    Soon to be 53, Amaya wins Colombia Open

  • Jesús Amaya claimed his fourth career victory at the Colombia Open Sunday at Club Lagos de Caujaral in Barranquilla. (Media/Colombian Golf Federation)Jesús Amaya claimed his fourth career victory at the Colombia Open Sunday at Club Lagos de Caujaral in Barranquilla. (Media/Colombian Golf Federation)