  • DEVSERIES-LA

    López Rivarola takes two-shot lead at Dev Series Final

  • Jaime López Rivarola of Buenos Aires, Argentina during Saturday&apos;s third round at El Tigre Club de Golf. (Media/PGA TOUR)Jaime López Rivarola of Buenos Aires, Argentina during Saturday's third round at El Tigre Club de Golf. (Media/PGA TOUR)