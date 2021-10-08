Favela fires a 63, claims halfway lead at Dev Series Final

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico – The weather remains quite hot on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, but Armando Favela seemed even hotter Friday at the 2021 Dev Series Final. The 35-year-old from Tijuana, Mexico had a pretty flawless day, posting a week-low, 9-under 63 to charge to the top of the leaderboard at El Tigre Club de Golf. His nine-birdie day improved his tournament total to 11-under 133. Favela leads by one over Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola and by two over his fellow countryman Roberto Rodríguez Cacho.

“I wasn’t expecting to go this low today, but I gave myself many chances,” said Favela, who converted nine of the 13 birdie putts he faced. “I have been putting really well for a while, so it was a matter of giving myself chances and taking advantage of them.”

Favela was hot right from the start, sinking a five-footer at the first and a 10-footer at the second for a birdie-birdie start. “I didn’t really get into trouble, and little by little I felt more confident with my swing. The confidence on my putting has always been there, so it was just a matter of giving myself opportunities,” said Favela, noting his other birdies on No. 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14 and 17.

Friday’s 63 was not his 2020-21 Dev Series season-low. In March 2020, right before the global pandemic shut down golf, Favela fired a final-round, 10-under 62 to run away with the title at the Wipa’s Invitational, a Mexican Tour event co-sanctioned by the Dev Series, a victory that locked his spot in this week’s field.