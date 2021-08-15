-
Trio of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums secure PGA TOUR cards
Stephan Jaeger, Jared Wolfe and Austin Smotherman are among the latest PGA TOUR additions
August 16, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Jared Wolfe, Stephan Jaeger and Austin Smotherman were among the players who were awarded PGA TOUR card at the end of Sunday's Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
OMAHA, Nebraska – PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums Stephan Jaeger of Germany and the U.S. duo of Jared Wolfe and Austin Smotherman were awarded PGA TOUR cards Sunday at the conclusion of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour regular season. By reaching this point inside the Korn Ferry Tour points standings top-25, they joined Chile’s Mito Pereira as the most recent PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums to graduate to the PGA TOUR. Pereira has already made an impression at the next level, moving up as a Korn Ferry Tour three-tournament winner on June 13.
Jaeger, a German national who made 26 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts between 2013 and 2016, finished the Korn Ferry Tour regular season as Tour No. 1 to secure full exempt status. The 2021-22 season will be his third on the PGA TOUR, where he played in 2018 and 2019.
Wolfe, a 33-year-old veteran, secured his first TOUR card in style. A three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion, Wolfe had a strong finish Sunday. A final-round 65 secured him a share of runner-up honors at the season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, which allowed him to charge into the eighth spot in a week he entered ranked 19th.
Smotherman, who will also be a PGA TOUR rookie next season, moved from 26th to 25th to receive the last PGA TOUR card available Sunday. The 27-year-old from Dallas began the week with a 1-over 72 to sit well outside the cutline at T87. A second-round 64 saw him rise to T10 before an eventual T26 finish.
“I needed so much confirmation, because I knew it was not going to be by a wide margin,” said Smotherman, who won the 2018 Mexico Open champion on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. “We were taking everything into account with what was going on behind us. I asked Tommie in scoring probably eight times to go through it with me, and we locked it up. And I could finally walk out of there with a little bit of acceptance that it happened.”
By finishing the regular season inside the top-75, twelve other PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums still have a chance to earn PGA TOUR cards at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Those players are Roberto Díaz (29th), Erik Barnes (31st), Brandon Harkins (39th), Vince India (43rd), Tyson Alexander (44th), Kevin Roy (48th), Brad Hopfinger (55th), Charlie Saxon (59th), Nicholas Lindheim (61st), Tom Whitney (62nd), Shad Tuten (69th) and Evan Harmeling (70th).
Argentina’s Augusto Núñez, the man who claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors in 2019, finished as No. 76 to lead those who missed their chance of playing the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Núñez had entered the week ranked 73rd but missed cut in Omaha.
The three-event 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals will begin this coming week with the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. The top 75 in the Korn Ferry Tour standings will be joined at the Finals by those PGA TOUR players who finished 126-200 in the FedExCup standings, plus non-members who earned enough equivalent FedExCup points to finish within the 126-200 range as well as players competing on PGA TOUR medical extensions.
The 50 graduates will join the PGA TOUR for the 2021-22 season, which opens the week of September 16-19 with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.
