DEVSERIES-LA
Favela fires a 63, claims halfway lead at Dev Series Final
October 08, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico – The weather remains quite hot on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, but Armando Favela seemed even hotter Friday at the 2021 Dev Series Final. The 35-year-old from Tijuana, Mexico had a pretty flawless day, posting a week-low, 9-under 63 to charge to the top of the leaderboard at El Tigre Club de Golf. His nine-birdie day improved his tournament total to 11-under 133. Favela leads by one over Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola and by two over his fellow countryman Roberto Rodríguez Cacho.
“I wasn’t expecting to go this low today, but I gave myself many chances,” said Favela, who converted nine of the 13 birdie putts he faced. “I have been putting really well for a while, so it was a matter of giving myself chances and taking advantage of them.”
Favela was hot right from the start, sinking a five-footer at the first and a 10-footer at the second for a birdie-birdie start. “I didn’t really get into trouble, and little by little I felt more confident with my swing. The confidence on my putting has always been there, so it was just a matter of giving myself opportunities,” said Favela, noting his other birdies on No. 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14 and 17.
Friday’s 63 was not his 2020-21 Dev Series season-low. In March 2020, right before the global pandemic shut down golf, Favela fired a final-round, 10-under 62 to run away with the title at the Wipa’s Invitational, a Mexican Tour event co-sanctioned by the Dev Series, a victory that locked his spot in this week’s field.
A player of his experience, a multiple-time winner on the Mexican Tour, a past PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion (2015 Guatemala Stella Artois Open) and a former Korn Ferry Tour member, Favela didn’t have this event as a first choice on his schedule.
“I missed (Korn Ferry Tour) Q-School last week in Texas. The plan was to make it all the way to Final Stage, but here we are. This is what I love to do, and I do enjoy competing against myself and hopefully I’ll make it through. It’s just a matter of heading your thoughts in the right direction,” he said while reflecting on the grind to make it to the higher levels.
Playing in the last group, López Rivarola was having another solid day. After shooting 6-under in the opening round, he was at 6-under for the day through 16. A double bogey at the par-3 17th cost him the outright lead.
“The shot on 17 was an isolated incident. I hit a great tee shot, but I hit the wrong club with the wind suddenly switching. (The ball) landed on a rake mark for a very tight bunker shot that I was unable to execute. Beyond that, I’m very pleased with my performance,” said the 26-year-old.
At 10-under through two days, López Rivarola is a cumulative 14-under in an eight-hole stretch between Nos. 7 and 14 at El Tigre. On Thursday he went birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle on those holes, while Friday scorecard looked like this: birdie-birdie-par-birdie-par-par-birdie-eagle.
“It’s not something I’m looking for,” he said about his performance on those holes. “I’m playing one shot at a time. You never know where you are going to do well or make mistakes, so you must stay alert all the time.”
Playing without a cut, the tournament will continue Saturday, with players starting on holes 1 and 10 at 8:30 a.m. local time. Featuring Favela, López Rivarola and Rodríguez Cacho, the last group starts on No. 1 at 10:20 a.m.
How the Dev Series Final Works
Sixty-five players are competing in the no-cut 72-hole tournament. Below is the breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
1st through 5th (no ties)
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
6th through 10th (no ties)
Exempt through the first half of the 2021-22 season.
11th through 15th (no ties)
Conditional membership
16th through 20th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
Weather:
Hot and humid, with a high of 91. Light wind.
