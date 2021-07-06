Piri Borja pays homage to his dad in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador—The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica visit to Quito, Ecuador, a couple of weeks ago, was a very emotional one for Tour member Hernan “Piri” Borja. It was his first trip here since the passing of his father, Hernan “Chico” Borja, a Quito native who went on to become a soccer star in the U.S. in the 1980s.

“My dad loved Quito more than any other place in the world, so it was nice that I was able to qualify and become a member of (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica) and come down here and compete in Ecuador. He came to see me a few times, and it was just very special to be here with him every time,” recalls Piri, a 36-year-old professional golfer who joined the Tour in 2017.

His father fought a hard battle with cancer for four years, succumbing to the disease on January 28. The elder Borja was diagnosed with stage-4 colon cancer, which spread to his lungs and liver.

“He was in chemo every two weeks for four years, and I don’t know how he did it. Everybody else around him died years earlier. They couldn’t take it like he did. He just kept going, and he finally lost the battle in January. In my whole life, I have never seen anybody battle harder than he did. He was my hero and will remain my hero forever,” recalled Piri.