Dev Series: Ramírez claims first professional title

CARACAS, Venezuela—Iván Camilo Ramírez finally did something he had never done as a professional: he won. At the Venezuelan Open at the Caracas Country Club that finished Saturday, the 23-year-old posted rounds of 69-64-66-67 to finish at 18-under at the tournament that is part of the 2020-21 official Dev Series schedule. That was enough for Ramírez to cruise past local favorite, Venezuela’s Manuel Torres, by four shots. The Venezuelan put up a good fight during the final round, shooting a 9-under 62—he made two eagles on the front nine—but he couldn’t overcome the lead Ramírez built during the first 54 holes.

Third place went to Jesús Amaya, recent Colombian Open champion at an event that was also a Dev Series tournament. Amaya finished a distant seven shots short of Ramírez, with Jaime Clavijo and Denis E. Meneghini (10-under), tying for fifth, at 8-under.

“I had an excellent time. They invited me two months ago, and without thinking, I said yes because at this club, at age 12, I won the South American Junior Youth Championship with a final round of 63 strokes. This club brings me very good memories,” said Ramírez, who only had two bogeys over his last 36 holes.

Although Ramírez's last round in this Venezuelan Open started with a bogey at No. 2, he quickly bounced back with consecutive birdies at the fourth and fifth. He ended his front nine with an additional birdie at the par-5, a hole he dominated all week. During his four tours of No. 9, he made an eagle, two birdies and a par. On the back nine, the native of Bucaramanga made two additional birdies, a performance more than good enough to keep all those chasing him at arm’s length.

“It was quite a difficult year. I turned professional a year and a half ago, and hopefully this is the first win of many,” said Ramírez, who was PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member during the 2020-21 campaign.

As a member of the Tour, the Texas Tech University graduate played all eight events but made only two cuts. His best result was a tie for 15th at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan in March 2020. He eventually finished 85th on the Points List, unable to maintain his Tour membership.

With the conclusion of the Venezuela Open, the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Dev Series will take a one-month hiatus as it prepares for its final tournament of the season, at El Tigre Club de Golf in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, the event schedule for October 7-10.

