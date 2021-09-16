×
    Dev Series Final headed to Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit next month

    Tournament will be played October 7-10 at Paradise Village’s El Tigre Club de Golf

  • Welcoming this event for the first time, El Tigre Club de Golf provides a challenging golf course designed by the team of Robert Von Hagge, Mike Smelek and Rick Baril. (Courtesy of El Tigre GC)
  • PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series announced Thursday that its season-ending Dev Series Final will be played at El Tigre Golf Club de Golf in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit. Featuring a projected field of 84 players, the 72-hole tournament is set for October 7-10, and it will award at least 20 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cards for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

    With the global pandemic slowing things across the region, the Dev Series had an extended regular season that began in January of 2020 in Mar del Plata, Argentina, and concluded earlier this month in Caracas, Venezuela. The leading-five players available from each of the 15 co-sanctioned Dev Series events qualified for the season finale. In addition, the field includes those who finished 61st through 75th on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List.

    “The 2021 Dev Series Final will be a great success. The course at El Tigre Club de Golf is ready to welcome and test the players who will come looking for their PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card,” said José Manuel Garrido, Dev Series Executive Director. “We want to thank our partners at Paradise Village and the Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau for their efforts in bringing this event to such a great destination in Mexico.”

    The players competing at El Tigre next month will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of notable Dev Series Final alums such as current PGA TOUR members Sebastián Muñoz and Mito Pereira. After finishing inside the top 10 at the 2015 Dev Series Final, Muñoz went on to become a PGA TOUR champion, with a victory at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship. A Dev Series Final top-10 finisher as well in 2018, Pereira won three Korn Ferry Tour events this past season to earn an early promotion to the PGA TOUR, where he is a 2021-22 member.

    “We are proud to provide the rising stars in Latin America with a pathway to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the higher levels of PGA TOUR golf. The Dev Series Final is a unique opportunity for many of them to start their international careers,” added Garrido.

    The top-five players at the Dev Series Final will secure exempt status for the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, while the players finishing sixth through 10th will be exempt for the first portion of the season. Players finishing 11th through 15th and 16th through 20th, and ties, will receive two different conditional-status categories.

    file

    Welcoming this event for the first time, El Tigre Club de Golf provides a challenging golf course designed by the team of Robert Von Hagge, Mike Smelek and Rick Baril. Open since 2002, the 7,239-yard, par-72 has welcomed several professional events through the years, including a World Cup Qualifying Tournament played here between 2002 and 2005.

    “We are really excited to be hosting the Dev Series Final. This will be a great opportunity to showcase the golf course itself, the quality of the design of El Tigre and just what a great golf course it is. On top of that, we also look forward to promoting such an incredibly beautiful area as Riviera Nayarit,” said Steve Johnson, Golf Director at El Tigre Club de Golf.

    While at Riviera Nayarit, the Dev Series Finals competitors and visitors will have a taste of a vacation paradise nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Western Sierra Madre Mountains. This destination is one of the largest golf corridors in the Pacific, with popular tourism areas such as Nuevo Vallarta, Flamingos, Bucerias, La Cruz, Punta Mita, San Francisco, and Lo de Marcos.

    “We’re thrilled to introduce Riviera Nayarit to the Dev Series players, staff and spectators,” said Marc Murphy, Managing Director of Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Riviera Nayarit has made a name for itself among golfers by offering the best venues and the most-renowned tournaments. The playing experience at El Tigre Club de Golf is of the highest level, with its new upscale championship facilities and the magnificent mountain, tropical forest and beach landscapes that surround it.”

    Past Dev Series Finals

    Year

    Venue

    Winner

    2013

    Country Club La Planicie (Lima, Peru)

    Felipe Navarro (Brazil)

    2014

    Arrayanes Country Club (Quito, Ecuador)

    Jesús Rivas (Colombia)

    2015

    Arrayanes Country Club (Quito, Ecuador)

    Matías Simaski (Argentina)

    2016

    Club de Golf Malinalco (Malinalco, Mexico)

    Marcelo Rozo (Colombia)

    2017

    Club de Golf Malinalco (Malinalco, Mexico)

    Horacio León (Chile)

    2018

    Club de Golf Malinalco (Malinalco, Mexico)

    Alfredo Adrián (Venezuela)

    2019

    Country Club La Planicie (Lima, Peru)

    Franco Romero (Argentina)

    About Riviera Nayarit 

    Renowned for its eclectic charm, luxurious hospitality and authentic appeal, Riviera Nayarit has earned global recognition as the Pacific Coast’s treasure destination. Situated within Mexican state Nayarit, the region offers 192 miles of pristine Pacific coastline, the wondrous Sierra Madre Mountains, the spectacular Banderas Bay and endless protected natural marvels. Riviera Nayarit is home to resort town Nuevo Vallarta, historic village San Blas, exclusive celebrity haven Punta de Mita, “boho-chic” surf mecca Sayulita and a variety of picturesque fishing villages. Activities abound from world-class golf courses, zip lining, diving and surfing to bird watching, whale watching and turtle release programs. Riviera Nayarit boasts four AAA Five Diamond hotels, 11 AAA Four Diamond hotels and 13 AAA Three Diamond hotels with accommodations range from luxury branded resort destinations and family friendly all-inclusives to intimate boutique properties and everything in between. Rounding out the destination’s allure, superior quality international gastronomy awaits including a AAA Five Diamond restaurant, six AAA Four Diamond restaurants and 26 AAA Three Diamond restaurants. Riviera Nayarit is just 10 minutes north of Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR). 

    To discover the Pacific Coast’s treasure destination, visit www.RivieraNayarit.com or follow Riviera Nayarit on Facebook, Twitter @riv_nayarit and Instagram @riviera_nayarit.

    About the Dev Series

    Launched in 2013, the Dev Series strengthens the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s reach by putting together a schedule that currently includes events in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela. The top-five players available from each Dev Series event earn access into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following year.

