Celia, López Rivarola share opening-round lead at Dev Series Final
-
October 07, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- López Rivarola made his move by putting together a string of six birdies and an eagle in a span of eight holes, between Nos. 7 and 14. (Media/PGA TOUR)
RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico – Carding eight birdies each, Colombia’s Pipo Celia and Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola went on to shoot 6-under 66s to share the lead in the opening round of the 2021 Dev Series Final on Thursday. With the 72-hole event providing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status to the top-20 and ties, the co-leaders are off to a terrific start as they try to make it back into a Tour where they have made 76 and 25 career starts, respectively.
Celia, a two-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion who played in The Open Championship last July by virtue of his 2019 VISA Open de Argentina victory, had a steady dose of birdies to set the pace early. Later in the day, López Rivarola made his move by putting together a string of six birdies and an eagle in a span of eight holes.
The leaders finished the day one shot ahead of the Mexican duo of Roberto Rodríguez Cacho and Patricio Guerra. Two other local players, Efrén Serna Jr. and José Narro shot 68s to trail by two in a tie for fifth along with Argentina’s Martín Contini. Eight players shot 69 to tie for eighth and make it into a group of 15 who recorded rounds in the 60s at El Tigre Club de Golf, a venue welcoming this event for the first time.
“This a golf course that demands a lot of patience, and in addition to that the weather is quite hot. There are several holes that play tough, so you have to be careful off the tee to avoid driving into trouble,” said the 29-year-old Celia.
The Barranquilla, Colombia, native had the putter going early. He made four birdies on the front, making an eight-footer on No. 3, a 20-footer on No. 5 and a four-footer on the seventh before holing out from the waste area bunker a hole later.
After missing a four-footer on No. 9, he kept his momentum going with birdies on 10, 13 and 14 to get to 7-under for the day. “I missed my iron shots for bogeys on 15 and 17 but managed to get one back with a good birdie at the last. I did everything pretty well, so I’m pleased with my day,” commented Celia.
The Nova Southeastern University alum shot 18-under 13 days ago to survive first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in St. George, Utah. “The goal for the week is to put four good rounds together, to keep playing as solid as I did today, regardless of the score. I’m just looking to keep my confidence up as I head into second stage of Q-School in two weeks,” added the man who is hoping to return to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he was a member in 2016.
Playing in the last group off No. 1, López Rivarola got off to a slow start of five pars and a bogey, at the sixth. “I stayed patient because things weren’t going my way. I was a bit cold with the putter and lacked precision, especially with the driver, but then I started to hit the ball a little straighter and gave myself opportunities,” said the 26-year-old who has been a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member since 2018.
After his first birdie of the day on No. 7 the gates opened for López Rivarola, who put together a string of birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle between holes 9 and 14 to get to 7-under for the day.
“I almost made eagle on 10, so things started to go my way. I made an 18-footer on 11 and then, on 12, a par-3 playing 219 (yards long), I hit a great 6-iron within six feet. That shot was huge because the following hole (a par-4) is short, and you can take advantage of it. The par-5 that follows is short, as well, so the par-3 was key to keep that hot string going,” added López Rivarola, who sank a 22-footer for his eagle on 14.
A University of Georgia alum, López Rivarola had a bogey on 17 to miss on his chance of claiming the outright lead. Starting off No. 1 at 10:20 a.m. Friday, he will be joining fellow co-leader Celia and Mexico’s Roberto Rodríguez Cacho in the last pairing.
How the Dev Series Final Works
Sixty-five players entered the no-cut 72-hole tournament Thursday. Below is the breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
1st through 5th (no ties)
Exempt membership for the 2021-22 season
6th through 10th (no ties)
Exempt through the first half of the 2021-22 season.
11th through 15th (no ties)
Conditional membership
16th through 20th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
Weather
Hot and humid, with a high of 90. Light wind.
