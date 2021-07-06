-
Piri Borja pays homage to his dad in Ecuador
July 06, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
QUITO, Ecuador—The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica visit to Quito, Ecuador, a couple of weeks ago, was a very emotional one for Tour member Hernan “Piri” Borja. It was his first trip here since the passing of his father, Hernan “Chico” Borja, a Quito native who went on to become a soccer star in the U.S. in the 1980s.
“My dad loved Quito more than any other place in the world, so it was nice that I was able to qualify and become a member of (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica) and come down here and compete in Ecuador. He came to see me a few times, and it was just very special to be here with him every time,” recalls Piri, a 36-year-old professional golfer who joined the Tour in 2017.
His father fought a hard battle with cancer for four years, succumbing to the disease on January 28. The elder Borja was diagnosed with stage-4 colon cancer, which spread to his lungs and liver.
“He was in chemo every two weeks for four years, and I don’t know how he did it. Everybody else around him died years earlier. They couldn’t take it like he did. He just kept going, and he finally lost the battle in January. In my whole life, I have never seen anybody battle harder than he did. He was my hero and will remain my hero forever,” recalled Piri.
A win at the Banco del Pacífico Open would have been the ultimate memorial for Piri, who was within two shots of the lead with 36 holes to play. “I felt my dad’s presence with me all week, helping me through adversity. I wasn’t hitting it great, but I was scoring well,” recalled Piri, whose dream of winning at Quito Tennis & Golf Club didn’t materialize. With weekend rounds of 71-73, he slipped into a tie for 24th.
With one tournament left to play this season, Borja currently ranks 28th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-long Points List. Coincidentally, No. 28 was the jersey number Chico Borja wore throughout most of his 12-year professional career, playing the sport both indoors and outdoors as a tough and talented midfielder.
Chico went on to start his pro career playing for the legendary New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, along some of the brightest stars at the time. “My dad was an incredible soccer player. On the New York Cosmos he played with Pelé, Giorgio Chinaglia, Carlos Alberto, Franz Beckenbauer, some of the top players of all-time, and my dad was a starting center midfielder. He went on to play for the U.S. national team, being the captain of the U.S. Olympic Team at the 1984 Olympics in L.A. He had an unbelievable career,” added the man proud to carry the Borja name into the pro golf ranks.
The Borja family took good advantage of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event in Quito, planning ahead for a memorial that took place the Monday after the tournament. Family, friends, neighbors and former teammates of Chico got together that day, outside the small soccer stadium at La Vicentina, the barrio where he began his athletic journey. The street, right outside the stadium main entrance, was closed for the memorial in which they unveiled a plaque in memory of him.
Piri was accompanied by his mother, Cuqui, and his fiancé, Elizabeth Hernandez, among several others. As part of this tribute, they also brough Chico’s ashes to Quito, to make it his final resting place.
“Quito had a very special place in his heart,” Piri said of his father. “He would always tell me stories about his childhood here, so it was really special to come down here and do this for him.”