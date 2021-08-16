-
International Tours well represented in latest PGA TOUR members
August 16, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Most of Korn Ferry Tour's Top 25 players who earned 2021-22 PGA TOUR membership Sunday have ties to the PGA TOUR's International Tours. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
OMAHA, Nebraska—The Korn Ferry Tour produced its annual 25, the players who will move from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA TOUR, with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums Stephan Jaeger and Mito Pereira leading the way, finishing 1-2 on the final Points List. In all, 20 of the 25 “graduates” have PGA TOUR International Tours experience, with all three International Tours—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China—all with representation.
Here is a thumbnail look at the newest PGA TOUR members.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Career Starts: 16
Top-10s: 1
Key Point: Stephan Jaeger played one full season in Latin America (2014) and parts of two others (2013 and 2016). His lone top-10 came at the 2014 Ecuador Open in September. That week in Quito, he tied for ninth.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Wins (1): 2016 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open
Career Starts: 43
Top-10s: 15
Key Point: Mito Pereira's breakthrough season came in 2019. Although he finished 10th on the final Order of Merit, he went to the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and earned membership. During that 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, 37 of his 56 rounds were in the 60s as he enjoyed a seven-tournament stretch where he finished inside the top 10 six times—including four top-10s in a row.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 12
Top-10s: 4
Key Point: In his lone Mackenzie Tour season in 2017, Chad Ramey had a run of three top-10s in a row, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Staal Foundation Open, dropping a one-stroke decision to Johnny Ruiz.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 11
Wins (1): 2016 Staal Foundation Open
Top-10s: 5
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Career Starts: 2
Top-10s: 0
Key Point: During the 2016 Mackenzie Tour season, Taylor Moore had a stretch of 22 consecutive under-par rounds and 30 of 31 scores in red numbers.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 41
Wins (2): 2019 1932byBateman Open, 2019 Mackenzie Investments Open
Top-10s: 12
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Career Starts: 1
Top-10s: 1
Key Point: Taylor Pendrith in the Player of the Year race until the very end of the 2019 Mackenzie Tour campaign until a late-season injury slowed his play. He still finished second on the Order of Merit, becoming the first player from Canada to finish inside the Mackenzie Tour’s Order of Merit top five since Adam Cornelson (2016).
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 36
Top-10s: 11
Key Point: In a statistical oddity, Greyson Sigg saw action during three Mackenzie Tour seasons, playing in 12 tournaments, 44 rounds and making 10 cuts each year.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Career Starts: 19
Wins (3): 2017 BMW Jamaica Classic, 2018 Volvo Abierto de Chile, 2019 Buenaventura Classic
Top-10s: 3
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 19
Top-10s: 3
Key Point: Jared Wolfe won in each of his three seasons playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, his 2019 season a breakthrough campaign, with a win to go with a runner-up finish and a third-place showing. He finished third on the final Order of Merit, with 10 of his 50 rounds at 66 or better.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 9
Top-10s: 2
Key Point: In his lone Mackenzie Tour season that saw him finish 15th on the Order of Merit, of his 30 rounds, with 25 of them under-par, Lee Hodges posted every score between 62 and 71.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 8
Top-10s: 4
Key Point: In his six 2015 tournaments, Adam Svensson was under-par in 21 of his 24 rounds, with 19 of those scores in the 60s that results in two runner-up finishes, a tie for third and a tie for fourth.
PGA TOUR Series-China
Career Starts: 13
Wins (1): 2019 Guangzhou Open
Top-10s: 9
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 11
Top-10s: 3
Key Point: Max McGreevy was the 2019 PGA TOUR Series-China Player of the Year, finishing inside the top 10 in nine of his 13 tournaments (69 percent) and winning once.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 36
Wins (3): 2016 Freedom 55 Financial Championship, 2019 Bayview Place DCBank Open, Osprey Valley Open
Top-10s: 12
Key Point: After winning on the Mackenzie Tour in 2016, Paul Barjon toiled until the 2019 season that saw him take his game to levels he had not previously enjoyed. He won twice that season in Canada, eventually capturing Player of the Year honors.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 11
Top-10s: 0
Key Point: Andrew Novak has continued to persevere despite struggling during his Mackenzie Tour season that saw him miss five of his last six cuts that resulted in an 81st-place Order of Merit finish.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 13
Top-10s: 2
Key Point: Dylan Wu played his best golf in British Columbia, not far from his Medford, Oregon, home, posting a tie for fourth at the Bayview Place DCBank Open in Victoria and a tie for fourth at the 2019 Canada Life Open in Vancouver.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 12
Top-10s: 1
Key Point: Seth Reeves finished 35th on the 2016 Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit but moved on to the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour by tying for 42nd at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December and making three consecutive cuts early in the season to reshuffle into better status.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Career Starts: 3
Top-10s: 1
Key Point: Cameron Young was the medalist at the final PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament prior to golf shutting down because of the global pandemic. He won the Dothan, Alabama, Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament but never played in Canada. He Monday-qualified into Korn Ferry Tour events and eventually earned membership and went on to win twice.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 2
Top-10s: 0
Key Point: In limited action, Thompson never made a cut on the Mackenzie Tour.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
Career Starts: 29
Top-10s: 6
Key Point: His top finish came in 2015, when he entered the final round of the Wildfire Invitational in Peterborough, Ontario, tied for the lead, shot a 3-under 69 on the final day to finish alone in second.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Career Starts: 6
Top-10s: 1
Key Point: In a limited number of appearances in Latin America, his highlight was a tie for ninth at the 69 Avianca Colombia Open in Medellin.
PGA TOUR Series-China
Career Starts: 12
Wins (1): United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open
Top-10s: 6
Key Point: Brett Drewitt won the first playoff in PGA TOUR Series-China history, taking down a pair of home-country favorites—Haotong Li and Xinjun Zhang—in Wuhan.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Career Starts: 31
Wins (1): 2018 59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf
Top-10s: 8
Key Point: Austin Smotherman's breakthrough moment occurred in Tijuana, Mexico, when he posted two 65s and two 66s to roll to a four-shot triumph in Mexico’s national open—a victory that he parlayed into a fourth-place Order of Merit finish and 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
