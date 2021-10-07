Celia, López Rivarola share opening-round lead at Dev Series Final

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico – Carding eight birdies each, Colombia’s Pipo Celia and Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola went on to shoot 6-under 66s to share the lead in the opening round of the 2021 Dev Series Final on Thursday. With the 72-hole event providing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status to the top-20 and ties, the co-leaders are off to a terrific start as they try to make it back into a Tour where they have made 76 and 25 career starts, respectively.

Celia, a two-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion who played in The Open Championship last July by virtue of his 2019 VISA Open de Argentina victory, had a steady dose of birdies to set the pace early. Later in the day, López Rivarola made his move by putting together a string of six birdies and an eagle in a span of eight holes.

The leaders finished the day one shot ahead of the Mexican duo of Roberto Rodríguez Cacho and Patricio Guerra. Two other local players, Efrén Serna Jr. and José Narro shot 68s to trail by two in a tie for fifth along with Argentina’s Martín Contini. Eight players shot 69 to tie for eighth and make it into a group of 15 who recorded rounds in the 60s at El Tigre Club de Golf, a venue welcoming this event for the first time.

“This a golf course that demands a lot of patience, and in addition to that the weather is quite hot. There are several holes that play tough, so you have to be careful off the tee to avoid driving into trouble,” said the 29-year-old Celia.

The Barranquilla, Colombia, native had the putter going early. He made four birdies on the front, making an eight-footer on No. 3, a 20-footer on No. 5 and a four-footer on the seventh before holing out from the waste area bunker a hole later.