PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announces 2021-22 schedule

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced its 2021-22 schedule Wednesday, featuring a wraparound season that begins in December in Argentina and takes players to seven countries for the 12-tournament schedule that ends in June 2022. This will also be the first season of the Totalplay Cup, the Tour’s new Points List chase that will reward the top points earners during the season with Korn Ferry Tour membership the following year. In addition, the Tour is introducing its redesigned logo celebrating the beginning of its 10th season.

In July, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica concluded its 2020-21 campaign that lasted 18 months caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. Continuing that momentum and beginning another season is what this new season will bring, allowing players to get on the path to the PGA TOUR that PGA TOUR Latinoamérica creates. “We were more than thrilled to complete our extended 2020-21 season just a couple of months ago in Mexico, and now it’s with great pleasure that we present this new schedule that features many familiar courses and cities while introducing new venues and host cities we know our players will embrace,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director Todd Rhinehart. “This is a strong schedule put together in conjunction with our partners, sponsors and host countries. There are always challenges when running a Tour such as ours that plays in so many different countries, so we are excited to introduce this schedule to our players and can’t wait to get the season underway.”

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will begin its season December 2-5 at one of golf’s oldest and most-historic tournaments, the 115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro. The tournament, which awards the winner a playing spot in the following year’s Open Championship, is set for Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires. The next week, it’s another national open on the schedule, the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo, in Santiago, at Sport Frances Golf Club. The Tour will then observe an eight-week break, the season resuming in February 2022, with back-to-back tournaments in Mexico.

First is the Estrella del Mar Open at Estrella del Mar Resort in Mazatlán on February 17-20. The fourth tournament of the season is set for a yet-to-be-determined site in Mexico on February 24-27. These are two of three tournaments scheduled for Mexico this season.

The Tour then returns for its second and third Argentine-based tournaments. On March 24-27 it will hold the Termas de Río Hondo Invitational in Termas de Río Hondo. The Tour will remain in Argentina the following week for the third and final tournament in Argentina as the schedule hits the halfway mark.

Three weeks later, the Tour begins a three-tournaments-in-three-week stretch in a trio of countries. First is a yet-to-be-named event in Brazil (April 21-24), in São Paulo. The Peru Open presented by Volvo at Los Inkas Golf Club follows in Lima (April 28-May 1), with players then traveling to Quito, Ecuador, for the Quito Open at Quito Tenis y Golf Club on May 5-8. The season continues into June, with a pair of tournaments in Colombia in June. From June 2-5, players will be at El Rincón de Cajicá in Bogota for a to-be-named tournament. The following week, June 9-12, the Club Campestre de Bucaramanga in Bucaramanga will host the schedule’s last full-field tournament.

That close to the season takes place in Mexico, with the top-60 Totalplay Cup players invited to compete in the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship. It’s the second consecutive year the country is host to the final tournament of the campaign.

“All of these events are crucial as they lead to our season-ending tournament, where we will travel back to Mexico to crown the Totalplay Cup champion as our Player of the Year and send off five players to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour,” Rhinehart added. “It’s an important year for us as we hit the 10-season mark of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica golf. It’s amazing how this Tour has grown since its inception in 2012, and we are continually impressed with the level of play by our members and those who go on to success on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR. It’s not an insignificant thing to boast about the 33 titles our alums have won on the Korn Ferry Tour and the nine wins on the PGA TOUR.”

“We’re extremely confident,” Rhinehart continued, “that these 12 tournaments will identify the top players and consistently provide our members varied and challenging opportunities to show off their talents as they pursue their dreams of playing on the PGA TOUR.”

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020-21 winners came from three different countries, with American Brandon Matthews, a two-time champion, capturing Player of the Year honors. Besides the U.S., other winners came from Brazil (Alexandre Rocha) and Mexico (Álvaro Ortiz).

2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Schedule