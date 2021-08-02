Soon to be 53, Amaya wins Colombia Open

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia—Only three weeks away from his 53rd birthday, Colombian veteran Jesús Amaya still has what it takes to win a big tournament. His experience paid off down the stretch Sunday, when he birdied the last three holes for a final-round-low 67 that secured his fourth career victory at the Colombia Open Championship, a Colombian Golf Federation tournament joining the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.

Finishing at 10-under 278, Amaya won by two over 35-year old David Vanegas, who carded a final-round 70. Vanegas, who held the outright lead for the first 36 holes, entered the day tied for the lead with Ivan Ramírez, only one shot ahead of Amaya.

Coming off his major championship debut at The Open Championship, Barranquilla’s own Pipo Celia shot 69 to finish in a tie for third with Cali’s Santiago Rivas, who shot 69 as well. The duo tying for third finished at 4-under, six strokes behind the champion.

Four other players were able to finish the week in red numbers at Club Lagos de Caujaral in windy Barranquilla. Oscar Patiño finished solo fifth at 3-under, Juan Pablo Luna was solo sixth at 2-under, while the duo of Omar Beltrán and Ivan Ramírez tied for seventh at 1-under.

“I thought that if Phil Mickelson was able to win at the age of 50, why couldn’t I do the same?” said Amaya about his mindset heading into his successful final day. “I also asked God for guidance, so I could have a great day out there.”