Soon to be 53, Amaya wins Colombia Open
August 02, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- Jesús Amaya claimed his fourth career victory at the Colombia Open Sunday at Club Lagos de Caujaral in Barranquilla. (Media/Colombian Golf Federation)
BARRANQUILLA, Colombia—Only three weeks away from his 53rd birthday, Colombian veteran Jesús Amaya still has what it takes to win a big tournament. His experience paid off down the stretch Sunday, when he birdied the last three holes for a final-round-low 67 that secured his fourth career victory at the Colombia Open Championship, a Colombian Golf Federation tournament joining the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.
Finishing at 10-under 278, Amaya won by two over 35-year old David Vanegas, who carded a final-round 70. Vanegas, who held the outright lead for the first 36 holes, entered the day tied for the lead with Ivan Ramírez, only one shot ahead of Amaya.
Coming off his major championship debut at The Open Championship, Barranquilla’s own Pipo Celia shot 69 to finish in a tie for third with Cali’s Santiago Rivas, who shot 69 as well. The duo tying for third finished at 4-under, six strokes behind the champion.
Four other players were able to finish the week in red numbers at Club Lagos de Caujaral in windy Barranquilla. Oscar Patiño finished solo fifth at 3-under, Juan Pablo Luna was solo sixth at 2-under, while the duo of Omar Beltrán and Ivan Ramírez tied for seventh at 1-under.
“I thought that if Phil Mickelson was able to win at the age of 50, why couldn’t I do the same?” said Amaya about his mindset heading into his successful final day. “I also asked God for guidance, so I could have a great day out there.”
Tied for the lead at 7-under with nine holes to go, Amaya and Vanegas had a very entertaining match coming down the stretch. Vanegas bogeyed No. 10 to fall one behind but came back with consecutive birdies on 12 and 13 to tie at 8-under with Amaya, who had birdied 12 too.
With the two of them bogeying 14, Vanegas moved ahead with his last birdie of the tournament on 15. Amaya tied him again with a birdie on 16 and then pulled away with birdies at the last two for a strong birdie-birdie-birdie finish.
“I can’t thank my family enough for being there, through the up and downs. The last few years have been tough, but their support has given me the strength to keep grinding,” said the veteran who will be playing the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament later this year.
As a four-time Colombia Open champion, with previous wins in 1993, 2004 and 2005, Amaya is now the second winningest player in tournament history, only one victory behind all-time leader Rogelio González. His impressive resume of 100-plus career wins includes international victories at events such as the 2000 Brazil Open, the 2000 Abierto del Litoral and the 2010 Dominican Republic Open. Amaya has also represented Colombia in seven World Cups.
Launched in 2013, the Dev Series strengthens the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s reach by putting together a schedule that currently includes events in markets such as Argentina, Mexico and Colombia. The top-five players from each Dev Series event earn access into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following year.
