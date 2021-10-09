-
López Rivarola takes two-shot lead at Dev Series Final
October 09, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURla.COM
- Jaime López Rivarola of Buenos Aires, Argentina during Saturday's third round at El Tigre Club de Golf. (Media/PGA TOUR)
RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico—Recording a 6 at the third hole for his second double bogey in his last five holes, Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola managed to keep his composure Saturday at the Dev Series Final. Soon after, he picked up the strong pace he has had this week and carded a third-round, 4-under 68 to claim the outright lead at El Tigre Club de Golf.
At 14-under 202, López Rivarola holds a two-shot lead over Mexico’s José Narro, who birdied four of the last five holes to shoot 68 for the third consecutive day. Another shot back, at 11-under, are Joel Thelen of Fort Worth, Texas, and Colombia’s Ivan Camilo Ramírez. Coming off a second-round 73 to start the day in a tie for the 19th spot, Thelen matched the tournament low round, firing a bogey-free, 9-under 63 to make the strongest move of the day.
The second-lowest score of the day was a 7-under 65 by fellow American Roland Massimino, who opened the round with a string of five birdies out of the gate. At 10-under for the week, the Pennsylvania native charged into a tie for fifth, along with Argentina’s Alan Wagner and the Mexican duo of Roberto Rodríguez Cacho and Armando Favela. The outright leader by one through 36 holes, Favela followed his second round of 63 with a disappointing 73.
“I stayed patient, as I stuck to the game plan I had been following. I knew that early double (bogey) was an isolated incident, just like the one I had yesterday on 17. I did not take it too seriously, I kept going and things worked out,” said López Rivarola.
He cleaned things up with birdies on 4, 6, 7 and 10 to get back in contention. Then, he made a bogey at the par-3 12th, his first bogey between holes 7 and 14 this week, but bounced back making eagle at the par-5 14th for the third consecutive day.
“I was pretty sharp from the fairway. I didn’t make as many putts as I did the first two days, but 14 gave me another eagle. I hit a great pitch within six feet and made the putt for a 3. I don’t know what is it about that hole, but it suits me pretty well,” he said of the 492-yard par-5, where he is 6-under for the week.
One last birdie, on 16, cemented his position as tournament leader heading into a Sunday that will deliver various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses to the players finishing inside the top 20.
“I will go out and do the same as if it was just another day. I know it’s Sunday, but I want to keep doing the job I have been doing. If I happen to win that would be great, but if not I would fight the best I can,” said the 26-year-old from Buenos Aires.
At par for the day following bogeys on 11 and 12, Narro went on to have a furious finish to move into solo second. The Tampico, Tamaulipas, native birdied 14, 15, 16 and 17 to post his third consecutive 68 of the week.
“Today the driver was a bit off, so I found myself attacking the greens from the rough, so the ball doesn’t stop that fast. I had many long putts, made a lot of those, but I also missed three three-footers to get back to par. At that moment I told my caddie, ‘We have to finish strong today, we still have a few holes left,’ and they started to drop. It was pretty nice to shoot 4-under on the last five,” said the 27-year-old.
On Sunday, with players starting the final round on holes 1 and 10 at 8:30 a.m. local time, the last group (López Rivarola, Narro and Thelen) is scheduled to tee off at 10:20 a.m.
How the Dev Series Final Works
Sixty-five players entered the no-cut 72-hole tournament, and 64 remain. Below is the breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
1st through 5th (no ties)
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
6th through 10th (no ties)
Exempt through the first half of the 2021-22 season.
11th through 15th (no ties)
Conditional membership
16th through 20th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
In case of a tie, there will be a playoff for the first, fifth, tenth and fifteenth spots.
Weather:
Hot and humid, with a high of 91. Light wind.
