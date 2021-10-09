López Rivarola takes two-shot lead at Dev Series Final

The second-lowest score of the day was a 7-under 65 by fellow American Roland Massimino, who opened the round with a string of five birdies out of the gate. At 10-under for the week, the Pennsylvania native charged into a tie for fifth, along with Argentina’s Alan Wagner and the Mexican duo of Roberto Rodríguez Cacho and Armando Favela. The outright leader by one through 36 holes, Favela followed his second round of 63 with a disappointing 73.

“I stayed patient, as I stuck to the game plan I had been following. I knew that early double (bogey) was an isolated incident, just like the one I had yesterday on 17. I did not take it too seriously, I kept going and things worked out,” said López Rivarola.

He cleaned things up with birdies on 4, 6, 7 and 10 to get back in contention. Then, he made a bogey at the par-3 12th, his first bogey between holes 7 and 14 this week, but bounced back making eagle at the par-5 14th for the third consecutive day.

“I was pretty sharp from the fairway. I didn’t make as many putts as I did the first two days, but 14 gave me another eagle. I hit a great pitch within six feet and made the putt for a 3. I don’t know what is it about that hole, but it suits me pretty well,” he said of the 492-yard par-5, where he is 6-under for the week.

One last birdie, on 16, cemented his position as tournament leader heading into a Sunday that will deliver various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses to the players finishing inside the top 20.

“I will go out and do the same as if it was just another day. I know it’s Sunday, but I want to keep doing the job I have been doing. If I happen to win that would be great, but if not I would fight the best I can,” said the 26-year-old from Buenos Aires.

At par for the day following bogeys on 11 and 12, Narro went on to have a furious finish to move into solo second. The Tampico, Tamaulipas, native birdied 14, 15, 16 and 17 to post his third consecutive 68 of the week.

“Today the driver was a bit off, so I found myself attacking the greens from the rough, so the ball doesn’t stop that fast. I had many long putts, made a lot of those, but I also missed three three-footers to get back to par. At that moment I told my caddie, ‘We have to finish strong today, we still have a few holes left,’ and they started to drop. It was pretty nice to shoot 4-under on the last five,” said the 27-year-old.

