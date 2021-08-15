  • Trio of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums secure PGA TOUR cards

    Stephan Jaeger, Jared Wolfe and Austin Smotherman are among the latest PGA TOUR additions

  • Jared Wolfe, Stephan Jaeger and Austin Smotherman were among the players who were awarded PGA TOUR card at the end of Sunday&apos;s Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)Jared Wolfe, Stephan Jaeger and Austin Smotherman were among the players who were awarded PGA TOUR card at the end of Sunday's Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)