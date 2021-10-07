  • DEVSERIES-LA

    Celia, López Rivarola share opening-round lead at Dev Series Final

  • López Rivarola made his move by putting together a string of six birdies and an eagle in a span of eight holes, between Nos. 7 and 14. (Media/PGA TOUR)López Rivarola made his move by putting together a string of six birdies and an eagle in a span of eight holes, between Nos. 7 and 14. (Media/PGA TOUR)