rivarola of his approach shot splashing into the water on 16. “I tried to keep going and I knew that I needed a birdie on 18. I hit a good putt, a 15-footer that dropped opposite of what I was thinking and that got me into a playoff.”
The overtime session took them back to the 18th tee to face a fearsome par-five that plays 612 yards long with water to the left. López Rivarola made a great up-and-down from a green side bunker to match Massimino’s par on their first try, but back on the tee, his drive went left into the water. He ended up recording a double-bogey 7, with Massimino making a 5 to secure the victory.
“(This win) means a lot,” said Massimino, grandson of Rollie Massimino, the legendary basketball coach who led the Villanova Wildcats to the 1985 NCAA title. “I’ve been working really hard this year just to get to where I’m at. Just to see the results come to fruition is really special for me. It’s been a grind the last couple of years with everything, and I’m really happy to get this done and be able to play on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica next year.”
Behind Massimino and López Rivarola, three other players earned full exempt membership for the 2021-22 Latin American season. Mexico’s José Narro shot 69, sinking a 12-footer for birdie at the last to finish solo third at 15-under. Joel Thelen of Fort Worth, Texas, shot 69 as well to take the fourth spot at 14-under. Colombia’s Iván Camilo Ramírez posted a 70 for a fifth place finish at 13-under.
The players finishing sixth through tenth earned exempt status through the first half of the 2021-22 season, while the players finishing 11th through 15th and the remaining eight who made it inside the top-20 and ties earned two different conditional categories.
The next stop for the new members will be the season-opening 115th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro, to be played at Nordelta Golf Club, December 2-5. The event kicking off the 12-tournament schedule will mark the start of the race for the Totalplay Cup, the new season-long competition leading PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Sixty-five players entered the no cut tournament this week, and 63 finished all 72 holes. Below is the breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned this week at El Tigre Club de Golf.
|
Finish Position
|
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status
|
1st through 5th
Roland Massimino (U.S.)
Jaime López Rivarola (Argentina)
José Narro (Mexico)
Joel Thelen (U.S.)
Iván Camilo Ramírez. (Colombia)
|
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
|
6th through 10th
Roberto Rodríguez Cacho (Mexico)
Armando Favela (Mexico)
Eduardo Carrete (Mexico)
Pipo Celia (Colombia) *
Michael Kartrude (U.S.) *
*Won 5-for-2 playoff
|
Exempt through the first half of the 2021-22 season
|
11th through 15th
Cristian Romero (Mexico)
Joaquín Lolas (Peru)
Jesús Montenegro (Argentina)
Gonzalo Rubio (Mexico) *
Santiago Rivas (Colombia) *
*Won 4-for-2 playoff
|
Conditional membership
|
16th through 20th (plus ties)
Sebastián Szirmak (Canada)
Juan Carlos Serrano (Mexico)
Oscar Serna (Mexico)
Luis Gerardo Garza (Mexico)
Isidro Benítez (Mexico)
Emilio González (Mexico)
Martín Contini (Argentina)
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
Conditional membership